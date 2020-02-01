Each year the Register asks Napa Valley high school football head coaches which team they think will win the Super Bowl, by what score, and why.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers advanced to Super Bowl LIV with a 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers that saw Raheem Mostert rush for 220 yards and 4 touchdowns. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was just 6 of 8 passing for 77 yards and no TDs, relegating tight end George Kittle to blocking duties as he had just 1 catch for 19 yards.
The defense led by linemen Joey Bosa, DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Dee Ford bent but didn’t break, giving up 326 passing yards to Aaron Rodgers but getting takeaways on an interception and fumbled snap.
Head coach Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs made it with a 35-24 comeback win over the Tennessee Titans, holding dangerous Titans running back Derrick Henry to just 69 yards and 1 TD on 19 carries after he had rushed for 588 yards in the previous three games. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was 23 of 35 passing for 294 yards and 3 TDs, and ran for 53 yards with a a 27-yard TD keeper.
It was a heartbreaker for Napa High head coach Richie Wessman, who was on the Titans’ coaching staff from 2009 to 2013 as an offensive quality control assistant and administrative assistant.
Here are the coaches’ predictions:
Brandon Farrell, St. Helena
“Kansas City’s offense is pretty dynamic and the matchup hopefully creates some fun football to watch against a really good 49ers pass rush and defensive line. Mahomes’ ability to keep plays alive is what I think the difference will be.”
CHIEFS, 27-24
Jim Klaczak, Calistoga
“The Chiefs will shut down the 49er run game just like they did with Derrick Henry. I’ll take Mahomes over Garoppolo all day. Field goals will keep the game close for San Francisco. That's my story and I'm sticking to it!”
CHIEFS, 36-30 in overtime
Brandon LaRocco, Justin-Siena
You have free articles remaining.
“Really looking forward to this game. The big-play potential of the Chiefs in the passing game and the Niners in the running game makes it an exciting match-up. I am also a really big fan of both of these head coaches. They are undoubtedly two of the best offensive minds in the pro game. I have so much respect for Andy Reid and the way he continually evolves his offense, and no other current NFL head coach has a better coaching tree than Reid. The Niners’ outside zone run game is an absolute thing of beauty to watch, reminiscent of what Kyle Shanahan’s father was able to achieve with the Broncos.
"To me, this game comes down to whether or not the Niners’ defensive front can get to Mahomes before those speedy receivers can get open downfield. His slipperiness in the pocket and quick release make it easier said than done. Fortunately for the Niners, they have a lot of practice at that, having to deal with (mobile Seattle Seahawks quarterback) Russell Wilson twice a year, and I think they get the job done."
49ERS, 38-35
Dylan Leach, Vintage
“I’m going with the Niners because of their defense, running game and ability to control time of possession. I don't care how high or low scoring it is.”
So we’ll go with the score of the biggest one-point win of Leach’s four seasons at Vintage so far, at Woodcreek of Roseville early in the 2017 season. The Crushers finally showed they could score on the Timberwolves after losing 27-3, 21-3 and 17-7 from 2014 to 2016, respectively.
49ERS, 22-21
John Montante, American Canyon
“The 49ers can run, play defense, and have lights-out special teams. Jimmy G and Kittle are going to connect on some big ones. Bosa, Buckner, Armstead and Ford will be in attack mode and are going to disrupt Mahomes. Plus, they've been my team since birth. I remember watching John Taylor and Joe Montana connecting to beat Cincinnati with my dad when I was a kid. Those are some special memories.”
49ERS, 34-28
Richie Wessman, Napa
“This is a tough one for me. I have several friends in the 49ers’ organization. They have been excited about this season for a while. They are well coached and have talent. I can easily see how they can beat the Chiefs. On the other hand, the Chiefs beat the best team in football in my Titans. They have a dynamic offense and a coach who is desperate for a Super Bowl win. This really should be a great one.
49ERS, 34-27