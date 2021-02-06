Super Bowl LV Predictions: Napa Valley coaches split down middle

The Register annually asks the Napa Valley’s six high school football head coaches who they think will win the Super Bowl, and this year it's split right down the middle.
The NFL's 55th championship game has 43-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looking for his seventh title in 10 Super Bowl appearances — the last nine with the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick — against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who beat the San Francisco 49ers in last year’s Super Bowl.
A few other factoids that should clarify some of the coaches’ explanations:
— The teams met once during the regular season, when the Chiefs edged the Bucs 27-24 in Tampa on Nov. 29.
— Brady has been referred to as G.O.A.T., which stands for “Greatest Of All Time.”
— A recent TV commercial features Mahomes thanking his insurance agent for his “Patrick Price” rate.
— Wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was released by the Raiders on Sept. 7, 2019 after six unhappy months with the franchise, signed with the Bucs on Oct. 27.
— Longtime Raiders fans still find it hard to get past the “tuck rule” AFC divisional playoff game of Jan. 19, 2002. Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson — who now owns a Napa Valley winery and is a top candidate for this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class — tackled Brady and caused what appeared to be a fumble recovered by Greg Biekert, sealing the game for Oakland. But officials reviewed the play and determined that even though Brady seemingly halted his passing motion in an attempt to “tuck” the ball back into his body, it was ruled an incomplete pass. The Patriots kicked a 45-yard field goal to force overtime, won it on a 23-yard field goal, and went on to claim the first of their six Super Bowl titles.
Askari Adams, Napa High
I’m not a big Brady fan. I’m a Bears fan, so I don’t like to see Brady win. It’s time to pass the torch. I’d like to see the Chiefs put pressure on him because he has all those dang-gone weapons out there. If they give him time to sit back and read, they could be in for a long night. The last time they played each other, I think the Chiefs sacked him a couple of times. But the Bucs had Antonio Brown only a month then.
Prediction: Chiefs 35-31
Brandon Farrell, St. Helena
The Chiefs seem much more dynamic and more of a complete team to me. But you have a defense in the Bucs that can pressure the quarterback, and that could be enough of a difference to keep the game close when it’s anyone’s game in the fourth quarter. But overall, if these teams play 10 times, the Chiefs are much better.
Prediction: Chiefs 38-17
Brandon LaRocco, Justin-Siena
Definitely an exciting Super Bowl match-up that should be a very entertaining game. I really like Tampa Bay’s defense, and they have been playing really well in the playoffs. But it’s hard to pick against the defending champs. They are just so explosive, and they have shown time and time again that they can win games if a team hits them for big plays early.
Prediction: Chiefs 28-21
Dylan Leach, Vintage
Another year, another Tom Brady appearance in the Super Bowl — the best thing that could have happened due to the story lines it creates. Was it the Patriot way? Or the Tom Brady Way? Is Belichick even a good coach anymore? Did the “tuck rule” ever happen? That’s for all my Raider fans out there. If my amazingly smart and beautiful wife, Stacie, sees this prediction and my admiration for “Tuck Rule Tom,” I will most likely put myself in quarantine voluntarily.
This “Patrick Price” guy seems to be legit and the heir apparent to Tom Brady's continued success. Plus, he has cool hair, can imitate Kermit D. Frog's voice effortlessly, and has great commercials.
That being said, I am an NFC guy and a Tom Brady fan. I will not bet against him. Plus, my homie Patrick beat the Niners last year, so I haven't gotten over that. So ... Bucs by 4. Did I mention my pool numbers are NFC 1 and AFC 7? Hmmm.
Prediction: Buccaneers 31-27
John Montante, American Canyon
This is about matchups. Kansas City has Mahomes with all of his weapons. Tampa has the GOAT with Brady. An interesting matchup will be Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Tampa offense. Why? Spagnuolo was the DC of the New York Giants when they beat Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl (on Feb. 3, 2008) during the Patriots’ 18-1 season.
If Tampa can establish the run and keep Mahomes and that offense off the field, they have a good chance. Brady, (Bucs head coach) Bruce “No Risk It No Biscuit” Arians, that offensive line ... as much as I want to say Kansas City in a shootout, Tampa grinds it out.
Prediction: Buccaneers 27-24
Joe Simmons, Calistoga
The Chiefs have a high-powered offense, but I believe the Bucs’ pass rush will make a difference, getting in Mahomes’ face to disrupt the timing with the receivers. We saw them do it last week against one of the best in the game (Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers), very much like the 49ers did last year. The only difference is the Buccaneers’ offense, I believe, is more high-powered and dynamic and that will put them over the hump and get them the victory.
Prediction: Buccaneers 35-31