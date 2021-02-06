Super Bowl LV Predictions: Napa Valley coaches split down middle

The Register annually asks the Napa Valley’s six high school football head coaches who they think will win the Super Bowl, and this year it's split right down the middle.

The NFL's 55th championship game has 43-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looking for his seventh title in 10 Super Bowl appearances — the last nine with the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick — against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who beat the San Francisco 49ers in last year’s Super Bowl.

A few other factoids that should clarify some of the coaches’ explanations:

— The teams met once during the regular season, when the Chiefs edged the Bucs 27-24 in Tampa on Nov. 29.

— Brady has been referred to as G.O.A.T., which stands for “Greatest Of All Time.”

— A recent TV commercial features Mahomes thanking his insurance agent for his “Patrick Price” rate.

— Wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was released by the Raiders on Sept. 7, 2019 after six unhappy months with the franchise, signed with the Bucs on Oct. 27.