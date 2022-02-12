Super Bowl LVI: Napa Valley head coaches split on predictions

We ask the high school football head coaches of the Napa Valley each year which team they think will win the Super Bowl, by what score, and why.

With six coaches, there’s often a stalemate and this year is no exception. Three picked the Los Angeles Rams and three picked the Cincinnati Bengals. The teams square off at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium in the Southern California city of Inglewood.

Some of the coaches highlighted players such as second-year Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who led LSU past Clemson 42-27 in the national title game on Jan. 13, 2020; eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Rams; Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase; Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who played the last 12 seasons for the Detroit Lions; sixth-year NFL cornerback Jalen Ramsey of the Rams; and third-year Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who was the Rams’ quarterbacks coach when they went to the Super Bowl four years ago.

Here are the coaches’ predictions and reasons:

Askari Adams, Napa

My team (the Chicago Bears) didn’t make it, but I’m going for the Rams. Defense is key and the Rams have a great front four.

RAMS 35, BENGALS 21

Shane Kohler, Calistoga

I think it’s going to be a barnburner. Chase and Burrow are going to take over in the second half. Rams have to many bosses and not enough followers.

BENGALS 45, RAMS 37

Brandon LaRocco, Justin-Siena

I’m taking the Bengals. I haven’t followed either team too closely this year, so I don’t have a ton of good reasons why. But I do like a good underdog story and I have been super impressed with Joe Burrow as a quarterback.

BENGALS 28, RAMS 27

Dylan Leach, Vintage

I have no dog in this fight so I really do not care who wins. I feel both QBs have a great storyline. I’m usually a NFC guy but am still bitter with the Rams defeating the Niners, so I’ll take Joe B and Coach Taylor in this one.

BENGALS 27, RAMS 24

Ian MacMillan, St. Helena

I would like the Bengals to win. However, I do think the Rams are going to win. I think the Rams’ defense will be the difference maker. Burrow was sacked 9 times by the Titans. If (Tennessee quarterback Ryan) Tannehill didn’t throw three interceptions, the Bengals wouldn’t have won that game. I think the Rams’ D-line will get to Burrow and Stafford isn’t going to throw three interceptions. At some point, the ability to protect your QB is going to show up and I think it will this game. Aaron Donald and his group is just too good. The Niners only rushed for 50 yards in their last game (against the Rams). The Rams will put Jalen Ramsey on Ja’Marr Chase and with that front seven they won’t be able to run the ball. I really would like to see the Bengals win. I just think they are overmatched. The Rams have spent a lot of money and given up a lot of draft picks to get this Super Bowl win. Offense wins games, but defense wins championships — just like the last Super Bowl, when Tampa Bay’s D-Line took it to the Chiefs. I think the same will happen this Sunday.

RAMS 30, BENGALS 17

John Montante, American Canyon

My little girl picked the Rams for two reasons: the 49ers are the best so the Rams must be REALLY good, and she likes their uniforms better. How can you argue with that?

RAMS 31, BENGALS 24