The Register asks the head coaches of Napa County’s six high school football programs each year who they think will win the Super Bowl, and by what score and why.

Sunday’s game in Glendale, Ariz., will pit quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The head coaches at American Canyon High, Calistoga High and Napa High have stepped down since the end of the high school season. Since the Register had not learned of any of their successors yet, the departing coaches were asked to give predictions and they all obliged.

Here are everybody’s picks:

Askari Adams, Napa High

I like the Eagles. They have an all-around offensive scheme and their defense is top notch. On top of that, Mahomes isn’t healthy.

Prediction: Eagles 35-20

Shane Kohler, Calistoga

Philadelphia’s rushing attack counts for the scoring with Jalen leading the charge but unable to get the passing game going against tough KC pass rush and coverage. Mahomes will be able to eventually work his team into good field position enough for (kicker Harrison) Butker to be the game’s difference maker.

Prediction: Chiefs 23-21

Dylan Leach, Vintage

In all honesty, I want both teams to lose. But I know that that is not possible, so I guess I will root for the Eagles just because they represent the NFC and beat the 49ers. However, I wouldn't make a habit out of betting against Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Prediction: Eagles 27-24

Ian MacMillan, St. Helena

Eagles are the better team. They have been the best in the NFL all year long. They have the best D-Line and O-line in the league.

Prediction: Eagles 27-24

John Montante, American Canyon

If they play 10 times, Kansas City wins six. The Eagles are good, but the Chiefs have too many weapons on offense. I’m excited to see which offensive line takes this game over.

Prediction: Chiefs 34-24

Tyler Streblow, Justin-Siena

I think this is going to be a really tight game late into the fourth quarter. I give a slight edge to the Chiefs based on two factors:

1) Mahomes’ improvement in taking what the defense has been giving him. In the past, the way to slow down the Chiefs was to sit in a 2 High Defense and wait for Mahomes to still force the ball deep into coverage. I've seen a big shift this year with him throwing the ball underneath and keeping the chains moving instead of always looking for the home run shot.

2) I think defensively the Chiefs — who play a lot of press man coverage — will focus on getting extra hats into the box and force Jalen Hurts to beat them through the air, which I just don’t think he's ready to do yet on this big of a stage.

Prediction: Chiefs 31-27