The waiting game is the only action for most high school football programs

As for the California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for high school sports, the goal is to return to sports normalcy, but no one knows what that really means. This is still very much a fluid situation.. Never mind the speculation that hit Twitter and social media platforms this week that the CIF had decided and announced a plan for football to resume in September with no state playoffs. Bogus.

There is no such plan in place, yet. There is regular discussion between CIF director Ron Nocetti and the 10 section commissioners dotted across the state, a pool that includes some 1,500 high schools. Athletic directors across the state have met through Zoom online meetings to discuss the return to school and all sports. Everyone is on the same page of a cautious approach.

"We're putting out fires because some of the social media posts of a plan are completely false," Nocetti said. "I have no idea where people are getting information. It's a waiting game, and we don't want to rush into any decisions. We've seen some decisions made too quickly (in regards to counties across the state or country reopening too fast) and then a back track If we were pushed to make a decision right now, today, it would likely be a decision that not all would like. It remains prudent for us all to wait and see."