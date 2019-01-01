Other North Bay soccer teams were in the same boat as the American Canyon High girls when the season was set to begin in late November.
Numerous nonleague games and practices were canceled because of poor air quality caused by smoke from the Butte County fire, taking away about a quarter of each team’s preseason.
Wolves head coach Travis Behn said it may have hurt his team more than others, being that it’s young and doesn’t have as many club players as other teams in the Vine Valley Athletic League.
American Canyon was scheduled to open against some easier opponents. Instead, its first five games were against teams that have a current combined record of 31-11-8.
“We all got robbed of preseason games and practices; it was just a matter of how fast you got back on track, and it’s taken us longer than it should,” Behn said. “We had a lot of girls who don’t play club and hadn’t played soccer for a whole year, and we started with (a 6-0 loss at) Benicia. That’s not a team you want to knock the cobwebs off against.”
Not until their fifth game, a 1-0 loss to talented Inderkum at a Sacramento tournament, did the Wolves start to play well. But even a winless Wood team knocked them off the next day, as American Canyon (0-7-1, 0-1-1 VVAL) has also had to overcome three starters getting sidelined for most of the preseason due to early concussions.
Two weeks ago, the Wolves salvaged a 2-2 tie at Justin-Siena in their Vine Valley Athletic League opener before getting dealt a 3-1 home loss to Vintage two days later that brought even more adversity.
“My player who scored against Vintage (a co-captain), a girl steps on her hand, she gets a laceration, her hand swells up and I have to wrap it up,” Behn recalled. “Nothing was broken, but she was out for a big portion of the game.”
Behn said that because the Napa County VVAL schools go on winter break before the Sonoma County members, some of their players go on family vacations and leave their teams shorthanded for the first league games.
“We have to figure out when (league) should start,” he said, noting that the Wolves faced the same inequality when their former league, the Solano County Athletic Conference, had a spring season and other league opponents had different Easter breaks. “I’ve talked to the Napa and Vintage coaches and we’d like to do it differently next year.”
Also winless are Napa High (0-8-1, 0-1 VVAL) and Justin-Siena (0-5-1, 0-1-1). They will square off Friday night at the latter’s Dodd Stadium and, barring a tie, one could get its first win of the season.
Napa has had its own share of injuries, most notably goalkeeper Grace Vlandis. The senior, who signed with UC San Diego in November, sustained a concussion before the season and has been out since. But head coach Milton Gallegos expects her back for next Wednesday’s Big Game against Vintage, if not for Friday’s game.
“I’m pretty sure I haven’t used the same starting 11 that I intended to use before the season,” Gallegos said. “Brenda (Bernardino) has done a good job filling in for Grace, but she had just recovered from an injury when Grace went down and had one day to prepare.”
Justin-Siena head coach Eric Branagan-Franco said his program faces the same situation it did in the Marin County Athletic League through last year – being the smallest school. But he also takes blame for the team’s winless start.
“It’s always an up and down season, but what it really comes down to is I’ve got to do a better job getting these girls prepared for games – and situations where you have a lead, need to come back, or you’re a goal down – and keeping them motivated and focused and understanding that they can easily play with every team in our league, but that it’s going to be a challenge. It comes down to how much you really want it and if you will put in the work.”
The league-opening 2-2 tie against American Canyon was a confidence booster, though.
“It was good, especially with how league started right after finals,” he said. “We finally get the girls’ minds’ back to normal because they’ve been so focused on finals and school that you don’t really know how training has been setting in and what not.”
Two days later, undefeated Petaluma dealt the Braves their second blowout of the season, 6-0.
“In the MCAL you were playing against players that were more technical and organized. In the VVAL you have a lot more athleticism and strength,” he said. “Some teams are extremely disciplined, too, and I would say Petaluma is that. They really overpowered us, and we just we’re prepared for it.”
Then there’s Vintage, the first Napa County girls soccer team to get a VVAL win – 3-1 over host American Canyon, though it wasn’t easy. The Wolves tied it early in the second half, forcing the Crushers (5-2-2, 1-1 VVAL) to rally in the final minutes.
The Crushers pulled off a 3-3 tie against Vanden in their season opener much the same way.
“That comeback was big for our young squad, to not give up, to keep fighting,” third-year Vintage head coach Miguel Ayala said.
Vintage racked up four preseason wins in early December, including a 12-0 shellacking of visiting Rio Vista. Ayala will take them, after his 2017-18 squad finished just 2-12-1 overall. He said games against Vallejo, Montgomery, Benicia and Castro Valley that were canceled during the smoky period were against quality teams and would have helped the Crushers be better prepared for the VVAL.
But he likes their chances.
“We were really, really young last year, but we only lost one game (badly),” Ayala said. “We competed in every game otherwise and that really gave us experience for this year. The majority of our starters came back and we had a really strong JV team last year.”
One aspect that’s helped the Crushers is having several go-to players. Ayala said Irais Hernandez leads Vintage with about seven goals, while Mary Deeik and Maile Sittler each have about four, and Amy Alfaro has two. He said senior goalkeeper Sam Lintao and back-line players such as junior Chase DeBow and sophomore Meredith Cuevas have been keys to outscoring opponents by a combined 26-10 so far.
But the Crushers face probably their biggest challenge to date when they host undefeated Petaluma on Friday night.
Justin-Siena, meanwhile, has been carried offensively by a newcomer – freshman Tessa Salvestrin. The tall, 5-foot-9 striker has scored four of their five goals so far, the other coming by Adilene Padilla-Gonzalez against American Canyon.
“Tessa’s been playing high-level club soccer since she was 10 or so," Branagan-Franco said. "She still has much to learn, but she provides so much energy and grit on the field. You can see that she loves the game. She’s a big-time competitor and we also get that from (senior co-captains) Caroline Melancon and Mikaela Zeiter and (freshman) Jill Fischer. Then you’ve got another freshman in Anjali Monteverdi, whose primary sport is lacrosse, who has come in really aggressive and working hard.
“We’re getting there, close to becoming a competitive program. I thank the girls for their focus and their attitude and drive. They really are coming to try and work their butts off for me, and that’s all I can ever ask for.”
Behn said his captains and club players haven’t let their winless record get to them.
“As long as they are still buying in and going at it, we have a chance,” he said. “We’ve been playing musical chairs with our back line because of concussions, but I’m finally going to get back one of our top defenders, Camill (Bagta, senior) back. So we should have a full team against Casa Grande (at home Friday).”
Napa, which lost its only VVAL game to date just 1-0 at Sonoma Valley two weeks ago, was outscored 28-4 before league play. But Gallegos said that tough preseason should pay off in VVAL action.
“A lot of them were garbage goals and goals in last 5-8 minutes of the game that turned games into blowouts,” he said. “The message to the team has been to have the attitude of ‘next man up.’ When a player goes down, we can’t use that as an excuse to not put our best foot forward and go down fighting. I truly think we did that against Sonoma Valley. It was just one corner kick they caught us a little flat-footed on that ricocheted off a couple of players and went in.
“Not having a game for a couple of weeks, people are thinking we’re not very good, but I think we’re ready to prove that chit-chat they hear wrong. We’ve got 11 more league games and the next three are against other Napa County teams and that itself is exciting.”