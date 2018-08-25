SAN ANSELMO – The St. Helena High football team had to fight for every inch on a hot Saturday afternoon in Marin County, but the young Saints scored 12 unanswered points in the second half to defeat Drake, 26-23.
“What I like most about this team is they continue to do the work and the little things to make them successful,” head coach Brandon Farrell said after the Saints improved to 2-0. “We aren’t a flashy team, but we are an effective team. We are not going to score multiple times on 60-, 70-yard runs, but we are going to bury possessions and that is what we did today.”
The opening drive set the tone for the game.
The Saints fielded the ball at their own 2-yard line and instantly stepped out of bounds, but it didn’t matter. They went to work on the ground, as starting running back Cody DiTomaso carried the ball for the first four plays. Play after play, the track and field star picked up strong bursts of 3-plus yards per carry. St. Helena grinded its way down the field, but was almost stopped at midfield.
On fourth down and 7, the 15th play of the drive, George Cutting took a misdirected handoff around the left side of the offensive line 42 yards for the score. The Saints didn’t have their normal kicker in the first quarter because he was taking the SAT, so they went for two. Quarterback Daniel Martinez found a hole and punched it in to put St. Helena up 8-0, capping a 7½-minute drive.
The Pirates’ dangerous weapon, Terrance Coleman, returned the ensuing kickoff to the 50. The senior running back then found a hole on Drake’s second play from scrimmage and took it over 60 yards. However, a block in the back away from the play nullified the gain, and the Saints kept the Pirates’ star in check for most of the game.
Drake (1-1) saw that first drive get stopped short of the end zone, but quarterback Daniel Forrest blasted a 35-yard field goal through to pull the hosts to within 8-3.
The Saints continued to pound the football, as another 10-plus-play drive was finished off by DiTomaso on a 3-yard carry up the middle. The extra point was missed wide right.
“Since we are playing these bigger teams, it is 100-percent going to help us down the line,” DiTomaso said. “When we are faced with a challenge and under pressure, we still perform.”
Drake’s offense started to get its rhythm rolling in the second quarter, as Forrest found Sage Kleiman two times down the field – with the second pass finding the back right corner of the end zone from 10 yards out.
St. Helena’s offense stalled in the second quarter because of injuries, which allowed the Pirates another possession late in the half. Another deep pass from Forrest to Kleiman put the Pirates close to paydirt, and a 5-yard scamper from Phoenix Lynch put Drake up for the first time 17-14.
Coleman found daylight on the fourth play of the third quarter, breaking a tackle and taking it 59 yards to the house for a 23-14 Drake lead. Coleman finished with 128 yards on 13 carries with one touchdown.
The Saints’ defense started to figure out the Pirates in the second half, as Drake would only manage one touchdown in the second half.
Down by nine, St. Helena forced Drake to punt the ball and quickly stormed down the field. Big runs from Cutting and DiTomaso were key for the Saints. DiTomaso punched in his second score of the game with a goal line 1-yard draw play. The junior scored with 13 seconds remaining in the third quarter to bring St. Helena to within 23-20.
Neither squad has much depth on their roster, but it was the Pirates who started to wear down in the second half.
“I feel amazing right now,” DiTomaso said after the game. “I am tired of course, but I worked hard all game. I had a couple times when I wanted to come out of the game, but I made some big plays and it was 100-percent worth it.“
The Pirates didn’t help themselves down the stretch, as three bad-snap fumbles wasted opportunities. The Saints were still down by three with less than 9:30 remaining when they found their opportunity. DiTomaso found a massive hole and he was off to the races for a 64-yard touchdown. A bad snap led to another missed extra point, but St. Helena was ahead 26-23.
DiTomaso finished with 230 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. The St. Helena rushing attack was strong for most of the game, putting up 404 total yards on the ground.
“Cody and George are really running hard, and I am really proud of the kids,” Farrell said, “though the offensive line is the key to our success and they have room to improve.”
The St. Helena defense needed only one stop to end the game and they received a couple of big plays from Danny Jimenez. The first was on a deep pass play, as Kleiman beat Jimenez down the field and was wide open for a winning touchdown pass. But the throw was a little short and Jimenez was able to catch up and block Kleiman. The play drew a 15-yard penalty for pass interference, but there were zero complaints from his coaches.
“It was Danny Jimenez’s first game out there today and he made some key stops in the second half.” Farrell said. “The best play he made was that pass interference call.”
Jimenez followed the heads-up play with the game-clincher, as a poor throw was directed right at Jimenez for an interception. Two quick first downs by the Saints ended the game.
Now St. Helena will prepare to host Winters next Friday night.
“I am excited and, well, everyone is excited to play Winters this year,” DiTomaso said. “We didn’t get to play them last year because of the fires, and we are ready.”