Vintage High sophomore Leilani Frazer placed seventh at 137 pounds, the only one of 15 Napa County wrestlers to came away with a medal in the 22nd annual Napa Valley Girls Classic on Friday and Saturday at Vintage.
The country’s oldest and largest girls wrestling tournament, a double-elimination event, had 140 schools entered and the top eight in each of the 14 weight classes earned medals.
Vintage was 31st, American Canyon 100th and Napa 127th in the team standings.
Crushers head coach Maika Watanabe was very pleased to see her young squad place so high.
“Our team earned some crucial wins that propelled them to a strong placing,” she said. “All the girls are starting to apply the moves we have been working on in practice and are effectively scoring points and pins in their matches.”
Frazer won her first three matches, pinning Yuba City’s Emoni Perry in 1:44, blanking Argonaut’s Sierra Whaling, 5-0, and winning a 3-0 decision over Celina Cooke of Reed (Sparks, Nev.). She was pinned in her quarterfinal by Bella Vista’s Emily Alderman in 3:56, but stayed alive in the consolation round with a 5-2 decision over Lincoln-San Jose’s Eleni Fakaosi.
A 3-1 loss to Orland’s Megan Stottsberry put her in the seventh-place match against Nevada Union junior Amanda Beall.
American Canyon was led by Emma Lopez (189), a first-year wrestler who went 2-2. The senior opened with a bye before pinning Manteca’s Lopreet Dheraj in 1:55 and Golden Valley’s Naomi Roby in 1:36. But she was out after getting pinned by Eureka’s Arecely Rendon-Gomez in 1:11 and by Angelina Sanchez of Central Valley-Ceres in 2:19.
Lopez, who played basketball for the Wolves last year, has a freshman brother, Jesse, who also wrestles for American Canyon.
“Emma put in a lot of hard work to get at this level,” Wolves head coach Rick Manibusan said. “It is really amazing how good she got in short time.”
Rounding out the Vintage contingent were sophomores Jenifer Amezcua (106 pounds), Natalie Scott (116), Nathaly Ramirez (126), Delani Stiles-Warner (131), Jessica Mendieta (170) and Kimberly Navarrete-Leon (235), and freshmen Alison Lopez-Hernandez (111) and Nataly Solorio (150).
Stiles-Warner went 4-2 with three consolation victories. She pinned Orland’s Gabriela Alvarez in 28 seconds, got pinned by Livermore’s Ximena Pulido in 1:46, and stayed alive by pinning Reed’s Mya Johnson in 52 seconds. She also pinned her next two foes, Antelope’s Philomena Namosimalua in 1:40, and River City’s Noa Arnold in 55 seconds, before bowing out with a 2:02 pin by Clayton Valley Charter’s Olivia Svuba.
“Delani is showing signs of reaching her full potential this weekend,” said Watanabe. “She is finding a new level of consistency.”
Lopez-Hernandez went 2-2. She opened with a bye before dropping a 5-4 decision to Overfelt’s Jennifer Villegas. She came back with a 2:43 pinning of Dougherty Valley’s Rheeva Chakraborty and a 2-1 win over Heritage’s Eisha Pasamonte that was decided by an ultimate tiebreaker after three overtimes. She was then ousted by Esperanza’s Makayla Rydbeck, 7-1.
“Alison keeps showing grit and determination in every match she wrestles,” Watanabe said. “Her win in the triple-overtime match was dramatic and exciting to watch. She came very close to advancing to the second day.”
Amezcua got a bye before pinning Del Oro’s Cali Andrew in 53 seconds, and getting pinned in 3:01 by James Logan’s Marisol Rodriguez. She was eliminated by Evergreen Valley’s Cydney Quach, who pinned her in 41 seconds.
Solorio got a bye before getting pinned with just 15 seconds left by Durham’s Gissele Gutierrez, in 5:45. She got a bye in her first consolation match before getting eliminated by Eureka’s Evelyn Lopez-Mata with a 29-second pin.
Mendieta received a bye before pinning Central Valley’s Crystal Melgoza in 37 seconds. She also pinned Tokay’s Arriana Galvan in a buzzer-beating 5:59, before Erika Perez of Salinas eliminated her with a pin in 36 seconds.
Navarrete-Leon got a free pass before flattening Trinity’s Naomi Muroz in 46 seconds. But she was pinned by her next two opponents, Orland’s Nyla Thitphaneth in 42 seconds and Yuba City’s Victoria Pajares in 2:34.
Scott was pinned in 2:55 by James Logan’s Carmella Foley, bounced back by pinning Gregori’s Arrenia Corbin in 1:07, then was eliminated with a 4:01 pin by Terra Nova’s Elis Carvalho.
Ramirez was pinned by Yuba City’s Amedee Garcia in 25 seconds and by Durham’s Natalie Nees in 43 seconds.
Napa High sophomore Stephania Barrientos (111) bowed out after a 1-2 Friday, dropping an 8-6 decision to Livermore’s Ameliane Kavanagh, pinning San Benito’s Arianna Leija in 1:45, and losing a 10-4 decision to Newark Memorial’s Analicia Parish.
Also for the Grizzlies, sophomore Alisha Cilluffo (143) was pinned by Dougherty Valley’s Dipika Chopra in 3:40 and bowed out with an 11-0 loss to Tokay’s Madelyn Evans.
American Canyon freshman Telorah Kawakami (137) got a bye and got pinned in 1:18 by Carmen Alsip of Las Lomas, before getting a consolation-round bye. She was eliminated when Menlo’s Zoe Zehnder pinned her in 1:45.
Wolves junior Amaya Maulino (101) and freshman Kathleen Cruz (116) also went 0-2 and were pinned twice – Maulino by Silver Creek’s Kelalani Tumale in 1:31 and Cerritos’ Malia Requejo in 1:46, and Cruz by Menlo Atherton’s Kayla Melcher in 4:57 and Nevada Union’s Mackenzie Morgan in 45 seconds.