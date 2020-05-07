Vince D'Adamo: Vintage '99 baseball champs old school

Throughout the journey, head coach Rich Anderson preached the importance of being fundamentally sound, and his players executed in such a manner all season.

Assistant coaches Fred “Scroof” Scaruffi – who died in 2002 – and Billy Smith complemented Anderson with their presence, the former on the pitching side and the latter on the hitting side. The staff appealed to multiple generations. At the time, Smith was experienced but still in his early 30s. Scroof, who was in his late 60s, could be gentle and funny one moment and a ball-busting old-timer the next.

If I had to think of a word to describe these players, it would be “grinders.” The Crushers went 27-5 overall and 13-1 in the MEL on the way to the league title, edging out rival Fairfield. What was most compelling about that season was how Vintage and Fairfield were polar opposites in how they carried themselves. The Falcons went on to win the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title – something that sticks in Crusher fans’ craw to this day, at least from that generation.