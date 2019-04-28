The Vintage High varsity boys swim and dive team encored its perfect dual-meet season by taking first place at the Vine Valley Athletic League Championships at its home pool Saturday, while the Crushers’ varsity girls came in second to Sonoma Valley.
The varsity boys team scores had Vintage at 374.50, followed by Sonoma Valley at 332.50, Napa 279, Justin-Siena 270, American Canyon 252, Petaluma 175 and Casa Grande 162.
The varsity girls team scores were Sonoma Valley 420, Vintage 346, American Canyon 335, Petaluma 286, Justin-Siena 192, Casa Grande 152 and Napa 136.
“I’m really proud of our team,” Vintage head coach Liza Saunders said. “They worked really hard for this. Our boys did a great job. They went undefeated for the season and won again today.”
The Vintage divers set the tone on Thursday, with Aidan Davis placing first and Emilio Castro second for the boys, and Ally Peterson and Aedyn Frazer placing 1-2, respectively, for the girls.
In the boys 50-yard freestyle, Dominic Dandini was second, Luke Galles third and Stephen Kastner ninth, with Sofia Leonardini taking third, Erynn Robinson sixth and Lindie Clem eighth for the girls.
Will Flint placed fifth, Kastner sixth and Galles eighth in the 100 free, while Ava Anderson was third, Leonardini fourth and Clem sixth for the girls.
In the 100 butterfly, Tyler Kortie finished fourth for the Vintage boys, and Grace O’Dwyer was 10th, Josephine Borsetto 12th and Alexa Mozqueda 15th for the girls.
Matthew Larson finished third for the Vintage boys in the 100 breaststroke, while Mozqueda took 12th, Jackie Cole 14th and Maya Douglas 15th. In the 100 backstroke, Flint finished seventh for the Crusher boys while on the girls side, O’Dwyer, Emily Hayashi and Ainsley Adams came in sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.
In the boys 200 free, Carson McClintick, Sam Hebb and Jackson Carmichael finished fifth, sixth and seventh, and Hayashi was seventh for the girls. In the boys 500 free, McClintick was fourth and Hebb came in sixth, and the girls saw Robinson come in sixth and Borsetto eighth. In the boys 200 individual medley, Kortie came in third and Larson seventh for the boys, and Anderson placed eighth for the girls.
The 200 free relay had the Vintage team of Galles, McClintick, Kastner and Kortie placing third for the boys, and Leonardini, Borsetto, Clem and Anderson placing fifth for the girls.
In the 400 free relay, the boys team of Kastner, Larsen, Kortie and Carmichael finished third and the girls squad of Anderson, Hayashi, Robinson and O’Dwyer placed fourth.
American Canyon’s girls placed third and its boys was fifth.
“We did really well and lowered our times both in qualifying and the finals,” said Wolves head coach Krista Loper. “We came in wanting to get closer to the automatic qualifying times and we did just that.”
In the 50 free for American Canyon, Haley Konoval was fifth for the girls and Ronnel Argana was 14th and Ray Vaughn 15th for the boys.
The boys 100 free saw Chiara Coronado finish second for the girls and Juan Madrigal third for the boys. Madrigal placed second in the boys 200 free, and Alyssa Sapida fifth and Abigail Dion eighth for the girls.
In the 500 free, it was Sapida in third for the girls and Ethan Rosario ninth, Lukas Sandau 13th and Ronnel Argana 14th for the boys.
Eliana Matteo won the girls 100 fly for the Wolves, while Zakary Raymond was 11th and Elijah Santiago 14th for the boys.
Matteo added another girls victory in the 100 back, while Duncan Applegarth came in third for the American Canyon boys. Duncan Applegarth was fifth in the 100 breaststroke, while Natalie Ritter was fourth for the girls.
Duncan Applegarth also placed fifth in the boys 200 IM, with Raymond coming in eighth, while Sapida was third and Ritter sixth for the girls.
American Canyon’s boys 200 free relay team of Elijah Santiago, Joshua Mora, Rosario and Raymond placed fifth, while its girls team of Sapida, Ritter, Brynn Hughes and Konoval placed second.
In the 400 free relay, Duncan Applegarth, Santiago, Rosario and Madrigal placed fourth for the boys, and Matteo, Sapida, Hughes and Coronado placed second for the girls.
American Canyon won the boys 200 medley relay with the team of Duncan Applegarth, Mora, Madrigal and Alec Applegarth. The girls team of Coronado, Matteo, Ritter and Konoval also triumphed.
Napa High head coach Will Namnath was delighted with his boys’ third-place team finish and his girls’ effort.
“I felt our varsity boys team swam a highlight-reel meet, while our final standing for varsity girls did not reflect how well they swam over the two-day meet.”
In the 50 free, Aidan Ramblas placed fifth for the boys and Elizabeth Shaw placed 10th and Angelina Adams 12th for the girls. Ramblas also placed seventh in the 100 free, while Maia Manzagol came in seventh for the girls.
In the boys 200 free, Nick Cisco took first place while Jake O’Conner came in fourth, and Rina Klieman came in 11th for the girls. In the boys 500 free, Cisco was second, O’Connor fifth and Kadel Hock eighth. In the girls 500 free, Rachel Arndt placed 11th, Klieman 14th and Manzagol 15th.
Garrett Wachendorfer finished seventh for the Grizzlies in the boys 100 fly, while Arndt placed eighth on the girls side.
In the boys 100 back, Will Barsotti-Flanders came in first for Napa while the girls were led by Elissa Ayala and Sofia Brandon in 14th and 16th place, respectively. The 100 breaststroke saw Gibson Page place seventh for the boys and Emma Wallenbrock seventh for the girls.
In the boys 200 IM, Barsotti-Flanders finished fourth, while Ayala was 12th for the girls.
In the 200 free relay, the boys team of Ramblas, Barsotti-Flanders, Cisco and Wachendorfer placed second, and the girls team of Adams, Arndt, Elizabeth Shaw and Juliana Bulman was seventh.
In the 400 free relay, Napa’s boys placed sixth with the team of O’Conner, Hock, Cisco and Page.
The boys 200 medley relay saw Napa’s boys place third with the team of Barsotti-Flanders, Wachendorfer, Page and Ramblas, and the girls place sixth with Keaton Flynn, Arndt, Wallenbrock and Adams.
For Justin-Siena’s boys, Andrew Baskerville was eighth in the 50 free and Olivia Boles seventh for the girls.
Iona Pascual won the 100 free for the boys and Caroline Chatagnier and Jaxon Levy were 11th and 15th for the girls.
In the 100 free, it was Baskerville placing 10th and, for the girls, Meghan Hansen 10th and Madison Gaul 16th. In the 500 free, Anthony Krieter placed third and Reese Ingram seventh for the boys and Angelina Phinney came in seventh for the girls.
The 100 back saw Krieter place sixth and Hansen was ninth.
In the 100 breaststroke, Max Gilsenan came in first and Eric Tapia fourth for the boys and Isabella Wright sixth and Boles eighth for the girls.
In the boys 200 IM, Pascual again placed first with Wright taking ninth on the girls side. In the boys 100 fly, Gilsenan was second and Tapia third, while Boles was seventh for the girls.
Justin-Siena placed sixth in the boys 200 free relay with the team of Jake Jeramaz, Casey Kleis, Ingram and Baskerville. The team of Wright, Boles, Hansen and Phinney placed fourth for the girls.
The boys 400 free relay had the boys finishing second with the team of Pascual, Tapia, Krieter and Gilsenan, while the girls race had Justin-Siena fifth with Levy, Iden McIntyre, Hayes and Chatagnier.
All four area high school teams will now wait to see who their qualifiers are for the North Coast Section Championships meet based on consideration times. The meet will take place May 2-4 at the Concord Community Pool.
In the junior varsity boys meet, Vintage was first at 193, followed by Petaluma at 180, Casa Grande 131, American Canyon 76, Sonoma Valley 67 and Napa 59.
Vintage also won the JV girls meet, with 417 points. Sonoma Valley was next at 312, with American Canyon at 220, Petaluma 216, Napa 164 and Casa Grande 43.
Individual JV results will be published later in the week.