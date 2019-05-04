AMERICAN CANYON — The Casa Grande track and field program took first place in both varsity divisions at the Vine Valley Athletic League Championships on Wednesday and Friday, its boys beating runner-up and host American Canyon 120-91 and its girls edging Napa High, 114-109.
The Justin-Siena boys were third (88), followed by Vintage (74), Napa (71), Sonoma Valley (27) and Petaluma (21.5).
The Petaluma girls were also third (85.5), followed by Vintage (71), Justin-Siena (69), American Canyon (30) and Sonoma Valley (16).
The top four finishers in each event qualified for next weekend’s North Coast Section Redwood Empire Championships at Maria Carrillo.
The Napa girls were led by senior Jane McLoughlin, with wins in the 400 meters (58.77) and 800 meters (2:28.89), with teammate Molly McGrath picking up a third in the 400 (2:32.84) and senior teammate Stephanie Gudino taking sixth in the 800 (1:03.66).
McLoughlin also anchored the winning 4x400 relay team and placed fourth in the 200 meters (27.79), where teammate Amany Hilliard was seventh (28.05).
McGrath was also third in the 1600 meters (5:42.44). In the 100 hurdles, Aliyah Aguiar was third (17.17) and Mia Oggenfuss fifth (17.33). In the 300 hurdles, Caitlyn Berryhill was fourth (51.33) and senior Kelsey Clark sixth (52.72).
Placing 4-5-6 in the long jump were Berryhill (15-3.25), Maija Turjanis (14-11.75) and Aguiar (14-11). The triple jump saw a 3-4-5 finish from Berryhill (32-7.25), Oggenfuss (32-6) and Turjanis (32-4). Oggenfuss added a second-place finish in the high jump (5-2) and Berryhill a second in the pole vault (9-0), each clearing the same height as the winner but in more attempts. Also placing second was Sofia Tinnon in the shot put (33-5).
“Casa Grande was a team our girls thought they could run with and could beat,” Napa head coach Kam Jones said. “Today it just didn’t happen. But five points is a very narrow loss. I know the girls are going back and saying ‘If I would have done this better or that better. But the thing I remind them of it’s a team loss, and I believe our girls put the effort they needed to put out today, and that’s all you can ask for.”
Vintage was led by sophomore Mary Deeik with wins in the 1600 meters (5:19.43) and 3200 meters (5:19.43), by 20-plus and 32-plus seconds, respectively, over a Casa Grande junior. Placing 4-5-6 in the 1600 were Vintage teammates Ahnali Wisniewski (5:43.23), Yadira Garcia (6:01.15) and Anastasia Busby (6:01.79). The Crushers also got a 4-5-6 finish in the 3200, from Garcia (13:14.15), Busby (13:17.11) and Maggie Chapin (13:32.00).
The Crushers got a 2-4-6 finish in the 800 from senior Michaela Kreps (2:30.66), Tamara Hernandez (2:34.39) and Wisniewski (2:37.34); a fourth from senior Sam Linteo in the shot put (30-6); fifths from Elena Vandenburg in the pole vault (8-6), Julia Scheumann in the 200 meters (27.81) and senior Kaleena Jezycki in the high jump (4-6); and a sixth from Sueliey Jauregui in the 100 meters (14.76). The Crushers also advanced in the 4x400 relay.
For the Justin-Siena girls, senior Gianna Troppy set a huge personal record in winning the discus (119-4), and also won the high jump (5-2). Meanwhile, freshman phenom Sydney Thweatt won the 200 meters (26.84), but her second-place finish in the 400 meters (59.60) was a new Braves school record, according to head coach Tracy Martin. She also helped the 4x100 relay team place second (51.23).
Braves senior Josephine Weis notched a pair of thirds for the Justin-Siena girls, in the pole vault (8-6) and the 300 hurdles (50.45), with Natalie Kelly adding a sixth in the pole vault (8-6).
“It was a really exciting meet for us,” Martin said. “The kids really put it all out there. I don’t have a huge team, but they’re just super hard-working athletes with great attitudes. I couldn’t be more proud of the effort.”
American Canyon got a win and a third in the 100 meters from sophomore Jania Johnson (13.71) and Nya Hemphill (13.96), while Kyla Martin was second in the 300 hurdles (50.43) and fourth in the 400 meters (1:02.44 4). In the shot put, Yani Kenion grabbed a fifth (30-1) and Emma Lopez a sixth (28-2).
The American Canyon boys saw freshman sensation Croix Stewart win the 400 meters (49.97) and the 200 meters (22.40). In between, he finished fourth in the 100 meters (11.4) – ending his undefeated season against VVAL competition in the event.
“We’ve been doubling up all year,” American Canyon head coach Qwen Stewart said of her son, “but this time, after running a PR in the 400, he had only 10 minutes where normally he has about a 50-minute break. My heart was hurting because he came up and said ‘Mom, I gave it all I got.’ He lost gracefully. In the meantime, he did qualify (for sections) and we’ll drop the 400 there so he’s a fresh 100-meter runner.”
Calvin Alejandrino won the pole vault with a personal-record leap of 13 feet, improving his own school record. It was the junior’s first season under the guidance of 2018 Justin-Siena graduate Greg Lowe, a Vallejo resident who is coaching the Wolves’ pole vaulters before attending the University of Edinburgh in Scotland in the fall.
“When he first started last year he didn’t have a coach, so me coming in with outside eyes and telling him to jump a little higher or with bigger arms helped him,” said Lowe, who did the event for the Braves. “He was first in the league all year at 12-6 until (Napa’s Diego Olvera) tied it a few weeks ago, and that kid was in the lead most of the day, so having that competition pushed him over the next bar.”
Also for the Wolves, senior Justin Chang was second in the 800 meters (2:03.70) and fourth in both the 1600 meters (4:27.96) and 3200 meters (10:05.09).
In the discus, the Wolves got a 3-4 finish from Harold Malone Jr. (126-10) and Michael Ortega (125-5). Fourths also came from Daneiel Yalew in the 110 high hurdles (16.70) and senior Jazjuan Kenion in the 300 intermediate hurdles (43.83); a fifth from senior Kristian Valencia in the high jump (5-6) and Jude Cummings in the long jump (19-7.5); and sixths from Trenton Angold in the pole vault (11-0) and Amarie Coe-Johnson in the 400 meters (52.45). American Canyon was third in the 4x100 relay (44.82) and second in the 4x400 relay.
The Justin-Siena boys were led by seniors Conrad Say, with wins in the 100 meters (11.30) and long jump (20-7.5) and Landon Mispagel, with wins in the 110 hurdles (15.23) and 300 hurdles (41.95). Also winning was Liam McDevitt in the high jump (6-2), and the 4x100 relay team (43.55).
Mispagel was also third in the long jump (20-3.5), while Say was fourth in the 200 meters (23.31). Casey Petrobic was third in the pole vault (12-0) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (44.18) for the Braves. Sam Boeschen was fifth in the 110 hurdles (17.13), and the 100 meters saw Blake Hoban (11.79) and Solomone Anitoni (11.87) place 4-6.
For the Vintage boys, senior Manny Guzman won the 1600 meters in a PR time (4:22.66), edging Casa Grande sophomore twins Owen and William Hite, and lost to them in the 3200 with a third-place finish (9:57.01). Fellow Crusher Dylan Frye was fifth in both the 3200 (10:09.73) and 1600 (4:34.08).
Vintage got a runner-up finish from Andres Solorio in the long jump (20-5); a 2-3 finish in the 300 hurdles from seniors Mason Becker (42.54) and Owen Zuidema (43.72); thirds from Jonathan Wachowski in the 800 (2:04.83), Solorio in the 400 (51.27), senior Myles Crutcher in the 100 (11.77) and Becker in the 110 hurdles (16.24). In the 200, Solorio was fifth (23.37) and Crutcher sixth (23.72).
In the pole vault, Michael McDowell was fifth (12-0) and senior Ryan Olson sixth (11-0), and senior Jesse Zapata was fifth in the discus (119-5).
“Everybody we thought would move on in their events and a few squeaked in and a couple that got moved in as alternates,” Vintage head coach Brian Pruyn said.
Kyle Jezycki led the Napa boys with a victory in the triple jump (43-4), winning by 3.5 feet, a second in the 110 hurdles (15.69) and a third in the high jump (6-0). Quentin Dervin was second in the discus (128-10), while senior Diego Olvera was second in the pole vault (12-6).
Tristan Hugg had a big meet for a freshman, notching a fourth in the high jump (6-0), a fifth in the triple jump (40-.5) and a sixth in the long jump (19-6.75). In the 800, Daniel Rios (2:04.84) and Matthew Helms (2:10.51) placed 4-6, while Erik Cosca was sixth in the 3200 (10:10.53).