Vintage Baseball Outlook: Deep Crushers team hopes to compete for league title

It’s been a while since a Napa County high school has swept the football, boys basketball and baseball league titles in the same school year, and Vintage is still hoping to do that – coronavirus permitting.
Rich Anderson – in his 26th year at the Crushers’ helm, and 10th in a row after a three-year hiatus – came into this season without an ace pitcher or returning leadoff hitter, and only six seniors.
But the Division II Crushers managed to win five of six games, losing only to Division I Clayton Valley Charter, and looked to have the depth and talent to contend for their first league crown since 2016.
With 13 varsity returners and most of last year’s 18-1 junior varsity squad, the Crushers are hoping the district shutdown to prevent the community spread of COVID-19 doesn’t wipe out their promising season.
“As far as games being suspended, we are fine with it,” Anderson said Friday, the first day of school cancellations and a day after his team fell 9-4 to visiting Clayton Valley Charter. “Whatever is in the best interest of the community, we will support. Our season is pretty insignificant when compared to what is going on.
“With that said, we are sad – sad that this is the situation we are in and sad for the players. We are hoping that things settle down and we can all get back to distractions like baseball. But at this point, we aren’t sure. Things are changing so quickly.”
The way he talked about this group of 21 student-athletes on Wednesday, they should be ready to go if the season resumes.
“I think one of our biggest things is our team culture. Our team culture is really healthy right now,” he said Wednesday. “Even before we started this win streak, we had a really solid team culture and ultimately that’s what you want. You want to be able to show up to practice every day with a group of players that all get along and want to work hard. The fact that they’ve also strung some wins together makes it feel even better. But we kinda had that going even before the win streak. I wouldn’t credit the culture with the win streak. I think some kids have performed really well to start the year.”
Winning the Vine Valley Athletic League title in its second year won’t be easy, for anybody. Reigning tri-champions Petaluma (4-0), Sonoma Valley (5-2) and Casa Grande (2-1) are back strong, Napa (4-1) has already won twice as many games as all of last season, and Justin-Siena (4-2) and American Canyon (2-2) also have strong returning casts.
“The league is really getting competitive,” Anderson said. “Top to bottom, there’s really not a weak opponent in there.”
The Crushers may not have come into the season with an ace like Eli Wood, Jared Horn, Aaron Shortridge, Juan Lopez-Rios or Justin Mullins that they’ve had over the last decade. But their current hurlers are pushing each other for the benefit of the team. Dylan Rody got his second win of the season with a two-hitter in an 11-1 win over Montgomery, senior Jake Whipple had a strong five-inning start in a 7-4 win over Redwood, and junior Logan Nothmann got his second win by combing with senior Jayge Campbell on a one-hit, 4-0 shutout of Santa Rosa.
“We’ve been pleasantly surprised with our pitching,” said Anderson said. “The first couple of games we threw five pitchers per game to look at the whole staff. It’s the first time in recent memory, maybe in my whole coaching career, that we didn’t know who our No. 1 pitcher was going to be coming into the year. But we had some juniors pitch last year and there’s kind of been a fight for who’s going to get the innings, which is healthy and good. If you pitch really well, you’re in every game.”
Rounding out the team are seniors Harrison Kohagura, Logan Lines, Justin Van Maren and Sean Pratt, juniors Sam Neal, Ian Avalos, Alex Dehzad, Davide Migotto, Connor Smith, Nick Schuttish, Theo Llewelyn, Owen Schnaible, Gavin Rabanal, Jorge Lopez-Rios, Reid McCaffrey and Charlie Seitz, and sophomore Boden Cooke.
Schuttish leads the team with a .533 batting average, 8 hits, 3 doubles and 9 RBIs, followed by Avalos (.412, 7 hits, 3 doubles, 5 RBIs), Whipple (.500, 6 hits, 3 RBIs), McCaffrey (.400, 6 hits, 2 doubles), Migotto (.353, 6 hits, 3 RBIs), Rabanal (.333), Smith (3 RBIs, double) and Lopez-Rios (4, RBIs, triple).
Despite eight of the 21 players being new to varsity, Anderson said the newcomers and veterans have meshed well.
“The players are all friends and had really good chemistry already,” he said. “But the coaches had to figure out who could perform and at what position and who was going to be a starter and who’s going to rise above the competition, and the good weather’s allowed that to happen. Sam and Logan played basketball and made the playoffs, so they came out a little later. Sometimes when that happens, it rains for three or four days and their start just keeps getting pushed back further. This year they came out and within two or three days were right on pace with everyone else.”
Ethan Hemmerlin also played basketball, but the junior wasn’t able to return to his leadoff spot for the baseball squad.
“Ethan, unfortunately, is not playing this year because he hurt his shoulder – he tore his labrum – and he can’t throw, and they said he should have surgery sooner rather than later. He was able to finish the basketball season because he doesn’t have to throw (in that sport). That’s tough because he sparked the offense last year and he’s a great kid, a great student. But Reid stepped in and so far has been our leadoff hitter and done a really good job.”
Anderson doesn’t have captains, per se, but Anderson said “clearly two of the biggest leaders on the team” are third-year varsity starters Kohagura and Migotto.
“They’re both really hard workers (with) natural energy and natural leadership ability,” he said. “They have the ability to bring real positive energy to the team and can be critical in a way that other teenagers receive that information really well. They’ve just kind of stepped to the forefront all on their own – which is the best kind of leader anyway, growing into it organically like that.
“Harry’s very streaky (as a hitter) and super intense. If anything, we’ve got to remind Harry to relax and slow it down sometimes. But that’s a coach’s dream, to have somebody that’s a little too intense and works too hard and has to be pulled back rather than prodded, and I think the other players appreciate that.
“Davide has been one of the two top hitters ever since his freshman year and he’s been the best defensive player – in multiple spots. He’s playing second base right now; the last couple of years he’s played third and first. He has a really, really high baseball IQ and when he makes mistakes, he recovers from them quickly and that’s really important in baseball. He just sees it as a game, not life and death, so he’s not fearful. In order to be a really successful baseball player, you have to be able to recover from mistakes really quickly, because there are mistakes made all the time in baseball.”
Even-keeled describes his team in general, Anderson said.
“Of course they would like to win a league title and have a playoff run, but they seem to know that if you have to focus from at-bat to at-bat, from inning to inning, from game to game. That’s really hard to do, and this group has done a really good job of that,” he said. “We’ll see what happens when we have some failure – when we make a bad play, are not hitting well or lose a few games. If we can maintain that healthy attitude, really good things can happen.”