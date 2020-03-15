Vintage Baseball Outlook: Deep Crushers team hopes to compete for league title

The way he talked about this group of 21 student-athletes on Wednesday, they should be ready to go if the season resumes.

“I think one of our biggest things is our team culture. Our team culture is really healthy right now,” he said Wednesday. “Even before we started this win streak, we had a really solid team culture and ultimately that’s what you want. You want to be able to show up to practice every day with a group of players that all get along and want to work hard. The fact that they’ve also strung some wins together makes it feel even better. But we kinda had that going even before the win streak. I wouldn’t credit the culture with the win streak. I think some kids have performed really well to start the year.”

Winning the Vine Valley Athletic League title in its second year won’t be easy, for anybody. Reigning tri-champions Petaluma (4-0), Sonoma Valley (5-2) and Casa Grande (2-1) are back strong, Napa (4-1) has already won twice as many games as all of last season, and Justin-Siena (4-2) and American Canyon (2-2) also have strong returning casts.

“The league is really getting competitive,” Anderson said. “Top to bottom, there’s really not a weak opponent in there.”