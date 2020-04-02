Vintage Boys Basketball: Crushers hold awards night

The Vintage High boys basketball program recently held its awards ceremony.
The freshman squad, coached by Drew Willems, finished 15-7 overall and 7-4 in Vine Valley Athletic League action.
Defensive Player of the Year went to Tanner Low for his “constant effort and pursuit of the ball,” Willems said,
Collin Durfee received the Crusher Award, which “epitomizes the qualities of a Crusher Hoopster – academic achievement, punctuality, effort, and always putting the team above self,” the coach said.
The Most Valuable Player was a unanimous choice in Ben Jackson, who “made great strides in developing his overall game this season and never coasted, despite being the most talented player on the floor,” Willems added.
Chuck Johnson coached a JV team that finished 18-7 overall and 10-2 in league play, good enough for second place.
Defensive Player of the Year honors were awarded to Bryce Powers for his “effort and toughness,” Johnson said.
Both Daniel Mitchell and Anthony Notaro received the Crusher Award for their “constant maximum effort and positive attitude,” the coach said.
Lastly, Cole Capitani received Offensive Player of the Year honors.
“Cole was very productive collecting buckets this season, highlighted by his 31 points and 11 rebounds in the season finale at American Canyon,” Johnson added. “It was a thrilling 63-58 victory and AC’s only league loss.”
The varsity team won its first league title in 20 years.
Both Logan Nothmann and Ethan Hemmerlin received Captain awards for their “program and team buy-in and leadership,” said head coach Ben Gongora.
Junior Alex “Chooch” Dehzad received the Toughest Crusher award “for his ability to play through bumps and bruises,” the coach said. “Alex's constant effort and ability to play through pain was second to none. The only thing that stopped his motor this season was a broken foot he sustained in practice the day before Big Game.”
Blake Murray received Offensive Player of the Year honors for his “consistent ability to score. Whether it was bombing threes, driving to the hoop, or posting up opponents, Blake was an offensive force,” Gongora said.
To no one’s surprise, the Most Outstanding Player award went to Imani Lopez.
“Imani frequently filled up the stat line, including a number of massive rejections and thunderous dunks,” the coach added.
The evening was highlighted by four featured speakers.
Hemmerlin spoke about his older brother’s high school basketball experience and some of the challenges he witnessed and how he was able to alter or avoid some of those same pitfalls this season. He shared details of his biggest challenge of dealing with tearing his labrum in a game that sidelined him for a month. His relentless rehab allowed him to get back on the court, but not with full range of motion in his shoulder.
Scrappy senior defender Josh Kho, who led the team in deflections, talked about his journey to make the varsity squad – which included three seasons on JV.
“His grit and stick-to-it-ness ultimately paid off with Josh having a solid varsity season,” Gongora said. “His best game was a win at Windsor where he played all 32 minutes and finished with zero turnovers, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 deflections and 1 steal.”
Murray spoke about the joy of a season that included guest speakers, many team dinners, lunches, movie night, and more. He said the experience of winning a league championship with his best friends is one that will stay with him for the rest of his life. He also touched on the change in culture with effort, structure and accountability being the foundation, and how those traits allowed the team to better handle the challenges it faced this season.
Ending the night was Nothmann, who shared the emotional rollercoaster of starting the season with a team full of such promise followed by the nightmare of breaking his leg in only the third game of the season. He said the challenge of waiting for his leg to heal was difficult, and challenged future varsity players by explaining the level of sacrifice and effort that is expected – that it’s not who wants to win, but what is one willing to do to win.
“Next season starts now,” he said.
The evening ended with Gongora recognizing and thanking the parents for their constant help and support, and for raising young men with huge competitive spirits and high character.
The program finished a combined 50-24.
“The future is bright for Vintage basketball,” Gongora said, “but only if players continue to embrace a growth mindset of constant self-improvement and can continue to put forth maximum effort with a positive attitude.”
