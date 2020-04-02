Vintage Boys Basketball: Crushers hold awards night

Hemmerlin spoke about his older brother’s high school basketball experience and some of the challenges he witnessed and how he was able to alter or avoid some of those same pitfalls this season. He shared details of his biggest challenge of dealing with tearing his labrum in a game that sidelined him for a month. His relentless rehab allowed him to get back on the court, but not with full range of motion in his shoulder.

Scrappy senior defender Josh Kho, who led the team in deflections, talked about his journey to make the varsity squad – which included three seasons on JV.

“His grit and stick-to-it-ness ultimately paid off with Josh having a solid varsity season,” Gongora said. “His best game was a win at Windsor where he played all 32 minutes and finished with zero turnovers, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 deflections and 1 steal.”

Murray spoke about the joy of a season that included guest speakers, many team dinners, lunches, movie night, and more. He said the experience of winning a league championship with his best friends is one that will stay with him for the rest of his life. He also touched on the change in culture with effort, structure and accountability being the foundation, and how those traits allowed the team to better handle the challenges it faced this season.