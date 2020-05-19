Vintage Boys Lacrosse: Crushers never got to play with full squad

The Crushers’ three games were all against members of the Marin County Athletic League.

They opened with a 13-8 loss to Tamalpais in Mill Valley, and 13-8 loss to Marin Catholic in Kentfield.

“Tamalpais was loaded with senior players but was shell-shocked after we took the lead in the first half,” David Eade said, “but we were unable to stop the landslide of penalties that put us two men down for almost the entire second half. But our aggressiveness for ground balls, ball possession and successfully clearing the ball led to our success. We did not lose that game. We simply ran out of time.

“Against Marin Catholic, the favorite for league championship, we were able to stay competitive for the first half but being short of experienced players made it difficult to compete with them.”

But at home against Drake on March 11, Vintage more than doubled its scoring output up to then with a 17-2 rout of the Pirates.

“During our final game our players were able to demonstrate their ability to score at will against a team that had experienced players,” the coach said. “We made it a requirement that, after running up 12 points, players pass the ball and hold their shots. So our first-year players began to shoot on goal and did so successfully.