The high school soccer season seems to have dragged for many teams since moving from the balmy fall months to the cold, wind and rain of winter three seasons ago.
But the Vintage boys haven’t seemed to have had much problem with it. Since the switch, the Crushers have won three straight league titles, including the first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League crown this season. They’ve gone 27-1-4 in league play over the three seasons, and 51-9-8 overall.
“Individually we can have our days, but as a team we’re always picking each other up,” senior goalkeeper Carlos 'Carlitos' Ayala said. “When someone’s down, someone else raises it up.”
After winning their most recent section title in 2014, a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division II crown, and dropping their Div. II opener in 2015, they went just 1-2 in the Div. I bracket over the last two winters.
Now in the North Coast Section Div. I bracket, the Crushers (18-1-2, 11-0-1 VVAL) will open the postseason Feb. 13 with seniors such as forward Oscar Loyola, wing Cole Geschwender, center back Diego Cortez and Ayala leading the way.
“We have to have the mindset that they’re just another team,” Geschwender said of postseason opponents. “We’ve got to focus on our game, look at film, take it game by game and not overlook an opponent if they’re a lower seed than us.”
The Crushers are on a nine-game win streak, and 18-game unbeaten streak.
“That’s the main goal from the start of the season – we want to win everything,” Ayala said, “and go undefeated; we didn’t get that, but we’re trying to go undefeated from that point on to all the way to winning sections. They’re all good teams (in the playoffs), but I think we have enough competitiveness between us that we’ll take that to another level when we go against those teams. We just focus on us, and hopefully they worry about us.”
Vintage hasn’t lost since a 1-0 decision at Newark Memorial in its third game of the season – before they started picking each other up on a regular basis.
“I think we could have had them. It was just a really bad day overall,” Loyola said.
Added Geschwender, “It was in tough conditions, away, and did we not have school that day or something. It was an off day.”
Their stiffest league test ended up being Petaluma, which handed them their most recent tie, 2-2 at Memorial Stadium on Jan. 3, and lost just 4-3 to the visiting Crushers three weeks later.
“The Petaluma games were full of emotions,” Geschwender said.
Vintage also had a tough first game against American Canyon, winning just 3-2 on the road on Dec. 20.
Ironically, two of their six league shutouts were against second-place Napa High.
“It’s a town rivalry, so you have that emotion where it’s like we’ve got to go all out and not let them do anything to us so we have bragging rights. Our league is competitive, and overall on the season we’ve been doing good, but we’ve got to keep on going. We’ve still got playoffs, and we want to make the most of it.”
Loyola has a team-high 20 goals, just one fewer than when he was named Napa County Player of the Year last season, and three assists. The team’s next three scoring leaders are sophomores Gerardo Perez (six goals, 12 assists) and Jorge Galvan (six goals, five assists) and junior Christian Ceja (five goals, seven assists).
Meanwhile, Ayala, fellow senior goalkeeper Gerardo Fuentes, and seniors Jesus Gonzalez, Edgar Correa and Cortez and sophomore Angel Tapia have combined to post 10 shutouts, including six in VVAL play. They have allowed only 16 goals in 21 games.
“The key catalyst for keeping entire team defensively organized during the run of play and during set pieces was Carlitos,” co-coach Alex Feliciano said of Ayala. “He’s very vocal, a great communicator from the back, and uses his vantage point to command players where to go, who to mark, and hold defensive shape. Gerardo Fuentes stepped in when Carlitos was gone and made some big time saves in a few different games, particularly against Napa High in our Big Game II shutout.
“The back four have a great understanding of pressure, cover and balance, shifting midfielders and wingers around to keep a one-man advantage in the back. They did very well adjusting to various formations thrown at us from different oppositions.”
Feliciano said Loyola and Geschwender complement each other’s style of play on top.
“Oscar is more technical, a goal scorer with good pace with the ball, and looks to draw contact and fouls. Cole a workhorse that does the dirty work, presses hard, gets stuck in, is physical, delivers the contact, and looks to find Oscar after he's done the business to get the ball back in dangerous areas of the offensive third,” the coach said. “They play off one another well. They have a symbiotic relationship on the pitch.”
Geschwender teamed with then-fellow sophomore Connor Castelazo to capture the MEL doubles title in tennis two springs ago, and now likes to serve up assists to Loyola and other top scorers on the pitch.
“I’ve been trying to do as many things as I can to help the team,” said Geschwender, one of the more physical players on the team. “That’s kind of my play style. I try to play physical, match opponents and win my personal battle, but also try to be skilled on the ball.”
That Loyola is on the same scoring pace as last year’s first varsity season is impressive considering everybody knows about him now. But it also means opponents can’t double-team him because the Crushers have other scorers to pick up the slack.
“Last year I felt like I’d be able to get a bunch of one-on-ones all the time. This year it’s harder to pull away from defenders, but overall the dynamic as a team is really good,” he said. “We’ve been able to give a lot of other players a lot of opportunities to score, too.”
Added Geschwender, “When I’m on the wing, I look for Oscar in the box and if it’s not Oscar, it’s someone else giving me an option. It’s great because we’re such a deep team that we can score with different people. So many people have gotten goals this year.”
Loyola hopes to play in college and possibly major in economics.
“I’m looking into playing (NCAA) Division II,” he said, adding that he’ll work as hard as he can to get there. “I feel like I can always do better. If there’s something I haven’t been doing as good, I try to make that one of my strengths.”
Ayala’s priority in college will be electrical engineering, with soccer a close second.
“College soccer is one of the main goals, but we have to get our education first of all,” he said. “If we have the chance to play in college, it’s a blessing.”
Cortez calls himself a “history-type-of-dude, but won’t declare a major right now.
“That’s what the first year of college is for, to find out what you really want to do,” he said.
Geschwender plans to major in kinesiology, go to medical school, and have a career in physical therapy.
“Sports have made me love how the body works and made me more interested in how to heal my body when I do get injured,” he said.
This season has been different from the last not only in terms of the league and section, but also the coaching staff. For the first time since Bernie Ochoa came on as head coach in 2013, with Feliciano and JV head coach Javier Covarrubias assisting, Ochoa is no longer coaching Vintage boys soccer. He had to step down to focus on coaching his United Premier Soccer League men’s team Napa Sporting, which has fall and spring seasons.
“We thought it was going to be a hard season, especially since (Ochoa didn’t announce it) until the third day of tryouts,” Geschwender said. “So right then, we knew it there was going to be a different feel to the team.”
Ayala said Covarrubias and Feliciano keep things a little looser than in the past.
“We have a connection with them. We like to mess around with them and they mess around with us, so it’s a good relationship,” he said.
Added Loyola, “You get a different vibe. With Bernie it was like, everything was straight to work in practices and with lots of consequences. With these guys, they’ll still put us in check, but they let us flow and if we need to be put in check they’ll put a stiff arm on us. They don’t let us have an easy day.”
On the field, though, it’s all about the players.
“This team is like a family,” Ayala said. “We’ve been playing together with each other for a long time, so we take that from school and outside the community to bring it onto the field. That’s why I think we have an advantage, having that bond.”