Vintage Boys Soccer Outlook: Crushers look to repeat as VVAL, NorCal champs

Three weeks since it last played, the Vintage High boys soccer team will take a barely winning record into its Vine Valley Athletic League opener at Justin-Siena on Friday night.

But being 3-2-2 at this point doesn’t concern Javier Covarrubias, who with Alex Feliciano has co-coached the Crushers to four straight VVAL titles and the 2017-18 Monticello Empire League crown.

The caliber of Vintage’s nonleague opponents was more important to the coaches. The seven teams, six in Division 1 of the North Coast Section and one in Division 2, are now a combined 31-18-8 after helping the Crushers get ready for the rigors of the VVAL.

“Once again we try to schedule a tough preseason to battle-test our team to get ready for our league, but also looking ahead to playoffs,” said Covarrubias. “In every game that we tied or lost, we could have very easily won. But there are still some things offensively and defensively that we need to clean up.

“Our team captains, Anthony Stainer, Noel Lopez, Oscar Saucedo and Eric Reis, have done a fantastic job to lead and set the tone for the team.”

Stainer was named 2021-22 Napa County Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Crosstown rival Napa is the only other VVAL team in Division 1 of the NCS, so the Crushers will also use their league byes to play nonleague games at Div. 1 Berkeley on Jan. 16 and against visiting Div. 2 power Tamalpais on Feb. 3 to get ready for the playoffs.

They are the reigning Northern California Division IV champions, beating Archbishop Mitty and Sacred Heart Prep in 2-1 thrillers in their first-ever NorCal playoffs in March after falling 4-0 to Montgomery in the NCS semifinals.

The ties this season came in the Crushers’ first two games, 1-1 against Redwood at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 30 and 3-3 against College Park in Pleasant Hill on Dec. 5.

In a 2-1 win over Livermore on Dec. 7, Vintage got on the board with an own goal and Nico Sanchez scored the second one on an assist from Stainer.

After a 1-0 loss to Clayton Valley Charter at home on Dec. 8, Vintage defeated San Ramon Valley 3-1 on Dec. 12. The Crushers got two goals from Stainer, assisted by Lopez and Sanchez, and a third goal from Rommel Gomez.

In a 2-1 loss to Montgomery on Dec. 14, Sergio Hernandez scored for the Crushers on an assist from Jose Rosales.

In a 2-0 win at Pittsburg, Reis scored the first goal and Lopez scored the second on an assist from Stainer.

Luis Vasquez has been Vintage’s goalkeeper in every game.

“Our most complete game was our last one against Pittsburg,” Covarrubias said. “They are a very strong and physical team with some great players. We were able to get our first clean sheet defensively and also able to get the job done on the offensive side.

“Over break we have just been training and getting ready for our first league game against Justin-Siena.”

Rounding out the Crushers’ roster are Gael Ramirez, Landon Borsetto, Adrian Ceja, Kevin Gaytan, Sergio Marcelo, Flavio Guzman, Juan Ochoa, Luis Hernandez, Octavio Castro, Emmanuel Hurtado and Felix McLoyd.

Justin-Siena head coach Felipe Nieto’s Braves are 0-4 but have also played tough competition, against teams with a combined 13 wins. Their most recent game was also three weeks ago, a 3-1 loss at St. Helena in which they scored their first goal of the season.