Vintage Boys Soccer Outlook: Crushers share rock during 5-2-2 preseason

The Vintage High boys soccer team heads into Tuesday night’s Vine Valley Athletic League opener at Memorial Stadium against Justin-Siena with a balance attack.

Eight players have at least one of the 19 goals the Crushers (5-2-2) have scored this season. Three of those players also have assists, and four others have only assists.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Vintage has been led so far by juniors Jose Rosales (six goals, three assists), Anthony Stainer (three goals, three assists), Sergio Hernandez (two goals, one assist) and Rommel Gomez (two goals), senior Iztlli Garcia (two goals) and sophomore Flavio Guzman (two goals).

With one goal so far are senior Gustavo Avina and junior Eric Reis. Adding two assists each are juniors Charlie Guzman and Oscar Saucedo, while senior Jared Barbosa and junior Luis Hernandez each have 1 assist.

Rounding out the team are seniors Erik Flores, Bernardo Martinez, Jonathan Preciado, Ivan Solorio and Victor Vargas, juniors Emmanuel Hurtado and Diego Ayala, and sophomores Gael Ramirez and Cadel Newton Kotch

Garcia and Rosales scored unassisted goals in the Crushers’ most recent game, a 2-1 nailbiter over visiting Berkeley in rainy conditions on Dec. 15, before their 20-day holiday break form competition.

Co-coach Javier Covarrubias said the Yellow Jackets gave the Crushers a good final warmup before they got three weeks of family time and a few practices.

“We knew it was going to be a battle with Berkeley. They’ve been a top program these last few years and have made a lot of noise,” he said. “We’re just preparing our boys for league and the playoffs as well, knowing that once we get there we’re going to be playing top teams like Berkeley.

“I thought we were organized defensively. We did give up a goal but, as a team, the way we wanted to press, the way we wanted to hold back and prevent them from creating opportunities, I thought our back four did a very good job along with our center mids. They have very good, crafty center mid players with a lot of movement and we did a pretty good job of containing them. A high point, too, defensively, would be just the way we pressed them, especially in the first half.”

Heavy rain that night was also good preparation for the weather expected as league begins this week.

“Sloppy game, sloppy conditions, but the result is ultimately what matters most,” co-coach Alex Feliciano said after the game. “Berkeley came in here and gave us a battle, gave us a test. It’s a great result, and we got the win.

“I’d say our determination, our heart, got us this win. We don’t have a lot of depth on our team. A lot of our guys are injured right now. We had not too many subs to choose from, so the guys that were playing stepped up. It was hard work, that grit, that determination. We just wanted to see them leave it all on the field and that’s what they did.”

Vintage is seeking its sixth straight first-place league finish. The VVAL didn’t award pennants to this past spring’s first-place finishers because seasons had been salvaged in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic for mainly participation purposes, nor were there playoffs.

“League will be a good test for us this year,” Feliciano said. “Obviously we try to play our preseason against strong opponents, so we are battle-tested and ready to go for our league. The VVAL always has strong competition. We’ve played some really hard teams so that really helps us with our momentum and our mentality going into the league. But we expect to be competitive, challenge, and take it one game at a time and hopefully we can repeat as VVAL champions this year.”

Added Covarrubias, “We have league to look forward from which we could go on to playoffs now. We’re just grateful to have that opportunity and have things back to normal, what we’re used to. We’re pumped and excited about that.”

Dean Ruggiero contributed to this story.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.