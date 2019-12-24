The Vintage High boys soccer team knew it needed to play, and beat, as many other powerhouses in the preseason if it was going to get a good seeding for the North Coast Section playoffs.
The Crushers did just that, going 5-1 against six teams with a combined record of 24-11-4.
A Vine Valley Athletic League title would be nice, but reaching the section final would be more desirable for a program that hasn’t been to one since 2014. Vintage has won three straight league crowns, including two when it was in the Monticello Empire League.
“A difficult preseason sets us see where we’re at and gives these guys an idea of what it’s going to be like when we get to playoffs,” said Crushers co-coach Javier Covarrubias.
The Crushers got off to their hot start with only four seniors – Jose Avina, Anthony Enriquez, Jesus Manzo and Luis Mendoza. Only two others return from last season’s powerful squad, juniors Gerardo Perez and Angel Tapia.
“We’re inexperienced as far as the varsity level, but we (won 2-1 over) Ygnacio Valley, which has like 17 returning players, and San Ramon Valley, which has like 12 or 13 returning players,” Covarrubias noted. “A lot of our boys have played club together for a long time, either together or against each other on rival clubs, so they know each other and that’s always helpful. Most of them just came up from the JV, which hasn’t lost in two years. So these guys have the challenge of keeping that streak going (at the varsity level). They know. They’re aware of it.”
The Crushers finished 20-2-2 last winter, including 11-0-1 in the VVAL before earning the No. 5 seed in the NCS Division I playoffs. They extended their unbeaten streak to 20 games with a 5-1 rout at No. 4 San Ramon Valley in the quarterfinals, before No. 1 seed De La Salle ended their season with a 1-0 semifinal loss.
Rather than savor that win over SRV and close result against DLS, Vintage scheduled both perennial powers this regular season. They handled San Ramon Valley, 3-1, and will get another shot at De La Salle in Concord at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
“Javier does a great job of scheduling our preseason against top opponents,” said co-coach Alex Feliciano. “You want to be battle-tested and have playoff-type games right from the get go so you can really see what type of team you have, what type of character they have, and how they respond to tough situations and playoff-like atmosphere.”
While Perez leads the team in scoring, sophomore Landon Leal Ruiz has been playing like he’s been on the varsity before.
“He was one of the kickers on the JV football team, so you can tell he’s got a little bit of a leg on him,” Feliciano said of Leal Ruiz, who converted a penalty kick with 10 minutes left to tie the Ygnacio Valley game before feeding Enriquez for the winning goal.
Leal Ruiz also scored the tying goal against San Ramon Valley on a free kick.
“He always wants to have that pressure,” Feliciano said.
This month’s SRV game started with Vintage looking in trouble for the first 15 minutes, as the Wolves peppered goalkeeper Tanner Griffin with shots. But it was Perez who struck first, and Vintage that scored two unanswered goals down the stretch – including a Jason Fuentes header for the insurance goal off a gutsy Leal Ruiz assist.
“We were trying to kill the game in the corner,” Feliciano said, referring to the strategy of passing the ball to run time off the game clock. “That’s the thing you do in soccer when you’re winning. You take it to the corner with a guy on your back and hopefully get fouled or get a throw-in, and it milks the clock. We had a free kick and Javi and I were thinking ‘Why wouldn’t you just touch the ball and keep it in the corner?’ Then we’re like ‘Oh my God, he’s gonna kick this into the box and possibly give them the ball and they could go and counter attack us.’
“So, no, it was definitely not drawn up like that. That’s something that Landon just decided to do. He has a lot of confidence. He put a great ball on Fuentes – and maybe that surprised (SRV). It was nice to get that insurance goal, but it was risky, I’ll say that. It could have easily been 2-2. So the score is flattering for us and doesn’t tell the whole story of how to how tight this match was.”
Feliciano said the Ygnacio Valley game was similar.
“They had more chances than us, for sure, but they could only put one goal away. They were kind of wasteful, and our goalie made some fantastic saves and our defenders cleared stuff off the lines. For us to still be in it with 10 minutes left, when it could have easily been more, we definitely stole that game from them. Anthony headed the ball home and went crazy. But he got a mild ankle sprain in our celebration and has had to sit out.”
You have free articles remaining.
Sometimes the Crushers are the more aggressive players, yet left scratching their heads after somehow losing.
“We’ve had we’ve been on the other end of it, where you could dominate possession and have all the shots and then the other team gets one and buries it and you find yourself on the losing end. Soccer can be unfair in that in that regard,” Feliciano said. “You just trust that they know the game, having been around it most of their lives, and keep the faith and trust the process. It’s a long game, 80 minutes, and you gotta believe that one chance is all you need, that it’s going to fall to you, and you’re gonna take that chance. It’s really about that belief and that mindset.”
More often than not the coaches see their young team trying to feel out opponents, since most of the Crushers are new to the physicality of the varsity game.
“You’re playing against bigger boys, stronger boys, so it takes time to settle in and really figure out your chemistry,” said Feliciano. “They’re still working that out.”
The Crushers may be a year away from having a go-to player like Oscar Loyola, who scored 20-plus goals and was named Napa County Player of the Year each of the last two seasons.
Covarrubias said forwards Justin Sotelo, Enriquez and Perez work well together.
“However many goals and assists Oscar had last season is not easy to replace,” he said. “How are these guys going to create those 20, 25 goals for us this year? If one guy could do it, it’s probably Gera, but it’s going to be more, I would say, of a collective effort between our attacking players.”
Which isn’t a bad thing at all, Feliciano said.
“I don’t think we really have that one guy that we can lean on, so our scoring is by committee,” he said. “It’s a big chance for some of these guys that didn’t get a lot of playing time last year or haven’t been in the spotlight as much. It’s really cool to see how they respond to that. That’s OK with us as well because we’ll be more multi-dimensional and teams will have to worry about more than just one guy.”
Griffin has been one of the more impressive of this year’s varsity rookies. The junior played JV the last two seasons but trained with Carlos Ayala, the Napa County Goalkeeper of the Year the last two winters.
“Now it’s his time and having those last two years with Carlos, having picked up some of his work habits, has really helped him. Carlos plays for (Napa Valley College) now and he was here tonight, cheering Tanner on. Tanner’s had to step into some big shoes, but we have a lot of confidence in him. He’s had a lot of balls in the air where you have to be brave and go up and punch and catch and take hits. That’s part of goalkeeping.”
Griffin would be busier if not for the hard work of center backs Ian Reis and Tapia, right back Fuentes and left back Jose Avina.
“It’s defense by committee, but they’re definitely staying organized and absorbing a lot of that pressure,” Feliciano said. “We play with two defensive mids, Ivan Chavez and Landon, and those guys do a great job of marking and tracking back – the little things, the dirty work. The defense is our first line of offense. We always want to try to build out from the back and play possession soccer, so they have to be comfortable on the ball and have good technical skills.”
Rounding out the team are Javier Barboza, Ivan Delgado, Emmanuel Duran, Yahir Escalona, Eric Javar, Jesus Maravilla, David Ochoa, Nathan Ramirez, Tate Salese, Luke Shea and Angel Villasenor.
Since winning three close ones to start the season, the Crushers have gone from the high of their first two shutout wins to the low of their first loss.
“Some days we’ll have to really dig out wins and other days maybe we’ll out-possess and out-shoot the other team. But as long as we’re still getting wins, you can’t be too angry,” Feliciano said. “You gotta be patient with them. They’re still building that chemistry and they’re young. We want to grow and get better, every game, every practice. They’re going to grow as a team and as individuals, and it’ll be fun to watch.”
Andy Wilcox's memorable stories from 2019
These are the stories of 2019 I enjoyed writing most, because they had good anecdotes or were about making history.
This story is about the area's best soccer player of the last two years, who dedicated every goal to his late mother.
I've covered this ride for 30 years and it was cool to see Dr. Fisher finally win the award she'd been pursing for 15 years.
Nothing was cooler than seeing the Napa High boys win their first league title since their star's dad won one 28 years before.
John Diana showed in his third Western States 100 that anything is possible with enough preparation.
For Vintage football star Ryan Steen recalled his last Big Game and college career like it was yesterday.