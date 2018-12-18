Ranked No. 5 in the North Coast Section by MaxPreps.com, the Vintage boys soccer team continued its early season tear with a 3-1 victory over visiting Casa Grande on Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium.
Down 1-0 at halftime in their first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League game, the Crushers (8-1-1 overall) rallied past the Gauchos with second-half goals from sophomore Jorge Galvan, junior Christian Ceja and senior Oscar Loyola.
Casa Grande (0-5-2 overall) had a case for an upset early, as tough defense and a corner kick header from Daniel Egide just over 18 minutes in gave the visitors control.
With a 1-0 lead, the Gauchos tightened up defensively and frustrated Vintage’s typically potent offense.
“They were a defensive-minded team,” Vintage co-head coach Alex Feliciano said. “They packed it in. You kind of say they parked the bus a little bit on us. That can be frustrating if you lose your composure and go away from the game plan.
“Credit to our boys. They stuck to the game plan and grinded it out.”
Knowing that Loyola operates as Vintage’s go-to guy, the Gauchos decided to double- and triple-team the attackman to force other Crushers to beat them. The strategy worked until late in the second half.
“In the first half, we were letting them dominate us a little bit,” said Loyola, last season’s All-County Player of the Year. “They were dropping two on me, or sometimes three, and that means we always have one or two open guys.
“Second half, we got our things together and then started playing our game and it showed. We were able to take advantage of the open man and that always makes the difference.”
The Crushers outshot Casa Grande 10-3 in the first half. But they weren’t able to break the seal until 8:26 into the second half, when Galvan grabbed a pass from Ceja and rifled a right-footed missile from 15 feet beyond the goal box into the back of the net.
They captured the lead 11 minutes later when Ceja and Loyola dazzled with a give-and-go, two-man game that ended with a line drive goal off Ceja’s left foot.
With Loyola being double-teamed for much of the contest, Ceja stepped up from his center-defensive midfield spot into a starring offensive role with a goal and an assist.
“(Ceja’s) a horse. He’s got that motor, that engine that just keeps him going,” Feliciano said. “He’s really composed on the ball. He likes to take players on, but he also knows how to distribute and knock the ball around players as well.”
The Crushers’ final insurance goal came late in stoppage time, when Loyola finally found some daylight in the middle of Casa Grande’s defense and capitalized.
With the goal, Loyola has nine of his team’s 21 on the season.
For perspective, the Crushers have given up only seven goals on the entire season, meaning Loyola has outscored his opponents single-handedly.
Despite being in what he called “more of a post, distributing type of role,” Loyola suggested that he still aims to beat his 2017-18 season record of 21 goals.
Vintage will hope to have learned a lesson in urgency after playing uncharacteristically in the first half, when they suit up on Thursday night at American Canyon.
“We’re excited to be in a new league and a new section,” said Feliciano. “We’ve had a really tough preseason and we feel good. We’re really battle-tested and battle-proven.
“We have high hopes and high expectations and we’re hoping to make some noise in the VVAL and in the section.”