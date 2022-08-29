Vintage Boys Water Polo Outlook: Senior-laden Crushers seek VVAL title repeat

The Vine Valley Athletic League has awarded boys water polo pennants three times since its 2018 inception and Vintage has won twice, including last year outright.

Vintage shared the 2018 title with Cardinal Newman — which, like Ukiah, is in the VVAL for water polo — and finished second to the Cardinals in 2019, when Newman also won the North Coast Section Division 2 title. The Crushers had won five straight Monticello Empire League crowns before joining the VVAL, three under Anderson and two under predecessor Alex Szmidt.

With 10 seniors on this year’s squad, second-year head coach Addie Clem, a 2015 Vintage graduate and Crusher water polo alumnus who coached the Vintage JV girls from 2015-19. expects another strong season from the varsity boys.

“These boys have spent the last four years creating an incredible team dynamic and work incredibly cohesively together,” she said. “Each one of them has a role on the team and they execute it each practice and game.”

Vintage spent all summer conditioning for this season, including co-practices with Napa High and Justin-Siena. They've had two scrimmages so far this season, against Dixon and Heritage.

Matthew Lloyd was named VVAL Goalie of the Year in the fall 2021 season as a a junior, guiding the Crushers to a 5-0 record in the VVAL and 13-5 overall.

“Matthew stands out pretty well," Clem said, "but he can only be successful with his teammates’ hard work in the field."

Lloyd and fellow seniors Sawyer Bristow and Noah Ewig are the team captains.

The other seniors are Jared Avina, Cody Fridolfs, Kaliq Khan, Kyle Link, Tanner Low, Gavin Mills and Brandon Tennant. The juniors are PO Casey, Christian Mills, Sterling Schwarz and Francis Mulligan, who also tends the goal.

“It’s funny how this group of boys work so well together,” Clem said. “Kaliq transferred (from Napa High) and joined us last year and he is becoming one of the top leaders in the pool. Tanner also joined us just last year and the two of them are like two peas in a pod and work incredibly well together, which brings the whole team dynamic to another level.”

The Crushers found things to work on after falling 17-6 at Las Lomas in their season opener on Saturday in Walnut Creek.

“It was a tough game,” said Clem. “We were definitely out-conditioned, but we need to see these teams early in the season to get a feel for how we will do at tournaments and looking ahead to sections. We have a smaller league this year, so having these nonleague games is essential to looking forward and scoping outside competition.”

Leading the team were Khan (3 goals, 2 steals, 4 caused kickouts), Ewig (6 steals, 1 assist, 1 caused kickout), Bristow (1 goal, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 caused kickouts), Casey (1 goal, 2 steals, 1 caused kickout), Avina (1 goal), Link (1 steal, 1 caused kickout), Fridolfs (2 steals, 2 assists), Low (1 assist, 1 steal) and Tennant (1 steal).

In the goal, Lloyd saved a 5-meter penalty shot and Mulligan had 8 saves and 4 steals, with 2 of his saves being on 5-meter penalty shots.

"Being able to play a team at this high level at the beginning of the season will heavily prepare us for the remainder of the season,” Clem said. “It showed many of our skills that we need to continue to practice between every game, and adjust how we communicate together in the game. It’s a great gauge for us in how we can improve and what specifically we can work on throughout the season.

“We trained all summer for this season, but nothing compares to being able to play water polo year round. It changes the whole scope of the game to have such competitive clubs in the area. Vintage is a relatively strong team within our league, but we need to make sure we are keeping up with the challenges that we'll face throughout the whole season as well as working to defend the league championship."

Vintage visits Liberty in Brentwood for its next match at 6 p.m. Thursday and opens VVAL action with a Big Game against visiting Napa High on Sept. 6, also at 6 p.m.