The Vintage High School cheer team attended the USA Premier Cheer Camp at UC Santa Cruz July 20-23. There were more than 250 participants and 15 schools from the Bay Area.
Guided by head coach Angie Ruiz and assistant coaches Alexis Oppedahl and Thalia Manzo, they trained daily in stunts, jumps, band chants, sidelines and choreography.
Team captains Marie Schaumkel, Amanda Martinez and Lexi Ayer took leadership classes each morning to set team goals, collaborate with leaders from other schools, and learn strategies to help their team succeed at practices and prepare for competitions. For more than half of the team, this was their first time at camp.
Members of the Vintage cheer team were awarded Spirit Sticks daily for their teamwork and positive attitude, and received Superior Ratings for their Fight Song Evaluation, Band Chant and Sideline Evaluations in the Varsity division.
Natalie Scott, Hope Greenlaw, Schaumkel and Martinez participated in the All-American run-off, performing a sideline for the entire camp and staff. On the final day, Schaumkel and Martinez were selected for the USA All-American Team. Martinez was also one of 12 cheerleaders to be selected by the staff out of all participants for the “Pin it Forward” award. She was recognized for strong character and positivity at the camp and was then asked to recognize another cheerleader from another team for the same qualities at camp the next day.
The Vintage High School Dance Team attended the USA Dance Camp the following weekend, July 27-30, at UC Santa Cruz. This camp had almost 200 participants and included 10 teams from the Bay Area. High schools represented included Presentation, Saratoga, Fremont and Aptos. They learned five routines in three days and were evaluated on the final two days. They took technique classes daily and participated in workshops and team-building activities.
Vintage captains Ana Perry, Trinity Kaiser, Callie Valencia and Ally Warren were tasked to take the “Camp Dance” and choreograph it highlighting their teams specialties and strengths while adding level changes, ripples, and formation changes. With their leadership and many hours of practice, they earned a Superior Rating on their final team evaluation.
Individual team members were evaluated on their performance in a routine they learned on Day 1 of the camp. These included styles such as hip hop, pom, jazz, and contemporary.
Some participants who showcased strong technique, character and work ethic were given “Super Sensational Ribbons.” Vintage had five members receive this award: Isabella Ortiz, Raevyn Oppedahl, Warren, Valencia and Kaiser. They were asked to perform the team camp dance individually and evaluated to qualify for the USA All-American team, and Ortiz and Kaiser were selected.
They were then asked to perform an across-the-floor routine learned on the spot to qualify for the top All-Americans at camp. Kaiser was one of 10 dancers selected to this top tier of dancers. The high honor allows Kaiser to perform at the Citrus Bowl in Florida or to participate in a special event and performance in Rome, Italy with other dancers selected around the country.
Oppedahl was also selected by staff for the “Pin it Forward” award at Dance Camp for positive spirit and work ethic at camp.
Vintage Cheer and Dance Team members are excited to bring back and perform their new routines and cheers at upcoming fall sports events. They will also host Youth Skills Clinics for ages 4-12 – Jumps and Kicks on Aug. 4, and Leaps and Turns on Aug. 11 – and will have their annual Youth Dance and Cheer Clinics Oct. 4-6. Visit vhscheeranddance.wordpress.com for more information.