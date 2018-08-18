VACAVILLE – Vintage High School struggled to get anything going in its season opener Friday night.
After giving up a touchdown to Wood on the first possession of the game, Vintage turned the ball over on the ensuing kickoff, and then things got worse.
Wood scored the second time it had the ball, and suddenly it was a 14-0 score on opening night at Wildcat Stadium, a beautiful new on-campus facility.
“All of the credit goes to Wood,” Vintage coach Dylan Leach said. “They whooped us. That happens. They punched us in the face. They were strong up front and they moved us around. More importantly, we didn’t move them around.
“We didn’t have it tonight.”
Vintage turned the ball over six times, four on interceptions, and allowed five touchdowns in a 35-7 intersectional Zero Week loss to Wood.
“I think the turnovers are just a product of where we put ourselves,” Leach said. “We were throwing the ball a lot of times, when we don’t want to do that. We didn’t answer, like I just told the team. That’s on me. I’ll go look in the mirror. I’ll fix me. The coaches will fix them. Now these players have got to fix themselves.”
If there was a bright spot for Vintage, it came on the Crushers’ first possession. A one-yard touchdown run by Jesus Galvan climaxed a 74-yard scoring drive that lasted seven plays. The drive was highlighted by rushing plays – a 29-yard run by Viliami Schaumkel, a 24-yard run by Drew Hatfield, a 26-yard run by Michael Webber and a 14-yard run by Jacob Aaron.
It was the only score of the game for Vintage, a former member of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section and Monticello Empire League. Vintage has joined the CIF North Coast Section and the new Vine Valley Athletic League, which includes Napa, Justin-Siena, American Canyon, Sonoma Valley, Casa Grande and Petaluma.
The North Coast Section Board of Managers voted unanimously in October of 2017 to approve a proposal to group Napa, Vintage, American Canyon, Justin-Siena, Sonoma Valley, Petaluma and Casa Grande-Petaluma into a league together starting with the 2018-19 school year.
The move returns Napa and Vintage to the North Coast Section, where they were members through the 1976 school year.
Adonis Dennis ran for three touchdowns to lead Wood, which at halftime already had 184 yards passing, 104 yards rushing, and 12 first downs.
Derriyon Jack ran for a touchdown and Yahya Algere caught a touchdown pass from Jhalen Grayer for Wood, which was effective both running and passing the ball.
“They had our number and we didn’t respond,” said Leach, the 2017 Coach of the Year on the All-Napa County team. “Actually we did respond and we responded badly. We responded by being way too emotional, being up and down, doing uncharacteristic things that we don’t do at Vintage High School.
“I didn’t see many bright spots. The beauty, like I told the kids, is that I’ve been doing this for 20 years. Tomorrow the sun will come out. We’ll get in the film room and we’ve got to fix ourselves.”
Vintage tied for second place in the Monticello Empire League and was 7-3 overall last year. The Crushers, the No. 15 seed, ended the 2017 season losing to Inderkum-Sacramento, the No. 2 seed, in the first round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs, 35-24.
“It’s a long season,” said Leach. “I’m not one to get super up and down and emotional. Right now, we’re going to stay even keeled, we’re going to fix this thing, and we’re going to get rolling.”
Vintage, which is in the NCS Division I, will face Acalanes-Lafayette, Lincoln-Stockton and Bellarmine College Prep-San Jose in other nonleague games.
Vintage turned the ball over on downs at the Wood 13-yard line after failing to pick up the first down on a fourth-and-two play late in the first half. The Crushers began the drive from their own 32-yard line.
Zach Daniels intercepted a pass and the Crushers also recovered a fumble.
The Crushers used three quarterbacks in the game. Webber, Aaron and Troy Ghisletta all got time running the Vintage offense, which struggled throwing the ball and had difficulty getting its rushing game on track.
Five different players caught at least one pass for Vintage.
Jack led the Wood rushing offense with 106 yards.
Grayer passed for 195 yards.
“The kids came to play,” Wood head coach Carlos Meraz said. “We knew we were going to face a very physical team in Vintage and they were every bit of it. They were making good adjustments throughout the game and they’re a well-coached team.”
Two of Vintage’s turnovers led directly to touchdowns.
“That’s the kind of offense we’ve always been,” said Meraz. “We’re kind of a take what they give us type of offense. Jhalen made his reads and hit the open guys. He did a great job.”
Meraz was proud of the way Wood’s defense played.
“We knew we were going to play a very physical Vintage team. They always come out and fight really tough. The fact that our defense was able to match their physicality and force some turnovers, that was the difference in the ball game,” he said.
JV Football
Vintage won its season opener, 34-7 over Wood. However, the Crushers lost Donavaughn Graeber, a running back, to an injury in the fourth quarter. Graeber was taken off the field on a stretcher and to an awaiting ambulance.