Head coach Dylan Leach made the decision after last week’s season opener to go with Jacob Aaron at the quarterback position for Vintage High School.
The sophomore did not disappoint in Friday night’s home opener as he led the Crushers’ offense in a big way, running for two touchdowns, throwing for a score, and leading a spirited comeback attempt in the second half in breezy and cool conditions.
Vintage lost the nonleague game to Acalanes-Lafayette at Memorial Stadium, 28-27, but Aaron showed off some very important qualities – leadership and toughness and playmaking abilities.
Aaron had touchdown runs of 20 and 29 yards, and he directed the Crushers on a late 48-yard scoring drive in 11 plays that culminated in a 1-yard run by Jesus Galvan that made it a one-point game with just 1:05 to play.
Vintage outscored Acalanes in the second half, 19-7, including 12-0 in the fourth quarter.
“I thought Jacob played a pretty decent game,” said Leach. “For the most part, I think he made some great reads. He had some good runs. He’s got a lot of moxie. More importantly, he hates to lose – that’s what I respect about him. I think moving forward, the future looks pretty bright here at Vintage.”
Leach had Vintage line up and go for the two-point conversion attempt to try and win the game. But a penalty for having 12 players on the field backed Vintage up five yards, to the 7-yard line. A penalty flag was then thrown for what appeared to be a roughing the kicker call on the PAT try that would have tied the game, but officials picked up the flag when Leach was informed that the kick was tipped. The PAT attempt failed.
“We had the penalty – we had 12 guys on the field,” said Leach. “That’s just packaging. These are things we work on – running in, running off. We had to end up kicking it.
“We’ve got to go back to the first quarter, if you look at the mistakes that we made. If we didn’t have a lot of these mental mistakes and execution mistakes, then we wouldn’t have even been in this position.”
The loss was the second straight for Vintage (0-2 overall), which fell to Wood in its Zero Week opener, 35-7, in Vacaville. The Crushers play nonleague games against Lincoln-Stockton (Aug. 31) and Bellarmine College Prep-San Jose (Sept. 7) before opening play in the brand new Vine Valley Athletic League.
“I thought we competed and fought,” said Leach. “I thought the first half was absolutely terrible. The execution just wasn’t there at the beginning of the game. They couldn’t stop us on the first drive – that’s what we planned on doing. But then we had some mental mistakes and some execution breakdowns.
“I’m happy with the second half as far as showing some fight and getting in there and playing hard. I thought we made the right (halftime) adjustments and I thought we came out with the right play calls.”
Aaron ran for 83 yards on 11 carries and completed 3-of-10 passes for 74 yards with one interception.
“I made the decision after last week to just gain some continuity and just play him and let him learn from his mistakes and grow into that position,” said Leach.
Vintage had just the one turnover – a huge improvement after turning the ball over six times against Wood.
Viliami Schaumkel had 72 yards rushing for Vintage.
Nick Kresnak passed for 292 yards, completing 20 of 34 passes with four touchdowns and one interception to lead Acalanes, which operates a spread offense.
“We almost got it. But a loss is a loss,” said Aaron. “It’s just a little piece of momentum. We almost got it. Our leaders and our seniors showed up in the second half. Our line did an unbelievable job. Our seniors stepped up. Everybody stepped up.
“I’m the youngest kid on the team. I’m super proud of the team. We had some leaders in the locker room (at halftime) just come out and tell us, ‘Let’s go, man.’
“I know we lost. We’ve just got to watch film and get ready for next week. We’ll come back next week.”
Vintage began the game by moving the ball on its first possession 80 yards in 12 plays for the first score. Aaron’s 20-yard touchdown run on third and 4 was followed by Michael Webber’s two-point conversion run.
Vintage got the ball right back as Angel Castillo intercepted a pass on the first play from scrimmage for Acalanes (1-1) at the Dons’ 25-yard line.
But Vintage could not capitalize and turned it over on downs.
That’s when Acalanes went to work, scoring on its next three possessions – Kresnak’s 5-yard pass to Chris Rogers, Kresnak’s 30-yard pass to Jack Muren, Kresnak’s 58-yard pass to Rogers.
Vintage failed on a 29-yard field-goal attempt in the third quarter.
Acalanes took a 28-8 lead on Kresnak’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Keaziah Smith.
“Despite the loss, I feel like we all came out and fought hard in the second half and we really picked it up,” said Webber. “We followed the game plan. We just came up short.”
Vintage came back, with Aaron throwing a 56-yard TD pass to Webber, who did a great job running after the catch.
Aaron ran 29 yards for the Crushers’ next touchdown.
On Vintage’s final drive, Predrag Zivkovic picked up a first down on fourth and 1 and Aaron had an 8-yard run to the Acalanes 2-yard line.
Acalanes is led by coach Floyd Burnsed, a former Solano Community College head coach. Burnsed was Solano’s head coach for 11 years. The SCC governing board voted to eliminate the school’s football program due to budget woes in 2012.
Burnsed was the head coach at Miramonte-Orinda from 1982-2000, leading the Matadors to five CIF North Coast Section titles.
Vintage JV 27, Acalanes 18
The Crushers improved to 2-0 with Friday night's win.