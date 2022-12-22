Vintage Girls Basketball Outlook: Cook back at helm with a mix of veterans, newbies

It’s Lizzie Qui’s fourth season of varsity girls basketball at Vintage High.

It would be two-sport standout Rachel Galvin’s fourth had she not had to choose water polo over basketball in the spring of 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the sports to be played at the same time.

Galvin is now joined in the three-varsity-season club by fellow seniors Sophia Notaro, Ella Pridmore, Kayla Cleveland and Julia Gerenser.

Rounding out the Crushers are five first-year varsity players in junior guard Naomi Tessier and four towering newcomers — 6-foot-2 sophomore Natalie Russell, 6-foot freshman Grace Geitner, 5-11 senior Ellie Kennedy and 5-10 freshman Cienna Alvarez.

The Crushers also have a new head coach — new to these players, anyway. Zack Cook is back for the first time since coaching Vintage’s 2015-16 varsity squad.

How does a team like that bond and build chemistry?

“We do things together off the court and outside of practice to help build team chemistry,” said Cook, a 1996 Napa High graduate who returned to his alma mater to coach the Grizzlies’ varsity boys program from 2016-20 and assisted Napa Valley College women’s basketball head coach Paul DeBolt last winter.

“The varying ages have not been an issue at all this year. Our seniors are great leaders and great people in general. They've been very welcoming to our freshmen.”

Cook, who also coached the Napa High JV boys for six seasons and the school’s JV girls for five campaigns before his first season at Vintage, made history with the Grizzlies’ varsity boys in 2018-19 when he guided them to their first league title since 1991, first playoff berth since 2005, and a 23-6 record.

But he’s glad to be at Vintage again.

“It’s nice to be back, especially being that I’m teaching on campus,” said the physical education instructor.

He said Qui, a team captain, is a “floor leader (who) can impact the game in many ways.”

He said Galvin leads by example and “can also do a lot of different things on the court for us. Rachel is one of the toughest players we have.”

Pridmore, another team captain, “brings a toughness and tenacity to the court on the defensive end,” Cook said. “Ella also is one of our better jump shooters.”

Cleveland, he said, “will be counted on to play great pressure defense and to hit open jump shots off the bench this year.”

Gerenser “can play multiple positions and will provide valuable minutes off the bench this year as a post and wing,” he said.

Notaro, who also runs cross country and track, “is probably our best athlete on the team,” the coach said. “She also can play multiple positions and guard multiple positions on the defensive end of the floor.”

He said Kennedy “is a great teammate and is always early and ready to work in practice. She will give us minutes off the bench at the post and wing.”

Tessier ran cross country with Notaro.

“Naomi is a very athletic guard who came out for basketball after the fall season ended,” Cook said. “She is getting up to speed still on what we're trying to do. Once that happens, she can give us minutes off the bench as a perimeter defender.”

Geitner is more than just a tall girl.

“Grace has endless energy and a great competitive attitude,” said Cook. “She will continue to provide interior scoring and defense for us this season.”

Alvarez can play both inside and on the perimeter, Cook said, adding “Cienna is getting better and better each game. Her potential is very high this year and beyond.”

It take Russell long to prove she belonged on the varsity.

“Natalie moved up from the JV team a few weeks back and has been great for us,” Cooks said. “She's a sponge, always asking questions and trying to learn the game. Natalie also is a vocal leader for us and brings a ton of energy to our games and practices.”

Although this is Cook’s second year teaching at Vintage, he didn’t meet any of his players until he was hired this past spring.

“After that, we immediately started doing team meetings, team lunches, and a few open gyms to get to know each other,” he said. “This summer was when we all really got to know each other and built some rapport. Being an on-campus coach is always easier and definitely an advantage in many aspects.”

Vintage (7-4) will take on Arcata (8-2) at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the first round of the West Coast Jamboree’s Ruby Bracket at Northgate High in Walnut Creek.