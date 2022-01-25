Vintage Girls Basketball Outlook: Crushers have seniors this year, hungry ones

With no seniors last year, the Vintage High girls basketball program was primed for a big 2021-22 season with the same personnel and some key additions.

The way head coach Joe Donohoe loaded up the Crushers’ preseason, though, going undefeated was out the door right away after a season-opening loss at Cardinal Newman, now ranked 25th in the state overall. So was going unbeaten in the Vine Valley Athletic League, with American Canyon sweeping Vintage just five games into league play.

But the Crushers bounced back by avenging a loss for the second time this season with a 41-34 victory at Casa Grande on Monday night.

“It was a competitive game by both teams in spite of no fans being allowed in the gym,” Donohoe said of Sonoma County’s month-long limit of 50 people at indoor events because of a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, a number that doesn’t leave much room after players, coaches and referees are counted.

Vintage had lost 51-50 at home to the Gauchos just 10 days before and trailed 12-6 after a quarter in this one. But the Crushers stepped it up defensively to take 18-14 and 25-21 leads after the second and third quarters, and then made key stops and free throws down the stretch to improve to 3-3 in VVAL play.

“Really good team win for us on the road,” said Donohoe, whose team improved to 11-9 overall.

Eden Wood, a senior captain in her fourth varsity season, led Vintage with 15 points and 9 rebounds. Leire Riestra, a junior international student from Spain, added 8 points and 7 rebounds. Lizzie Qui, a junior in her third varsity season, had 7 points and 4 assists. Senior captain Katy Gibbs added 4 points, senior Sophie Lerner chipped in 3 points, and third-year varsity senior Liv Hedberg and third-year varsity junior Rachel Galvin supplied 2 points each.

“Lizzie’s floor game has improved so much, her vision and her controlling the pace of the game,” Donohoe said.

The Crushers will host Justin-Siena (10-8, 3-2 VVAL) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the first of their two meetings.

Though pandemic-related rescheduling has resulted in the Crushers playing both American Canyon and Casa Grande twice before facing Justin-Siena for the first time, Donohoe said they’re still focused on winning league and getting to the North Coast Section playoffs for the first time since 2018-19.

“We’ve been playing it pretty safe and trying to keep it competitive, but that’s always a tough balance," Donohoe said. "We shut (even practices) down for a few days just out of caution last week just because we felt like we were surrounded by (COVID-19 outbreaks). We’ve been lucky, but we’ve been diligent about it. I say (to our players) ‘Wherever you go, we go with you, so be careful.’”

They feel lucky to have played more than the 12 games they got last year, and that playoffs are in the offing again.

“Last year it didn’t feel very competitive because of having no league championship or playoffs,” Donohoe said. “This year, despite all of the stop-and-go’s we’ve had, we’re going continue working hard and finishing strong. We have six seniors that I’d like to have go out as league champs, so we’re going to do everything we can to try to make that happen.”

Avenging an earlier loss like they did against Casa shows progress, but it wasn’t the first time they’d done it. They also atoned for a 40-37 loss to Rancho Cotate in their Wine Valley Tournament opener by beating the Cougars 45-36 two weeks later in the seventh-place game of their West Coast Jamboree bracket at Dublin High.

“The first time we played them, we had the lead with a few minutes left, then we had a lot of turnovers and missed free throws. I felt like we controlled the game the whole time, we just didn’t finish. But we learned from it, for sure,” Donohoe recalled. “The second time I think he (Rancho head coach Mario Newton) was down two players, one starter for sure, but we didn’t have Lizzie, Leire or Kayla (Cleveland, junior). That’s about 30 points and 20 rebounds and 10 steals that we were missing. But we changed our scheme on them. The girls really responded to putting in a new offensive set in the locker room before the game and defensively we made sure their top scorer wasn’t going to beat us. The girls did a really good job of shutting her down, taking turns on her.

“I felt like we took a really big step in that game. Coming out of timeouts and stuff is where you can really see if you’re improving — if they execute out of a timeout. Joy (Dahl, assistant coach) and I talk quite a bit about in-game adjustments as coaches. So we’re doing a better job coming out of timeouts and executing much better at the ends of games.”

One of their best wins was a 44-33 decision at Petaluma in between the losses to American Canyon and Casa Grande.

“I think we had 20-plus steals. That’s what kept us in the game. We had unbelievable energy from baseline to baseline and were playing hard defense everywhere. That’s pretty much the plan for us,” Donohoe said. “We want to be a very disruptive defensive team and try to get some transition points. If we can get our field-goal percentage up a little bit, we’re going to be tough to deal with because we’re getting plenty of open looks. I’m confident we’re going to improve in that. We’re working on it every day.”

Along with Rancho and Newman, the Crushers lost in the preseason to Las Lomas, Redwood, California High and Atwater. But they also beat quality programs such as Benicia, Berkeley, Dougherty Valley and Shasta.

“Our strength of schedule is good, but you’ve got to win the games that you’re supposed to win,” said Donohoe. “It’s a cliche, but we’re just going one game at a time. The pressure that we put on ourselves is to go out and play as hard as we can every time, and the results will usually take care of themselves. We’re going to play hard and we’re going to compete, from tip to buzzer.”

The Crushers have been led so far by Riestra’s 12.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 2.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per game, along with Wood’s 8.1 points and 7.3 rebounds, and Qui’s 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Rounding out the team are Hedberg (5.2 points), third-year varsity player and senior captain Kate Kerr (4.6 points), Gibbs, Cleveland, Galvin, seniors Gianna McDaniel and Lerner, and juniors Ella Pridmore, Sophia Notaro and Julia Gerenser.

“We have a really good group. They’re really fun to be around and they all get along really well. We have a lot of different personalities,” the coach said. “There’s going to be ups and downs during the season and it’s how you respond to the bad days that is important, and this group as a whole tends to be really resilient. They move on to the next game.”

Donohoe doesn’t have players who score in the 20s, but “we’ve had 6-7 people with 6, 8, 10 points, which shows me that we’re sharing the ball better than we were early in the year and we’re not just settling for the first open shot.”

Riestra has been one of the biggest additions.

“She has a very interesting story,” Donohoe said. “She plays club basketball in Spain, her mother played professionally in Spain, and her father coached in a women’s professional league in Spain, so she’s been around the game. She has a very high basketball IQ. She can play anywhere on the floor and she’s a tremendous kid, too. It opens up the floor for other people when you have a player like that. She’s a complete all-around player. She scores, gets assists, and gets deflections like crazy.

“She anticipates really well on defense — as does every player on our team. Our team is living in the passing lanes right now, tipping balls and getting steals.”

Qui, Pridmore, Galvin, Cleveland and Gerenser played CYO ball together before high school. Donohoe is especially glad to have Galvin back after she was forced to decide between basketball and water polo last spring because they were happening at the same time, and chose the latter.

“I wouldn't blame her because she’s an awesome water polo player,” Donohoe said. “Now she’s averaging 28 minutes a game. She’s hard to take off the floor because she plays so darn hard 100% of the time and I really value that. She’s just relentless and that’s a word that we use a lot in practice.”

