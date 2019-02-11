Sam Linteo said she’d never traveled further than Oregon before visiting Finlandia University in Michigan last fall, but that she’s ready for frigid winters along Lake Superior.
Then again, after what the Vintage senior battled during her high school soccer career, she must be glad she’ll be playing anywhere at the next level.
Two years after tearing her MCL and ACL in her right knee during junior varsity tryouts, forcing her to miss her entire sophomore season, the goalkeeper signed a letter of commitment on Feb. 6 to continue her career with Finlandia University of Hancock, Michigan.
The school is in on the Keweenaw Peninsula, which juts into the middle of the biggest Great Lake and averages winter temperatures of between 23 and 28 degrees Fahrenheit. Linteo was ribbed about the weather throughout her ceremony in the Career Center.
Vintage Athletic Director Cam Neal noted that Finlandia has fewer than 1,000 students, was founded in 1896 as Suomi College by Finnish immigrants, and wasn’t renamed Finlandia until 2000 – and that its No. 1 sport is ice hockey.
“The first picture you see when you pull up the website is of four kids who are very happy, but they’re wearing warm clothing and it’s snowing on top of them. So go for it, Sam,” he deadpanned.
When Neal asked her mother, Jenni Linteo, if Sam would be coming home for holiday breaks, Mom replied “if she’s not snowed in, or if they can de-ice the plane before she leaves, yeah.”
After Linteo thanked her mother for her encouragement and for attending “every single game, no matter if it’s rain, shine or lightning, and I know she’ll be there in the snow, too,” Jenni had to correct her.
“May-y-y-be not,” Jenni said. “They stream all the games on YouTube, so I will probably be in the warmth of my own home watching them. But I will be there in spirit.”
After the ceremony, Linteo didn’t seem fazed by all the frigid fuss – even though trips to visit her sister Sarah at Southern Oregon University in Ashland were the longest she had taken before visiting Finlandia.
“I actually like the cold better than the heat. I just feel like I play a lot better in the cold because the heat is just tiring,” she said. “Michigan will be something new, but I always tend to adjust to my surroundings so I think it’ll be a great fit.”
Finlandia plays in NCAA Division III in the American Collegiate Athletic Association conference.
“It’s thought of in very high regard as an academic institution as well as an athletic opportunity, so I think you’ll be in good hands,” Neal said to Linteo. “(Everybody says) you’re a joy to coach, you’re a joy to be around. Adults love you, kids love you, and that’s going to serve you really well as you go to a new area of the country. It’s going to be fun. You are going to be in Michigan, but I know you’re going to be very driven and committed and I expect nothing but success.”
Overcoming knee injuries
The mood in the room shifted when Vintage head coach Miguel Ayala talked about meeting her three years ago.
“My first interaction with Sam was carrying her to Jenni’s car because she had torn up her knee on the second day of tryouts,” Ayala said. “It was not an easy injury to come back from, but Sam definitely put in the work and the time. I’m hoping that rubbed off on our program, for the girls who are playing next year, because Sam’s hard work got her to where she’s at today. I’m so happy to have been her coach.”
Linteo remembered her injury well.
“I went up for a ball and when I came back down, apparently my knee didn’t go the way it should. I almost completely tore my MCL and completely tore my ACL in my right knee,” she said. “I had to wait two months for my MCL to heal before I could get the ACL surgery. I asked my doctor if I would be ready to play by my junior year and he said ‘I believe that you will, if you do what I tell you to do.’ So I did all my exercises and I worked really hard at physical therapy. My physical therapist helped me a lot with it, just getting it strengthened and ready for the season.
“I still went to all the games and practices until it got cold and rainy – my mom didn’t want me to get sick – but I did go to both Big Games against Napa.”
Added Jenni Linteo, “I’m really proud of the young woman she’s become. The injury was devastating for her. To not be able to touch a soccer ball for 11 months was I think her biggest challenge, and for her to come back as strong as she did, that’s all her.”
Sam Linteo said it was tough not being with her teammates during her rehab.
“They not only are the best players that I know, they made every practice special with their different kinds of personalities and their inspirational words,” she said.
She thanked her goalkeeping coach, Robert Doeland, who also works with Dominican University of San Rafael keepers. She thanked him “for getting me back after my injury because it was really, really hard for me to do it on my own and I don’t know where I would be if he didn’t train me. I also want to thank my mom and dad and friends for always being there for me. They were there for me in my darkest times and my greatest times.”
Added Neal, “Your story of being resilient and having that grit and drive to come back is one that I won’t forget.”
Linteo’s varsity teams didn’t have the best records – 2-12-1 overall and 1-9 in the Monticello Empire League last winter, and 6-6-7 overall and 2-5-5 in the Vine Valley Athletic League this season – though they were young, each with only seven seniors out of 20 players.
But Doeland said being on a struggling team isn’t all bad for a goalie.
“Some of the best goalkeepers play on the worst teams to become a better goalkeeper,” he said. “Why? Because you have a lot to do. The first job of the goalkeeper should be the positioning, where you need to be on the field, and the second job, which is very important, is communication, talking, and organization, so when my defense is doing the work for me, the less I have to do. So being a part of the team in the back is important.
“The last job is to take action, do what you need to do if the defenders are not able to fix it for you. I think Sam has made a huge progression to understand that. As soon as she got that part under control, she started to shine. It comes with risk and that’s why they say the goalkeeper needs to be a little bit crazy. It’s not a safe job. But if the goalkeeper comes out, I would not like to run into Sam. I’m super proud of Sam. She’s going to kill it in college.”
A ‘beast’ in goal
Doeland told Linteo in his speech why his nickname for her, “Sam the Beast,” was fitting.
“You can be shy, but as soon as you tie your cleats, we have a beast in the goal,” he explained.
Scott Stone was Linteo’s Napa United head coach for four years on his under-12 and under-14 recreation teams, and it was he who moved her from striker to goalie.
“I think she’s naturally a goalkeeper. That was pretty clear form early on,” he said in his speech. “As a coach I think my worst fear during game week was that I would get a text from Jenni that Sam was going to be sick. Good goalkeepers are few and far between. From her lightning-fast speed around the goal box, to basically cat-like reflexes, to being able to jump to block the ball, she was pretty impressive. I had her as a striker at first because, not only was she fast, she was very aggressive and willing to just go up against anybody and pretty much bulldoze the entire defensive line of the other team.”
Linteo said those years as a striker in rec soccer still help her anticipate what opposing strikers are doing.
“Goalkeepers have to come out a lot and be aggressive when they come off their line, and it has really helped me not letting the other team push me around in my box,” she said. “You can hit me down so many times, but I’ll still come back up.”
Vintage JV coach Andrew Engel said he would love to have had Linteo in goal as a sophomore.
“Sam is the type of player that always puts the team before herself,” he said. “She’s the first person to offer to carry something, she’s the first person to get balls, she’s the first person on the field to warm up and get ready. That mentality of always wanting to go, go, go is going to carry her far. It’s obvious that she has skills that will carry her at the next level and we’re excited to keep following her.”
Sam Linteo said after the ceremony that she also enjoyed playing as a freshman, in Bernie Ochoa’s last year as head coach of the girls program.
“I was scared at first because he was really strict,” she said of Ochoa. “He made us sign a contract basically stating that you have to represent this team not only for your teammates but for the school. I really liked his style of play and loved him as a coach.”
She said teammates who got tired of Linteo’s voice during games could thank Doeland.
“Robert has taught me a lot, like how to communicate more with my team,” she said. “I yell at my teammates a lot, like if there’s a defender on them or not, and I try to be as loud as possible. Some of my teammates have said ‘Your voice isn’t annoying, it’s just all I hear is you and I can’t hear anybody else.’ But it also keeps my mind from wandering off.”
It must have been tough to not look toward next winter at Finlandia, where Linteo plans to major in graphic design.
“I didn’t really think that I was much of a creative person until I took graphic design this year and I really loved it. Right now we have to create a logo and put it on a shirt.”
During her visit to Finlandia the first weekend of November, Linteo saw the Lions drop their season finale, 2-0. But with three Californians on its 18-player roster, Finlandia finished 11-4-1.
“Most of them were pretty aggressive and knew where to be,” she said. “I liked the coach (Scott Andrews) because he believes I will be a great fit for the team and he’ll get me up to the next level. He really wants me there and I’m willing to do whatever it takes.”
It’s starting to sink in for Jenni that her daughter will be “1,799 miles away” in the fall.
“I have a cousin who lives in Wisconsin who said if anything went down, she could be there in a couple of hours,” she said, “so that’s given me some peace of mind.”
But Principal Sarah O’Connor summed it all up during the ceremony.
“To watch a student not only be successful in her pursuit of graduating from Vintage but to have that opportunity after high school to continue to play a sport that she’s passionate about is just a huge honor for our school and for her family,” she said. “I just want to say how proud I am of Sam, our girls soccer program, which was part of her great work, and her family. We all have a piece of the success Sam has had, and some of the pride that goes along with that.”