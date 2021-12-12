Vintage Girls Soccer Outlook: Young Crushers start well with new head coach

The Vintage High girls soccer team is hardly young — 10 of its 21 players are seniors, including co-captains Bianca Sanchez and Sophia Martin.

But the only three returning players who earned All-Napa County honors last season, Offensive Player of the Year finalist Ellie Vasquez-Zimmerman and Newcomer of the Year finalists Sofia Reiswig and Leila Newberry, are just sophomores.

It’s a group new head coach Miguel Ramirez hopes to mold mentally into league champions, something the program hasn’t had since 2014. They are off to a solid 3-2-1 start with two more nonleague games — Tuesday at Berkeley (4-1-2) and Dec. 20 at Pittsburg (1-5) — before opening VVAL action against Justin-Siena on Jan. 5.

“Our priority is winning league and going to playoffs, but obviously to do that we have to take it one game at a time,” Ramirez said. “That’s why the girls have come out really strong at the beginning of the season, because we’re taking it one game at a time. We’re able to focus on the game we’re playing, so our objective of being able to win the league and being able to go to playoffs can become a reality.”

The Crushers made the playoffs for the first time in five years in 2019-20 under former head coach Miguel Ayala, who stepped down after his fifth season at the helm this past spring. They qualified for the North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs in 2019-20 despite finishing just fourth in the Vine Valley Athletic League at 4-4-4, getting in more by virtue of their eight overall wins, and lost 8-0 to eventual champion Monte Vista.

Ramirez wants to see them make the postseason as league champs, however — something they haven’t done in eight years.

“There’s a lot of good talent in Napa Valley, so it’s a matter of, how do you get the players to understand that and actually internalize it? That was my biggest challenge coming on a head coach,” he said. “I really wanted them to understand that they have the potential to do something really, really big for Napa Valley. It’s just, how much do they believe that within themselves? The first couple of practices was minor soccer stuff and a lot of team bonding — a lot of psychological aspects to get them to that mindset and internalize that they are capable of representing not only Vintage but representing Napa Valley once we’re able to hopefully make the playoffs.”

Ramirez, who coached some of the Crushers while on the Napa United staff last year, also coached with the Napa Soccer Academy for two years, and with a club team in the San Diego area. He also assisted Justin-Siena girls head coach Eric Branagan-Franco and coached the NSA 2003 girls with Belinda Halloran, who is now assisting Branagan-Franco at Justin.

Ramirez didn’t play for KIPP King Collegiate High School of Oakland, from which he graduated in 2013. But he did play four seasons for the San Diego State men’s club team while earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology and minors in counseling and social change. He earned his master’s degree in social work from USC and is now a bilingual mental health therapist at Mentis in Napa.

He said he was referred to Vintage by Napa United Director of Coaching Gavin Taylor. He is assisted by 2021 Vintage graduate Meredith Cuevas — the 2019-20 All-County Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for Player of the Year last spring — and 2017 Vintage alumnus Alondra Cendejas, both of whom have played for Napa Valley College.

Along with Sanchez and goalkeeper Martin, whom he said are “the ones that are very vocal and pumping up the girls to get them going” as captains, this year’s seniors are Bianca Avalos, Celeste Calderon, Melissa Cortez, Abigail Fry, Julissa Luna Jaiden Resendez, Caroline Simpkins and Savannah Snider. Ramirez said Calderon leads the defense at center back.

The juniors are Rainn Palomo, Izzy Rodriguez and Brianna Fallon. Ramirez said Palomo leads by example with her positive attitude — as does Reiswig, who scored both goals in Friday night’s 2-2 tie against visiting Wood and leads the Crushers in scoring overall.

Along with Reiswig, Vasquez-Zimmerman and Newberry, the sophomores are Gigi Gerien, Ava Marks and Payten Mills. Rounding out the team are freshmen Cami Childers and Tonantzin Leon-Avalos.

“For the entire team, it’s just been a different mindset based on what I have heard about previous years,” Ramirez added. “They’re showing it a lot with their attitude and their character that they actually want it.”

