Peter Zopfi is no stranger to success and high achievement.
He currently works as a trauma surgeon in Fairfield at NorthBay Medical Center. At the same time, he has served as chairman for the California Youth Soccer Association. And recently, Zopfi was elected as chairman for the United States Youth Soccer Association. All the while being a husband and father of five children, all of whom he has coached.
“Fortunately, I don’t need a lot of sleep,” he said in respect to his long list of achievements.
However, before Zopfi accomplished any of this, he left a mark on Vintage High School’s athletic program.
Graduating in 1975, Zopfi was a member of the first track and field and soccer team at Vintage. For the talent and skill he displayed as a high school athlete, Zopfi will be inducted into the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame in September.
At Vintage, he was a goalkeeper for the soccer team, and naturally assumed a position of leadership on the team. He was team captain two straight years as he led his fellow players from inside the goal box.
He was also on the school’s track and field team, where he competed in the shot put and discus. Despite having a lean frame, Zopfi was a fine competitor in the sport. However, his most memorable event was the “Weight Man’s Relay,” which took place at the end of each meet. This is a popular, unscored event where field event athletes from each school compete in a 4x100-meter relay. Due to Zopfi’s quick speed from soccer, his team often won.
“We were tough to beat,” Zopfi said.
Despite his many athletic talents and successes, Zopfi kept school in the forefront of his mind as his top priority in his teenage years. He participated in student government and always kept his grades up.
His hard work in the classroom and in athletics paid off when Zopfi received a soccer scholarship to play for the University of San Francisco as a goalie. There, he and his team won the NCAA Division I championship.
When asked what the induction into the Vintage Hall of Fame meant to him, Zopfi said “It was a sentimental, but also significant honor to receive” because of the impact sports played in allowing him the opportunity to afford college and pursue his dream of being a surgeon.
“Playing soccer at Vintage allowed me to go to college,” he said.
After playing for the championship team at USF, Zopfi realized that “playing soccer at that kind of professional level wasn’t going to help me get into medical school.”
He decided to transfer to UC Davis in order to focus on his education. He continued to play soccer for the Davis team, where he eventually became team captain.
Zopfi said he and his wife plan to move back to Napa within the next few years and, while he works as a successful trauma surgeon, he still manages to stay involved with sports.
After receiving an “A” National Coaching License from the United States Soccer Federation, he spent many years coaching.
“It’s my way of giving back to the sport,” he said.