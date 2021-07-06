Vintage High Boys Basketball: Crushers go 5-1 in Walnut Creek tourney

Both the Vintage High School JV and varsity boys basketball teams competed in the Greenline Tournament last week at Walnut Creek’s Ultimate Fieldhouse, where the varsity finished 5-1.

“I’m pleased with our overall effort,” Crushers head coach Ben Gongora said. “We had a little setback in one game, but we were able to get back on track in terms of effort and execution. I realize it’s summer. I’ve told the players 100 times there are no summer league pennants hanging in any gym. Our purpose is to compete, get better, and have fun.”

Vintage finished first in the Vine Valley Athletic League for the second season in a row this spring.

“Our sole focus is on competing for a VVAL pennant this upcoming season,” Gongora added. “Greenline was a great event that allowed us to see a level of competition that we likely won’t see during our VVAL season. Also, we had a player out here and there, which gave other players a chance to get minutes and allowed Coach (Brett) Wedding and me an opportunity to mix up our rotation.”

The Crushers defeated teams from El Cerrito, Alhambra, Lahaina (Hawaii), West County and Acalanes. West County is what Analy of Sebastopol has been called since absorbing students from just-closed El Molino High of Forestville.