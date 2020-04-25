Vintage High Boys Golf: Crushers had sights set on section title

Aaron, meanwhile, is in his third year as the program’s No. 1 golfer. He was a SJS Masters Tournament qualifier as a freshman, and the medalist at the NCS Division I Tournament, a NorCal Tournament qualifier and the VVAL Player of the Year as a sophomore. The last two falls, he’s also helped the varsity football teams go 12-0 in the VVAL and go 3-2 in the playoffs as a quarterback and safety.

“Jacob is extremely athletic and a tough-minded competitor. He does not like to lose at anything,” Persaud said of last year’s Napa Valley Register Male Athlete of the Year. “He has the game to compete at the next level if he chooses to.

“When he and Riley came to Vintage, it completely changed the golf program.

Hatfield was looking to qualify for his third section tournament, having also double-dipped in football as a freshman and sophomore.

“Riley is a great athlete who could have played any sport he wanted to,” Persaud said. “He has played primarily in the No. 2 spot, but could easily be No. 1. He’s a tough competitor with a fantastic short game. He understands how to compete and does not give in.”

Young, the medalist at this year’s first VVAL Tournament, was all-league as a freshman last year and qualified for the NCS Tournament.