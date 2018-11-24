Vintage High sophomore Mary Deeik finished in the top 12 percent at her second CIF State Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Her six teammates all placed in the bottom 25 percent of the Division II race, but all were making their state meet debuts – and five will be back next year.
Deeik placed 25th out of 203 girls in 18:28.7 on the five-kilometer course to lead the Crushers’ first-ever girls team to qualify for the prestigious meet.
Rounding out the team were senior Michaela Kreps (157th, 20:36.9), sophomores Josephine Borsetto (176th, 21:11.4), Tamara Hernandez (187th, 21:48.2) and Yadira Garcia (188th, 21:49.3), junior Ana Busby (21:49.9) and freshman Maggie Chapin (198th, 22:51.2).
The Vintage girls placed 23rd out of 24 teams with a score of 591.
In the Division II boys race, Vintage senior Manny Guzman placed 22nd in his second straight state meet out of 204 boys in 15:44.4. Junior teammate and fellow individual qualifier Dylan Frye finished 111th in 16:36.4.