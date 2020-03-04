Vintage High dance team heads to National Dance Alliance National Championships in Orlando

The Vintage High School dance team is on its way to Orlando, Florida to compete at the National Dance Alliance National Championships, which will host more than 250 team performances Friday through Sunday at Caribe Royale Resort.
Vintage will be entered in the two largest divisions, among 45 teams in Small Varsity Pom and 46 teams in Small Varsity Jazz. Only the highest scoring 60% of each division will make the finals.
The Vintage team is comprised of captains Isabella Ortiz and Christina Corona, Sofia Alvarez, Maricruz Gallegos, Cece Campagna, Ariadne Ledesme, Kelsey Carreon, Kayli Denna, Skylar Hurst and Charlotte Shane.
Vintage qualified for nationals when it attended the NDA Elite Dance Camp in Rocklin in August and attained a superior rating on its Team Dance Performance, which it had learned only two days before.
“This is a huge competition that will host some the most talented teams in the country,” said head coach Angie Ruiz. “These are the largest divisions I have ever had a team compete in in over 20 years. I'm so excited for Vintage High School to be among them and showcase our community with pride.”
In the Pom Division, teams will be scored on uniformity, quality of movement, visual effects, choreography, staging, and performance impression. Vintage took first place in this division in the USA Regional Competition at Merrill West High in Tracy this past fall. The girls’ power-packed routine will highlight sharp arm motions, pom tricks, dance skills and fun visuals choreographed by Ruiz.
In the Jazz Division, teams will be scored on similar areas as well as technical elements such as turns, leaps, and kicks. Vintage’s routine was choreographed by Kristen Loeb to the song “Silhouette.”
“This beautiful contemporary routine is a heartfelt, inspiring piece that the dancers have worked incredibly hard on all year,” Ruiz said.
The Vintage team held tryouts in April and has been training and performing non-stop ever since. The girls practice three to four days a week, cheer at 30 fall and winter sports events, and participate in community events throughout the year in the Napa Valley. They must maintain a 2.0 GPA to participate, though this team’s average GPA is an impressive 3.55.
“Our seniors have been an integral part of our entire program,” said Ruiz. “Their commitment all year along with school work, family responsibilities and some with part-time jobs has been inspiring and speaks to the young adults they are already.”
Vintage is scheduled to perform its jazz routine Friday at 5 p.m. EST and its pom routine on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. EST. The team’s journey can be followed at varsity.com.
“This team is an incredible group of students that have given their heart to every practice, performance and challenge they've faced,” Ruiz said. “I feel honored to coach them each day and have loved seeing them grow into a closer team over our 10 month journey. They all bring such talent and passion to what they do in the studio, but it is their character and integrity that has impressed me the most.”
Along with being the team captains, Corona and Ortiz were selected to the NDA All-American Team out of 150 dancers at a camp last summer and look forward to seeing where their team measures up against the rest of the country this weekend.
“I am most excited for our team to reach the last leg of this journey. We have worked so hard this season and I can’t wait to get up on that nationals stage and show all of the work we have put in,” Corona said. “These last few days, we have been working on making all of our heartbeats into one and performing as a team together. This is the most outgoing, lovable and talented group of girls I have ever worked with and I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything.”
Added Ortiz, “I’m most excited about being able to experience a new dance company and be able to compete against teams we’ve never gone against before. I believe my team’s greatest strength is perseverance; its ability to see the light at the end of the tunnel at each practice truly shows our hard work and passion for what we do best.
“I believe my team will focus on its endurance and ability to hit every move sharper than the last, so by the time we hit the floor there is no better way to perform. I believe my team’s goal this trip is to be able to bond together no matter what place we get. No trophy can represent the hard work we’ve put in this season and how grateful we are to compete just one last time.”
Vintage cheer shines at nationals
The Vintage cheer team placed 10th out of 22 teams at the USA High School Spirit Nationals, held Feb. 14-15 at Anaheim Convention Centeria. The girls scored 91.8 on their routine, completing their routine with no falls or deductions. Only the top eight teams advanced to the finals and Vintage missed the cut by less than 2 points despite receiving high scores in dance, choreography, pyramids and tumbling.