Vintage High dance team heads to National Dance Alliance National Championships in Orlando

Along with being the team captains, Corona and Ortiz were selected to the NDA All-American Team out of 150 dancers at a camp last summer and look forward to seeing where their team measures up against the rest of the country this weekend.

“I am most excited for our team to reach the last leg of this journey. We have worked so hard this season and I can’t wait to get up on that nationals stage and show all of the work we have put in,” Corona said. “These last few days, we have been working on making all of our heartbeats into one and performing as a team together. This is the most outgoing, lovable and talented group of girls I have ever worked with and I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything.”

Added Ortiz, “I’m most excited about being able to experience a new dance company and be able to compete against teams we’ve never gone against before. I believe my team’s greatest strength is perseverance; its ability to see the light at the end of the tunnel at each practice truly shows our hard work and passion for what we do best.