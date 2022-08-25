Vintage High Football Preview: Crushers seek playoff return with new faces

It appeared after last season, when the Vintage High football program came up short of the playoffs despite having a heavily recruited class, it might be a while before the Crushers got back to the postseason.

A 1-3 start to last season that included a 46-44 loss to Casa Grande in its Vine Valley Athletic League opener ended up costing Vintage (7-3, 5-1 VVAL) a fourth straight North Coast Section playoff berth. It’s still Vintage’s only loss in the VVAL since the league was founded in 2018.

The ball carriers who gained about 2,500 of Vintage’s 5,000 rushing yards, including Division I Stetson University-bound Diego Davis, and all three passers all graduated with tackles Louie Canepa and Preston Gullum, now at Div. I New Mexico State and Div. III George Fox University, respectively.

There are a lot of new starters this season, but the expectations are the same.

“Every year in high school you have to replace the majority of your stats,” seventh-year Vintage head coach Dylan Leach said. “I am blessed to have a great freshman and JV staff who prepare our players for varsity football. I’m excited to see the players who have done everything we have asked and worked hard to get an opportunity to shine.”

Many of the new starters were on a JV team that finished 9-1 and 6-0 in the VVAL last year and have carried that winning momentum into their first varsity seasons.

“Having a ‘program’ as opposed to just teams is the key element here,” Leach said. “It only helps when the players have success and learn as sophomores to be able to come in and contribute right away, and we have several.”

Half the teams Vintage will be facing have also had to replace starters in skill positions. They include San Ramon Valley — which the Crushers host at Memorial Stadium in their season opener at 7 p.m. Friday — as well as fellow nonleague opponents Antioch and Cardinal Newman and league foes Petaluma and Justin-Siena. Meanwhile, American Canyon and Heritage each brought back several big names.

“I think every team has to replace key players,” Leach said. “I would much rather have hungry returning starters over (just) returning starters, or hungry kids who have not started.”

Leach agreed that the 2022 Crushers have a lot of players who are unproven at the varsity level but hungry to continue the program’s winning legacy. After all, it was only four years ago when Vintage picked up its first two playoff wins in 32 years.

“The kids here understand and are well-versed at the tradition that Vintage has, especially since 2017 on,” Leach said. “They do not want to let the alumni down who put Vintage back on the map.”

Taking over as starting quarterback is Elias Alvarez, nephew of 1997 Napa County Player of the Year and Vintage Athletic Hall of Famer Conrad Alvarez. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior played in eight games last year and was 0 for 7 passing but ran 24 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Also vying for time behind center will be juniors Si Sabbagha and Trey Sanderlin.

At running back are seniors Riley Anderson, Dylan McMann and Johnny Vasquez, and juniors Jeff Page, Bailey Huss and Carson McCaffrey. Starting at tight end is senior Matt Ackman, with juniors Adam Drozdowicz and Carson Teagarden backing him up. At wide receiver, seniors Nick Sims, Jacob Fiene, Ali Johnson, Josiah Flynn and Grant Menzel should all contribute. Starting on the offensive line will be seniors Owen Trethewey, Jack Davidson and Steven Downing, juniors Matthew Stephenson and Aiden Riddleburger, and sophomore Drake Sampton.

On defense, Johnson and McMann are at cornerback after starting or playing quite a bit there last season. McCaffrey and Sanderlin also look to contribute at those spots.

Leading the pack at safety is senior Jacob Fiene, with Sims and Page both logging time at the other safety spot depending on the game plan. Other players who should contribute reps throughout the season at either safety spot are senior Johnny Vazquez and junior Vinny Ramirez.

At outside linebacker is Ackman, now in his third varsity season, and a steady rotation at the other edge between juniors Carson DeGarmo, Joe Ellis and Huss.

Currently starting at inside backer and calling plays is returning starter Domanic Mendoza, a senior. Starting next to him is Alvarez, with juniors Hunter Madole and Drozdowicz also seeing time. Anderson also looks to be a significant factor in the middle.

On the defensive line, the starters are anchored by seniors Alexis Castillo, Flynn Irwin, Davidson and Downing. Also repping at those spots and looking at significant playing time are junior Joseph Celsi, Riddleberger and Sampton.

Leach said his “Swiss Army Knives” are Anderson and Menzel.

“They are both starting-caliber players that line up at almost any spot on the defense,” he said.

Rounding out the 57-player squad are seniors Tanner Bradshaw, Joseph DeNatale, Caiden Hunter, Orlando Montanez, Alex Ortega, Jorge Llanos-Raya, and Iker Varela, juniors John Alcayaga, Eduardo Alfaro, Boston Brandt, Treven Cullinane, Riley Fonville, Jack Geitner, Noah Lustig, Tejhaun McClure, Monte Martin, Matthew Matheson, Eduardo Mora, Cody Morton, Kamran Razi, Ayden Ruotsi, Finn Salese and Esteban Valencia, and sophomore Brandon Salazar.

Leach, in addition to head coach, is the offensive coordinator. Kyle Archer returns at defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator, Andrew Hall coaches the offensive line with Andrew Downing, who also coaches the defensive line and Curtis Cole.

Chris Rapacon is in charge of running backs and packaging while his son, Andrew Rapacon, oversees the middle linebackers. Merrick Barnett coaches wide receivers and defensive backs and is the passing coordinator, Steve Porter has the outslde linebackers, John Lewis coaches defensive backs, Dennis Raines is the “wise coach,” and Barry Forsythe is the “emotional support” coach, Leach said.