Vintage High Football Preview: Crushers seeking more than VVAL three-peat

Vintage is the only football team with six Vine Valley Athletic League games this season — yet another abnormality brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With seven teams, there has to be a bye each week — and Vintage’s free pass happened to come during the eliminated seventh week.
Whether the Crushers had a chance to finish 6-0 in the VVAL — for the third year in a row — or 5-0, they still have a chance to do something no other Vintage football team has done in 40 years — go undefeated the entire season, like the 13-0 Sac-Joaquin Section champions of 1980.
It would be a far different perfect season, without nonleague or playoff games, because were canceled. But they would still have won every game on their schedule.
“The first goal from Day 1 here is always to win a VVAL championship,” fifth-year Crushers head coach Dylan Leach said March 4. “Our second goal is to earn a playoff spot, and obviously we won’t have that opportunity. We also have other goals on a normal, every-year basis, such as practicing on Thanksgiving morning at Memorial Stadium and winning a section title. But the first goal is intact, winning the VVAL, and then you have to win every single game. So our goal right now is to beat Casa Grande on March 12.”
Friday’s game will be in Petaluma with a 7 p.m. kickoff. No fans are allowed in, but the game will be streamed on the Vintage Athletics YouTube channel.
The Crushers return many senior standouts, including third-year starting quarterback/linebacker Jacob Aaron, tailback/backup quarterback/cornerback Bill Chaidez, linebacker Ian Avalos, wide receiver/cornerback Sam Neal, wide receiver/cornerback Reid McCaffrey, tight end/defensive end Nick Schuttish and left tackle/defensive end Wyatt Chaidez.
Juniors back in the starting lineup include fullback/linebacker Dylan Smith and two-way linemen Louie Canepa and Preston Gullum.
One of the biggest changes during the marathon 15-month offseason was Aaron moving from the safety spot he’s occupied the last two seasons to middle linebacker, meaning he could conceivably lead the team in passing and tackling.
“Jacob is proving himself every day to be a student of the game,” Leach said. “He’s learning a position that’s new to him, but he looks like an eight-year vet at it. He is going to have an amazing year at that position. I’m not sure if he’s not the best we’ve ever had at that spot. We’re really excited about him doing that with his maturity and where he’s at physically right now.
“Playing quarterback and middle linebacker is pretty hard to do, but if he has the opportunity to play at the next level it’ll probably be on defense and it’ll probably be at linebacker. I’m going to put him where I think he can get to the ball as fast as he possibly can — and I have three other quarterbacks that I feel comfortable with, including Bill Chaidez, (sophomore) Elias Alvarez and (junior) Tytan Bradley, who was the junior varsity starter last year.
“Bill handled the ball at quarterback I believe 38 times last year, so he’ll get his chances. Tytan is attentive and a true option quarterback, and I know right now that I could finish a game easily with him. He plays really big, he has a big heart, he’s athletic, and he’s not afraid of anything on the football field.”
Wyatt Chaidez and senior left guard Connor Smith are the captains on the offensive line, which also features Gullum at center, Canepa at right tackle, senior right guards Ricky Carvalho and Nate Perry, junior tight end Nate Materne, and junior left tackle Aaron Gilmet.
“We have the luxury of having (senior) Connor Cole start on the offensive line a lot last season before we switched him to strictly defense, so he’s an extra guy whenever we need him,” said Leach.
Nose tackles might want to take a hike when the 6-foot-3, 260-pound Gullum hikes the ball.
“He’s only our fourth biggest guy, but he’s a good-sized center and he’s athletic,” Leach said of Gullum. “He started at H-back versus Napa last year, he started at right guard versus Redwood and Campolindo, and now we’ve moved him to center because we feel that his intelligence, his football IQ, his athleticism and frame give us a tough, smart guy who can direct everyone else on the line on what to do. Even though he’s played center (only since March 1), he’s already telling everyone else where to line up and how to run it. Center is the absolute most important part of any football team and gets noticed only when he messes up. But we’ve got a guy there we feel won’t mess up, we have two years with him as a leader.
The defensive line will likely have Perry at noseguard, (senior) Edgar Navarro and Schuttish or Wyatt Chaidez at end, and about nine guys going for the other three positions. The outside linebackers are senior Jayden Benjamin and Dylan Smith.
Starting at safety will be junior Bryce Powers and McCaffrey.
Kicking will be junior Aaron Ballines, now that last year’s kicker, Tate Salese, decided to spend his senior year playing for a travel soccer team. Leach said the Crushers were still deciding on a punter.
Leach is also the offensive coordinator, while Kyle Archer returns as defensive coordinator and also coaches outside linebackers. Andrew Hall coaches the offensive line, and Dennis Raines is now the quarterbacks coach.
“Coach Raines is a very competitive coach who hadn’t coached quarterbacks before and I think that kind of woke the sleeping giant in him,” Leach said. “He’s all in and the kids are reaping the benefits. I felt like our quarterbacks were cheated last year because I was not able to put a full focus on them. Coach Raines has definitely put that focus on them and we’ve all noticed a huge difference in Jacob already, carrying out fakes, being more aggressive, being tougher, being more of a leader.”
Receivers coach David Alvarez is the brother of JV defensive coordinator Conrad Alvarez and JV receivers coach Daniel Alvarez of JV head coach Kyle Schuh’s staff.
“That’s a huge addition for us,” Leach said David Alvarez, “because he’s a block-first mentality kind of guy like we are. He’s teaching those skill players to be tough and it’s a joy to watch.”
Raines coaches the defensive line along with Quin May, Preston Garcia coaches the defensive backs, and strength and conditioning coach Chris Yepson guides the middle linebackers.
Chris Rapacon, whose oldest son played for Vintage and two younger sons starred at American Canyon, where he also coached, is now the Crushers’ running backs coach.
“Chris is a true blessing,” Leach said. “He’s got a heart of gold and he’s here for the kids and he’s a very knowledgeable and attentive coach and we’re really happy to have him.”
One assistant coach Leach wishes he still had is Bob Rosenstiel, who moved his family to Texas.
“It was also heartbreaking to lose Bob because his son probably would have been our starting JV quarterback this year as a freshman,” Leach said.
Leach just hopes his seniors have a fun season, before the rest come back three months later.
“They’ve been my focus since this pandemic hit,” he said. “Many of them are three-year varsity guys throughout the playoffs. They were all on the team when we lost to San Ramon in the section semifinals (in 2018) and last season when we lost to Campolindo. They had a little bit of a bad taste in their mouths from those games and we had set a goal to get past where we were last year. I felt very good about our preseason schedule and the tests that we would have had to get us to that goal, and I’m heartbroken that they don’t get that opportunity.
“There will always be a special place in my heart for the things they’ve for not just me but the Vintage High School community, and the program. We talk to them all the time about their legacy and not wanting to be the team that lets down the previous two teams. They walk on the shoulders of giants and they need to continue that so the teams that are coming up have something to shoot for. That’s what great programs will do, keep that ball rolling.
“If we’re blessed enough to get through this season without a loss, there’s no doubt in my mind that where we would have been come playoffs, this would be a team with section championship-caliber abilities. I’m not saying we would get there, but we would have had that potential. If we lose a game, that’s out the window. So you’ve got to win the league championship and you can’t lose a game.”
And who will be Vintage’s biggest hurdle this season?
“Well, we play Casa first,” Leach said, “so I’m going to say them.”
