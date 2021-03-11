Vintage High Football Preview: Crushers seeking more than VVAL three-peat

“Bill handled the ball at quarterback I believe 38 times last year, so he’ll get his chances. Tytan is attentive and a true option quarterback, and I know right now that I could finish a game easily with him. He plays really big, he has a big heart, he’s athletic, and he’s not afraid of anything on the football field.”

“He’s only our fourth biggest guy, but he’s a good-sized center and he’s athletic,” Leach said of Gullum. “He started at H-back versus Napa last year, he started at right guard versus Redwood and Campolindo, and now we’ve moved him to center because we feel that his intelligence, his football IQ, his athleticism and frame give us a tough, smart guy who can direct everyone else on the line on what to do. Even though he’s played center (only since March 1), he’s already telling everyone else where to line up and how to run it. Center is the absolute most important part of any football team and gets noticed only when he messes up. But we’ve got a guy there we feel won’t mess up, we have two years with him as a leader.