Vintage High Girls Lacrosse: Not a bad start, er, pandemic-shortened season for Crushers

“It was great to finally get that W because I knew the girls were capable of winning if they played their game,” Pastula said. “What I am most impressed with about that game is that our team rose to the occasion due to multiple players being unable to play due to concussions, grades, illness, injuries, or participating in the school play.

“Our starting goalie did not play in that game. One of our field players, (junior) Brooke Shein – who played goalie when she was in seventh and eighth grade for Napa Force – stepped in the cage for the team. As a goalie myself, I can attest to that not being easy thing to do after minimal practice. The opposing team got off to an early lead and instead of hanging her head, Brooke started making saves, which allowed the team to build momentum and score 4 goals within two minutes or less of each other to put us ahead by 1 going into halftime. The second half of that game, the team listened to each other and the coaches, allowing us to hold on to our lead and come out with the win.”