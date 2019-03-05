A back injury that she suffered on the uneven bars ended Ally Peterson’s competitive gymnastics career in 2015. It was the summer before her freshman year of high school and she had been involved with the sport for 13 years.
“I didn’t really know what to do with myself when I was injured, and not doing anything,” Peterson said last week. “I was in the gym every day of the week. It took me a while to finally say, I have to be done.”
Peterson was done with gymnastics, but she soon found something new to do: competitive diving.
Peterson joined the Davis Diving Club and has also been a diver for the Vintage High School swimming and diving team for the last three years.
She has school records for six dives and 11 dives in the 1-meter. She won Monticello Empire League championships the last two years. She qualified for the CIF State Championships and finished in 17th place her sophomore season. She placed fifth at the 2018 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships.
“When she came here as a sophomore, she wanted to go on to college and dive,” said Liza Saunders, Vintage’s head coach. “She’s worked so hard. She’s a leader. She helps the other divers.
“She knows her dives. Ally is a fighter. She focuses. You have to be focused and ready to go.”
Peterson, a senior and one of Vintage’s team captains, will compete in diving in college. Last Thursday, she signed a national letter of intent with Denison University, an NCAA Division III school in Granville, Ohio and is a member of the North Coast Athletic Conference.
She will receive academic and leadership scholarships. Division III schools do not offer athletics scholarships, according to www.ncaa.org.
Peterson was joined by her parents, Travis and Christie Peterson, school staff and teammates at the signing ceremony at the Vintage aquatics complex. She is a year-round diver.
Peterson plans to double-major in English and psychology.
“She looked the country over and found what she wanted,” said Christie Peterson. “She got very lucky to get an opportunity at the school she really wanted. She got everything she wanted — fantastic academics, an awesome coach, and a small school. I think it’s going to be a great four years. I think it’s absolutely awesome.”
Ally Peterson, 17, who is an honor roll student, travels to Davis three or four days a week to train with the Davis Diving Club, which uses the pool at UC Davis. The club’s head coach is Phil Tonne, who is also the diving coach for the UC Davis women’s swimming and diving team.
Peterson has an impressive competition resume:
* 2016: Northern California Diver of the Year, 14-15 age group.
* 2016: Fourth-place finish in 3-meter at the USA Diving Regional Championships and seventh place in 1-meter.
* 2016: First place on 3-meter at the Far Western Diving Championships.
* 2017: Qualified for the CIF state meet after a first-place finish at the Sac-Joaquin Sub-Section meet and a fourth-place finish at the Sac-Joaquin Section meet.
* 2017: Received two diving All-American consideration scores.
* 2016 and 2018: USA Diving Zone qualifier.
* 2016, 2017, 2018: AAU Diving National Championship qualifier on 1-meter, 3-meter, synchronized and platform (5-meter and 7.5-meter).
* 2018: 12th-place podium finish on platform at AAU Red, White and Blue National Championships.
* 2017, 2018: Coach’s award, Vintage High swimming and diving.
* 2018: Received three diving All-American consideration scores.
Peterson made a quick transition from gymnastics to diving, said Tonne, who spent 20 years as the head diving coach at UC-Berkeley.
“She has definitely progressed in the last two years, and has really worked hard to do that,” Tonne said. “She is determined. She is pretty consistent. And that’s really what this sport is all about, is consistency.”
Peterson has the Vintage school record for six dives in the 1-meter (283.35 points) and for 11 dives in the 1-meter (460 points).
Divers are awarded points on a 0- to 10-point scale based on starting position, approach, takeoff, flight, positions and entry into the water, according to National Federation of State High School Associations 2018-19 swimming and diving rules.
“The perseverance that she has shown all these years, with gymnastics and now diving, it’s just been amazing,” said Travis Peterson. “Through injuries, surgeries … and just to keep coming back for exactly what she wants, and to go after that, it’s been really an honor to watch.”
Ally Peterson had a procedure on her ankle to repair a ligament that she injured.
“Getting on the board is something that takes a lot of bravery,” she said. “It says a lot about divers, because we have the guts to stand up on that board. There’s always the risk of hitting your head or hitting the board. But it’s something that you have to get used to and you have to say,’ Hey, I trust myself. I trust my body. I trust my coaches.’ ”
Peterson performs different dives, depending on if it’s 1-meter, 3-meter or platform.
“It’s a lot of mental work. Having the strength and the ability, just throwing myself through the air, it’s so much fun. I love it,” she said.
Russ Bertram, the men’s and women’s diving coach for Denison, was named as the North Coast Athletic Conference Women’s Diving Coach of the Year on Monday, it was announced.
“The school is awesome, academically and athletically. I found an awesome team to be on,” said Peterson. “I just think the world of the whole team, everyone.”
Before attending Vintage, Peterson took online courses from Stanford Online High School, an independent school located at Stanford University, according to onlinehighschool.stanford.edu.
Peterson is on the Napa-American Canyon Peer Court Leadership Team. She is in chamber choir and concert choir at Vintage, and is a Youth Council of Napa County member.
She will graduate in June from Vintage.