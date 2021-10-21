Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame: A dozen Crushers to be immortalized

The Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be honored at halftime of the varsity football game against Sonoma Valley on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
The eighth class will be inducted at a dinner event in Napa planned for the early spring.
Here is a look at each inductee and who will escort or represent them at the halftime ceremony:
Francis Aquino, Class of 1991
Escorted by Jaycob Gualberto and Natalie Scott
Aquino wrestled varsity all four years, qualifying for the Sac-Joaquin Section Championships all four years and for the state meet his junior and senior years, placing in the state’s top four in each of his trips down to Bakersfield. He compiled nearly 150 wins at the varsity level between league and tournament matches, doing so in one of the most competitive weight classes. Francis was coached by fellow Vintage Hall of Famer Jim Lanterman during his time at Vintage.
Barry Forsythe, Class of 1987
Escorted by Camren Oppedahl, Brix Leach and Emerson Leach
Number 55 on the field and No. 1 in your heart, Barry competed on the football field and wrestling mat with everything he had and was beloved by his teammates and coaches as a result. He played 3-plus years of varsity football, earning All-Napa County and all-Monticello Empire League honors multiple times. During his senior season, Barry was named the league’s Lineman of the Year as he anchored the middle for the 1986 Sac-Joaquin Section championship team.
Carol Hisey, Coach
Represented by Liza Saunders, escorted by Jamie Pope and Kate Kerr
Carol came to Vintage in the fall of 1972, when the school first opened. 1972 is also when Title IX was added as an educational amendment, protecting students from gender discrimination at a school setting. Ms. Hisey took it upon herself to make sure the girls at Vintage High School had opportunities to play all the sports their male counterparts did. She coached volleyball, softball and tennis and won multiple league titles, but her legacy is standing up and being strong for a generation of young women at VHS that needed a voice.
David Hubbard, Class of 1973
Represented by Judy Shaffer, escorted by Nate Materne and Celeste Calderon
David was part of the first graduating class at Vintage, coming to campus as a senior in the fall of 1972. He played football in the fall and basketball in the winter, and ran track in the spring. He excelled at all three, but his true love was on the gridiron. David was offered and accepted a full-ride scholarship to BYU, where he eventually was named an All-American, played in the Fiesta Bowl, and was drafted by the New Orleans Saints and played with Archie Manning. He currently lives in Georgia and will be coming back to Napa in the spring to be a part of the induction ceremony.
Natalie LaRochelle Stratton, Class of 2005
Represented by Barb Poyser, escorted by Ashley Andrews and Savannah Davis
The Crusher Pool has seen its fair share of outstanding swimmers over the years, and Natalie LaRochelle may just be the best of them all. A four-year varsity swimmer, she owns four school records at Vintage — in the 100 and 200 freestyles, the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. She was named All-Monticello Empire League all four years and earned All-American her senior year. Natalie competed at the Olympic team trials in both 2004 and 2008. She received a full-ride scholarship to swim at Cal Berkeley, where her team won the 2009 national championship.
Missy Loban, Class of 1976
Escorted by Krista Young and Lizzie Qui
Before female sports were considered official competitions, Missy excelled at every sport she attempted. Because records were not kept for those competitions, her accomplishments are the stuff of legend. Much like many of her 2021 Hall of Fame counterparts, she was busy all year round. She played volleyball in the fall and basketball in the winter, and ran track in the spring. She was also on the cheer team! Track was her best sport, as she was commonly referred to as a “blur” when she lapped the competition in the late ’70s.
Anette Madsen Yazidi, Class of 1981
Escorted by Kayla Cleveland and Alex Whipple
There may not have been a more gifted athlete on the Vintage campus in the early ’80s than Anette. She was a natural at anything she put her mind to, whether it was volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter, or track and field in the spring. Anette is humble in all things, though, and gives all the credit to the teachers and coaches who believed in her. More than individual awards or team championships, Anette’s induction into the Vintage Athletic Hall of Fame honors the power of camaraderie, teamwork, hard work, perseverance and resilience. As she put it, “These are the things that are medicine for the soul.”
Steve Porter, Class of 1988
Escorted by Maddie Flohr and Diego Davis
As a varsity lineman in 1986 and 1987, Steve was a tactician, quietly going about his job and taking pride in locking down opposing players. He was named All-Napa County and All-Monticello Empire League and played on MEL and Sac-Joaquin Section championship teams. But perhaps what is most impressive is that, to this day, when his teammates back in the day are asked who was the leader of those great Crusher football teams, the “glue,” so to speak, almost unanimously they say Steve Porter. He and his wife — and fellow Vintage Hall of Famer — Kelly have three kids. Ronny and Riley have already graduated from Vintage and Blake will be a freshman next year.
Paul Stornetta, Special Category
Represented by his wife, Sonja Stornetta, who will be escorted by Liv Hedberg and Alex Housley
When a school opens, the funds to support all the various programs on campus don’t magically appear. It takes leadership and vision from stakeholders to get things off the ground, and that’s exactly what Mr. Stornetta did for the Vintage athletic program in the early ’70s. Working with different coaches at the school, he started the Vintage Athletic Booster Club and organized fundraisers to support all the teams and athletes. He and his wife, Sonja, dedicated over a decade of their life to helping the VABC get up and running and we are forever grateful.
Carl Wagner, Class of 1982
Represented by Joe Schmitz, escorted by Peyton O’Hara and Cole Capitani
Vintage boys golf wasn’t just a regional powerhouse in the late ’70s and early ’80s. It was a California State powerhouse. The boys team won 10 straight league titles between 1977 and 1986, and right in the middle of that run, during Carl’s years, they rattled off three straight Northern California titles, and the coveted state championship in 1980. Carl was a skilled golfer with ice water in his veins. He was steady, calm, cool and collected. He and his teammates elevated each other’s games and found a groove where success was inevitable. Carl wasn’t just a leader on the golf team, but also the basketball team, where he was the point guard and team captain during his junior and senior years.
Lea Wallace Carvahlo, Class of 2006
Escorted by Collin Durfee and Lilla Kasper
Lea is one of the best runners ever to come out of Vintage even though she didn’t start running until her sophomore year, when an injury kept her out of ballet. Dance’s loss was track’s gain: Wallace lived up to her school’s nickname and crushed competitors all around California. She still holds school records in the 400 and 1600. Her abilities helped earn her a chance to run track at Sacramento State, where she excelled at the 800 and 1500. Lea recently married and has young children, but has promised Vintage‘s athletic director that one day she’ll come back and help coach the track and field team.
Maika Watanabe, class of 2003
Escorted by Leilani Frazer and Niko Smith
Maika is one of the most decorated wrestlers in Vintage High School history. She participated in three straight state meets during her 10th, 11th and 12th grade years. As a sophomore she finished third, as a junior she came in second, and as a senior in 2003, she won the state championship. Maika also played for the first ever girls golf team at Vintage. She has come full circle now, as she is a credentialed special education teacher on the Vintage campus and the head coach for the wrestling team.
Cam Neal, a 1993 Vintage High graduate, is in his 11th year as the school’s athletic director.