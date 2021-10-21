Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame: A dozen Crushers to be immortalized

Anette Madsen Yazidi, Class of 1981

There may not have been a more gifted athlete on the Vintage campus in the early ’80s than Anette. She was a natural at anything she put her mind to, whether it was volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter, or track and field in the spring. Anette is humble in all things, though, and gives all the credit to the teachers and coaches who believed in her. More than individual awards or team championships, Anette’s induction into the Vintage Athletic Hall of Fame honors the power of camaraderie, teamwork, hard work, perseverance and resilience. As she put it, “These are the things that are medicine for the soul.”