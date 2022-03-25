Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Coaches' patience paid off for Madsen Yazidi

While females competing in athletics in large numbers is commonplace in today’s climate, Anette Madsen Yazidi did it in a time when such a concept was becoming more mainstream but not as widely viewed as the norm.

Title IX was passed in 1972 as a federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or other education program that receives funding from the federal government. From that point, women’s sports slowly but surely gained traction.

While not the first, Madsen Yazidi was one of the earliest female student-athletes to prosper at Vintage High as a three-sport athlete. The 1981 graduate's sports were volleyball, basketball, and track and field.

“If I could have played four sports, I would have,” Madsen Yazidi said. “I enjoyed both team and individual sports, but I favor team sports because the interplay and camaraderie can’t be beaten.”

Madsen Yazidi — who has also been successful in business as co-owner of Anette’s Chocolates in Napa since 1991 — will be one of 12 inductees enshrined in the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame with its 2022 class on April 22 at the Napa Elks Lodge. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. It’s larger than most classes of inductees because last year’s edition was canceled because of COVID-19.

Also in the new class, in alphabetical order, are Francis Aquino (Class of 1991), Barry Forsythe (1987), Carol Hisey (Coach), David Hubbard (1973), Natalie LaRochelle Stratton (2005), Missy Loban (1976), Steve Porter (1988), Paul Stornetta (Special Category), Carl Wagner (1982), Lea Wallace Carvalho (2006) and Maika Watanabe (2003).

Unlike today, when females can play sports such as travel softball, volleyball and basketball before they even set foot on a high school campus, Madsen Yazidi’s opportunities to shine before middle school were minuscule.

“I simply remember that in elementary school, the only school sport a girl could play was a month of soccer,” she recalled. “By the time I entered junior high school and then high school, I was so excited to hear that I had more sports options to try.”

Madsen Yazidi considers herself fortunate that she had physical education teachers who took the time and had the patience to work with her.

“I was a clumsy, excruciatingly shy and untalented athlete with a spark of potential,” Madsen Yazidi quipped. “They pushed and inspired me daily to continue and thrive. In the late ’70s, many sports for women were limited. So when I entered high school, I wanted to try everything. I had only been exposed to track and field and volleyball through P.E. classes in junior high, and had never played basketball before. Before I knew it, I was running cross country, playing volleyball, then basketball, then track and field. I loved them all.”

In track, Yazidi qualified for the CIF State Meet in the high jump and 220-yard relay. She also competed in the 110 hurdles and 440 relay. Though it was short-lived, Madsen Yazidi established a school record in the high jump. She was a three-year varsity player, playing middle and outside hitter in volleyball and center and forward in basketball. She was Vintage’s Female Athlete of the Year and was voted team Most Valuable Player in volleyball and basketball.

She was chosen to play for a Junior Olympics volleyball team as a junior. She was offered college scholarships to play both basketball and volleyball, but chose to play volleyball for UC Davis.

Her individual contributions also led to team success.

“I was so fortunate to be part of strong teams and play with amazing teammates,” she said. “We benefited greatly from each other's synergy of talents.”

During her time as a Crusher, Vintage was named Monticello Empire League School of the Year twice in four years, based on a point system of team success throughout the athletic program.

Her family ties to Vintage did not stop with her, as she has two adult children and a granddaughter who were also Crushers.

Madsen Yazidi recalled how her interest in athletics was sparked even before opportunities existed.

“I grew up in the country and spent hours upon hours outside running, playing spy games, swimming, and climbing trees,” she said. “My folks enrolled us in a variety of summer recreational sports classes and I enjoyed them all. I was very excited to start middle school because the P.E. classes actually rotated through a variety of different sports. Playing sports and coaching kids had a major positive impact on my life and still does. I am thrilled to have been able to play coed water polo with Napa Valley Masters Water Polo. The game, the sport, and the teammates can be medicine for the soul at any age.”

Madsen Yazidi traces her sports background to various life lessons. Her path to success was not always a straight line. By her own admission, she was shy, very tall and awkward. She was 6 feet tall at age 11.

“I required a coaching style with patience, positive toughness, and encouragement,” she said. “Looking back on those early years, I am very aware of the meaning behind, ‘What motivates is not the same for everyone.’ To this day, in work and life, I try to acknowledge in my interactions that we all learn differently. Sports — along with music, art and theater — teaches endurance, self-confidence, teamwork, how to deal with failure and success, and offers a view into other aspects of one's community.”

As far as influential figures, Madsen Yazidi puts her parents at the top of the list. But she puts teachers and coaches in a similar conversation, such as Barbara Franco for gymnastics, Marge Hartman for basketball, Bill Williams for track and field, Mike Garibaldi for Napa Valley Masters Water Polo, and even coaches in women’s sports who didn’t coach her.

“My parents were steady, principled, encouraging and supportive — so were my siblings,” she said. “Good teachers and coaches are golden. It takes a special person to work for very little, or nothing, and hundreds of hours with our kids and young adults. Teachers and coaches have the power to empower our youth.

"The strategy, the losses, the wins, the team spirit, the work, the tears and laughter, the struggle to improve and endure equals the game and life. I was lucky to have had coaches and teachers that cared about the person behind the teenager. Winning is the challenge, but not the only goal.”