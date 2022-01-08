Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Forsythe was fierce up front for 1986 champs

Football mirrors life. Life mirrors football.

For Vintage High 1987 graduate Barry Forsythe, football and life went together like logs and a fireplace.

Forsythe was the hub of the Crushers’ offensive and defensive lines, particularly for the program’s 1986 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I champions.

Forsythe will be one of 12 inductees to the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021, which is twice as big as most classes because the 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic. Vintage Athletic Director Cam Neal said the induction dinner has been planned for April or May.

“I take the honor very seriously,” Forsythe said. “Many of the guys that are in are ones that I got to watch play. My football years formed my years of running a business. It gave me the success that I needed in life.”

Also in the new class, in alphabetical order, are Francis Aquino (Class of 1991), Carol Hisey (Coach), David Hubbard (1973), Natalie LaRochelle Stratton (2005), Missy Loban (1976), Anette Madsen Yazidi (1981), Steve Porter (1988), Paul Stornetta (Special Category), Carl Wagner (1982), Lea Wallace Carvalho (2006) and Maika Watanabe (2003).

The timing of Forsythe’s induction became even more gratifying when he learned Porter was also among the 2021 inductees. Porter, a guard, lined up next to Forsythe, the center.

“We forged our friendship during football and he has been my best friend for my whole life,” Forsythe said. “Many of our stories would be the same. They asked us not to go into the bar before the ceremony.”

Forsythe also wrestled in the heavyweight division and competed in track and field, excelling in the shot put. After high school, he played football for one season at San Francisco State before transferring to Chico State. Forsythe returned to Napa shortly thereafter.

He still lives in Napa and operates a special inspection business that his father, Bill Forsythe, started in 1980. Barry’s wife, Stacie, is his business partner. The business most notably tests concrete, welding, and masonry. They have a son and daughter, Hendrix, 23, and Lily, 22, who are also Vintage graduates and competed in athletics.

“When I was coaching, I told the kids that football is a microcosm of life,” Forsythe said. “You have your head coach, who later on will be your boss. We deal with a lot of contractors, which are similar to your position coaches. You have to learn to work with everyone to get the job done. It’s all about a team effort. It was a family as much as it was a team.”

The Forsythe family was part of the golden age of Vintage football, when the Crushers played for three SJS Division I section championships in seven years and won twice. They beat Highlands 25-6 in 1980, when Barry was a waterboy. Brad Forsythe, his brother, was a running back on the 1983 team that lost in the championship to Christian Brothers of Sacramento, 15-12 in overtime.

Barry, meanwhile, was a two-way lynchpin for a team that went from 3-7 in 1985 to 13-1 in 1986.

His journey from guard to center was not a snap. But once he mastered that role, it was curtains for his opponents. After his freshman year, Vintage head coach Burl Autry approached Forsythe about making the position change.

“Burl told me, ‘We’re shy of centers. You need to learn how to snap the ball.’ Center was a good position because we would call the front,” he said. “I would listen to my two guards and they would say what they were doing. I was a leader as far as knowing what everyone was supposed to do before the play.”

Forsythe drew inspiration from former San Francisco 49ers’ guard Randy Cross, who also played center and was his favorite player.

“I tried to emulate him,” Forsythe said.

Forsythe evolved into an honorable mention All-Monticello Empire League player as a junior. As a senior, he was All-Napa County and the MEL Lineman of the Year for an offense that rushed for 2,759 yards. Led by Steve Buccellato, who ran for 1,630 yards and 26 touchdowns, the offense averaged 6.1 yards per play and 12.2 yards per point.

Forsythe said the biggest adjustment to learning the center position was snapping the ball to quarterback Charles Hammond and stepping into his block simultaneously.

“It took some time, but I had some very good coaches,” he said. “They taught me, ‘Listen, you have the snap count — no one can go faster than you.’ The key was learning to snap and step at the same time. It took some coordination. Since I had the snap count, it was bred into me that you should never lose.”

Forsythe also had to learn how to avoid tipping off the snap count to opponents.

“I was good at pulling guys offsides,” he said. “We would go on a count of two. When it became ‘hut one,’ I would flex my other three fingers and get them to jump. There were also subtle twitches. We would also have a goose call. On fourth and 1, there would be no count, just go on first sound. The quarterback would push my butt, I’d snap the ball, and I’d kill the guy across from me. There are all kinds of gamesmanship.”

Forsythe was equally dominant on the other side of the line, as a nose guard for a defense led by coordinator Bill McGrath. Forsythe’s role, along with the rest of the Crushers’ defensive linemen, was to consume blockers so the linebackers could wreak havoc. He lined head up over the center in odd fronts and in the 1-technique, the gap between center and guard. He said the defensive linemen had “blitzing buddies,” and his was linebacker Larry DeZorzi.

The Crushers’ defense did a lot of heavy lifting during the postseason run, winning low-scoring contests — 13-7 over Grace Davis of Modesto, 15-6 over Lodi, 7-6 over Tracy, and 14-0 over Christian Brothers. Thanks in large part to Forsythe’s play on the line, Vintage’s defense allowed 8.1 points per game, 2.2 yards per carry, 3.1 yards per play, and 18.8 yards per point.

“In 1980, they put up a lot of points; our defense shut teams down,” he said. “We dominated and it was about having each other’s back, knowing that if I have my assignment, DeZorzi will come through the other side and take care of business. We learned to rely on each other.”

When asked about his time as a wrestler and shot putter, Forsythe gave a simple but humorous answer: “Everything was centered around football and trying to keep me out of trouble.”

Given that he was on the sidelines with the 1980 team and a central figure on the 1986 squad, Forsythe has heard all the debates about which section champion should rank No. 1 in Napa County lore: the ’80 Crushers, the ’86 Crushers, or Napa High’s 2007 team. Forsythe and gives 1980 Crushers the nod because they finished undefeated.

He still follows the Crushers up close as they excel under Dylan Leach, a 1992 Vintage graduate who in 2016 became the first former Crusher to be named their head coach. Leach was a ballboy for Forsythe’s 1986 Crushers.

“I admire what Coach Leach is doing at Vintage,” Forsythe said. “He’s a source of pride for me. Watching how he’s trying to keep old traditions alive is huge. Nowadays, we have parents that try to check in too much. Back then, it was about sending your kid to football and leaving us alone; we’ll turn your kids into men. Then there were all of the things we did off the field, like creating the crab feed. We would go into the community and help people. It was about doing things together, which translated to the field. I think a lot of that has been lost, but there are still glimmers of it.”

The guiding lights in Forsythe’s life continue to be his father and Porter.

“My father taught me a lot,” he said. “He was also in the inspection business and I went that way. I was going to be a rock and roll drummer, which I still do, but that doesn’t quite pay the bills. Steve and I talk about being a successful husband, father, worker — you have to put in the grind and strive to be the best. Every year we talk about being the father of the year among our friends. It’s about trying your hardest to be the best version of yourself in every aspect of life, which football transferred into.”

Which illustrates why football and life continue to be a joint relationship for Forsythe as he gets ready to take his seat at the table among Vintage Hall of Famers.