Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Generations of Crushers began with 'The Blur'

When one has three generations of family members at the same high school, the term trailblazer may aptly apply.

Vintage High 1976 graduate Melissa Loban, who was commonly known as Missy Jobe, competed in athletics when Title IX was in its fledgling stage. Title IX was passed in 1972 as a federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or other education program that receives funding from the federal government. From that point, women’s sports slowly but surely gained traction.

Loban competed in volleyball, basketball, and track and field during her junior and senior years during the infancy of Vintage, which opened its doors in 1972. She also performed on the cheer team as a sophomore. It was in track and field, however, where Loban’s star shined brightest.

School records were not kept as diligently as today but Loban established school marks during her era in the 100-yard dash (11.4 seconds) and long jump (17 feet, 9 inches). She also broke the North Bay League record in the long jump and qualified for the CIF state meet, becoming the first female athlete in school history to accomplish such a feat.

Loban was a setter in volleyball, guard in basketball, and sprinter/long jumper in track and field.

She will be one of 12 inductees enshrined in the 2022 class. Also in the new class, in alphabetical order, are Francis Aquino (Class of 1991), Barry Forsythe (1987), Carol Hisey (Coach), David Hubbard (1973), Natalie LaRochelle Stratton (2005), Anette Madsen Yazidi (1981), Steve Porter (1988), Paul Stornetta (Special Category), Carl Wagner (1982), Lea Wallace Carvalho (2006) and Maika Watanabe (2003).

Last year’s edition was canceled because of COVID-19. The ceremony is set for April 22 at the Napa Elks Lodge, with the festivities beginning at 5 p.m.

Loban learned of the news via a phone call from Vintage High School Athletic Director Cam Neal.

“When he told me, I had some mixed emotions because as much as I was honored,” Loban said, “I knew that the two best athletes, at least I felt, from the class of 1976 were already inducted and they were Judy Shaffer and Vicki Landis. I looked up to them as athletes and as individuals.”

Landis was inducted into Vintage’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016, followed by Shaffer in 2018.

Loban’s high school journey was when her near-lifelong connection with the school began. The track and field team was where she met her husband, Glen. Their three daughters, Melinda, Jacqueline and Bailey, later became student-athletes at Vintage. Melinda’s oldest child, Tyler, is a freshman in the Vintage High baseball program. He is one of five grandchildren.

“There are not many events that I miss about all of our girls’ athletics,” Loban said. “It’s been such a big part of our lives. I am thrilled to be able to watch them and see them grow along with others as well whether it’s in high school or the youth level. It’s quite impressive, although it has taken quite a long time. Women's athletics is still evolving, even now.”

After high school, Loban attended Napa Valley College and started working at Queen of the Valley Hospital. She is still there, working in the laboratory.

Loban’s athletic experience began while she attended St. John’s Lutheran, which competed against Lutheran schools throughout the Bay Area.

“We played volleyball, fastpitch softball, and had our annual track meet,” Loban said. “That’s how I knew that I had the passion for athletics.”

Besides the 100-yard dash and long jump, Loban competed in the 4x400-yard relay. Her average marks in the 100 and long jump were 12.4 seconds and 15 feet, 3 inches as a junior and 11.93 and 17-6 as a senior. She was the team’s High Points Award Winner as a junior, along with Gary Barnicoat.

Unbeknownst to her, she was nicknamed “The Blur” because of her speed.

“I don’t know where that came from. If it was true, I never heard it,” Loban quipped. “The sprints were my events and anything over the 100-yard dash was too far to run for me. I told Coach (Bill) Williams that as long as I don’t have to run anything past 100, I will be fine.”

Through her daughters and now grandchildren, Loban has seen women’s athletics grow from its infancy to, while not on the same popularity level as their male counterparts, becoming far more mainstream.

“At the time, there was no way of knowing how much women’s sports would grow,” she said. “It’s been fun to watch opportunities open up for women. We were able to see that with our daughter, Melinda, when she went to Holy Names College (Oakland) on a basketball scholarship.”

Loban’s career as a student-athlete also speaks to another layer. Team sports versus individual sports? One-sport athlete versus multiple-sport athlete?

“I really loved being part of a team because we all had so much fun and we worked together with our strengths and weaknesses and we became a team,” Loban said. “I loved the team sport aspect. Even in track, I loved the relay far more than the 100 or long jump.”

“Playing multiple sports gave you a chance to be with different coaches and a different group of girls. I prefer to have multiple sports because life doesn’t get so monotonous. I think it’s important for there to be a variation. I see a lot more injuries in both girls and boys that play just one sport because you are using the same muscles. It seems like there are more ACL tears and shoulder injuries when you do repetitive things. There are advantages to multiple-sport athletes.”

Though being on the cheer team as a sophomore is not the mainstream version of athletics that comes to mind for many people, it was an experience that she values because it gave her a perspective on sports from a different lens.

“It gave me a well-rounded base from a skills standpoint to communicate and be dedicated to your team,” Loban said. “I’m happy I had the opportunity to do all of them. I wish I had four years instead of three.”

Loban was referring to the fact that high school ran from grades 10-12 in that era as opposed to 9-12.

For Loban, athletics was not about simply winning the next game or event. But it turned into a preparation for life, even if she did not know it at the time.

“I learned to use the skills that I learned in sports, such as dedication, responsibility and patience,” she said. “I learned those skills just by the examples that I had received from coaches and teachers, and I use them to this day with communication. Sports is a big skill for that, especially team sports, where you have to communicate with one another. I’ve used them throughout my personal and professional life.”

Like most anyone, Loban has influential figures. Besides her own parents, she considers them to be Williams and Hank Aschbrenner, one of her elementary school teachers.

“Mr. Aschbrenner gave me so many opportunities to do many different things besides sports,” Loban said. “He took us on choir tours throughout the United States. He offered a lot of different aspects that we could experience.

“Coach Williams’ enthusiasm and dedication to all of his students and athletes was phenomenal. He wanted great things for you and you wanted to do your best for him. He did it with kindness and he had a lot of patience, but he mixed it in with humor. He could make it fun, and he was hysterical.”

Being a native of Napa, Loban has seen the city and valley evolve enormously.

“It was a much smaller and quieter town with a lot less going on, which was probably why I was so involved in sports,” she quipped. “My parents kept me busy. I learned that value at a young age.”

The value of the path Loban helped create still resonates today, regardless of whether younger generations are aware.