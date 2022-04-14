Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Hisey put Crushers on map in girls tennis

Carol Hisey discovered a deep love for sports while attending Bexley High School in Ohio.

She played field hockey as a center-half, but thanks to her P.E. teacher, Margaret Love, there was so much more that Hisey learned in those days — about education, teaching and coaching.

Hisey said a telephone interview from her home in Sun City West, Arizona, that Love "was very devoted, just a good person and a good instructor. She was a wonderful person who loved her job and loved kids.”

Hisey will be honored for her 21 years as a teacher, department chair, coach and athletic director (1972-1993) when she is inducted into the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Hisey, who coached tennis and badminton, is one of 12 inductees comprising the latest class. They will be enshrined on April 22 at the Napa Elks Lodge. The event, which includes a dinner, followed by ceremonies, begins at 5 p.m.

“I’m honored. It’s just a great honor,” said Hisey, 87. “I just put in my time and that’s what I loved doing. I loved all of that.”

It’s the eighth year of the Hall of Fame. The newest class also has Francis Aquino (Class of 1991), Barry Forsythe (1987), David Hubbard (1973), Natalie La Rochelle (2005), Missy Loban (1976), Anette Madsen Yazidi (1981), Steve Porter (1988), Paul Stornetta (Special Category), Lea Wallace Carvahlo (2006), Carl Wagner (1982) and Maika Watanabe (2003).

The mission of the Vintage Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation, according to the organization, is to recognize and honor the outstanding achievements of individual athletes, coaches and/or special individuals who have contributed to the development, success, tradition and integrity of VHS athletics.

Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach, or special/other.

The selection committee reviews the nominations and makes its recommendations to the board of directors. The board approves the recommendation.

“I loved Napa. I loved the people,” said Hisey, who left the area when she retired after 29 years in the Napa Valley Unified School District.

In a story announcing her retirement in 1993 in the Napa Valley Register, Hisey said, “This is a very nice district to work in. The people are nice. The other teachers are nice. The students are nice and the parents are exceptionally fine.”

It was during her days at Bexley High where Hisey not only played field hockey and other sports, but was also introduced to horseback riding by Love, her teacher all four years.

“She led us through all of it, without time limits. She didn’t have time limits,” said Hisey, who was immensely inspired by Love and the way she went about her job each day. “She was calm and took care of things. She helped us and enjoyed doing everything. She enjoyed the kids. She put in her time.”

Love was honored for her 19 years as a coach (1946-1965), as she was inducted into the Bexley High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1991. The Bexley High School Athletic Hall of Fame, according to its website, bexleyalumni.org, was established in 1989 to honor outstanding individuals who have contributed to sports in Bexley and is dedicated to the memory of Rebecca Ann Millard Attwood. The first hall of fame class was inducted in 1990.

“In recognizing former Bexley High School athletes and coaches (both male and female), the Athletic Hall of Fame seeks to strengthen relationships between alumni, the school and the community,” according to bexleyalumni.org.

From Bexley, Ohio

Hisey is from Bexley, Ohio. It’s a city in Franklin County, Ohio, not far from Columbus.

She graduated from Bexley High in 1952. She was involved in sports, but there were not any leagues for girls then.

“This was a long time ago. There was nothing that was organized. You played other schools, play days and things like that. No leagues,” she said.

Hisey went to a field hockey camp in the Pocono Mountains, a region in Northeastern Pennsylvania, for two summers.

She went on to attend Ohio State in nearby Columbus and was on field hockey, swimming, tennis and basketball teams there. She graduated in 1956 with a degree in education.

She taught classes at Ohio Wesleyan University when she was a senior in college. When one of her instructors was out ill, Hisey filled in, taking over and teaching a couple of classes at Ohio State her senior year.

She was a graduate assistant at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she earned her master’s degree in education. She taught swimming, tennis and archery when she was in her master’s program.

“You didn’t have one particular sport in those days. We had to do everything,” she said.

Move to California

Hisey moved to California as she took a job at San Francisco State. She was a part-time instructor in the P.E. Department for two years.

Hisey said she wanted to teach high school. She started out at Carlmont High in Belmont and then moved to Menlo in Atherton, where she took over as department chair for P.E. and worked for five years.

“I wanted something different,” she recalled. “So, I moved to Napa.”

Hisey first taught P.E. at Napa High from 1964 to 1972. She started a girls tennis team in the fall of 1967.

Hisey then went to Vintage High and was on the original faculty and staff when the school opened in 1972.

“It was challenging. That’s when Title IX was full force, battling for that,” she said.

Hisey coached two sports, girls tennis and girls badminton. In addition to teaching P.E. classes, she served as the Crushers’ athletic director and P.E. Department chair.

In a story in the Napa Valley Register in 2012, Hisey looked back on the opening of Vintage.

“It was a great time,” she said. “Everything was good. The kids went out and played and worked hard at what they were doing.

“We had good kids and they were ready to do something. It was fabulous being part of a new school and watching it develop.”

Hisey always had big teams, always giving student-athletes the opportunity to play and helping them in their respective sport.

“It’s so the kids could develop as they saw fit, to develop as they could,” she said. “It was just great having more than just six or eight people. And they loved what they were doing. It became very competitive for them within their group and we had the courts to accommodate them.”

In a story in the Napa Valley Register, in 1987, Hisey said, “I’ve always attributed our success in tennis to depth because I’ve kept large teams so I can develop these teams. The competition is right here. We have the competition within our own team.”

Hisey coached Vintage to 10 league titles in girls tennis. Her record with the Crushers was 220-38.

Some of the top players in her program included Gina Garcia, Kathy Gundling, Penny Kingsbury and Jessica Martinez.

Hisey’s nominator for the Hall of Fame is Liza Saunders, who was Vintage’s swim coach from 1978-2019. Saunders was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019. She retired as a teacher at the end of the 2010-11 school year from Redwood Middle School after a career spanning 33 years with the Napa Valley Unified School District. She continued with her head coaching duties at Vintage before handing the reins to her daughter, Sarah Tinloy. Saunders is also a former Vintage co-athletic director.

Saunders said Hisey's selection was well deserved.

“Carol was an incredible mentor,” she said. “She was well respected by all the Vintage coaches and athletic directors. I followed her as athletic director when she retired. She helped bring the girls sports to the forefront with dignity. She made sure things were done right, for the girls as well as for the coaches.”

Saunders, named as a recipient of the 2009-10 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Model Coach Award, added: “She’s just a respectful, helpful human being — somebody to be looked up to. The kids respected her.”

Norma Hill, who taught and coached with Hisey from 1972 to 1993 at Vintage, recalled starting the girls athletic program from scratch when the school first opened.

In a story in the Napa Valley Register in 1993, Hill said, “We built our own sports program, right from the bottom. We didn’t have a uniform or a ball or anything when we came here. That was the fun part, and I think we’ll always remember that.”

Hill, who was also part of the original faculty, was inducted into the Vintage Hall of Fame with the Class of 2017.

Hill, Vintage’s longtime volleyball and softball coach, passed away on Sept. 5, 2012. She was 77.

Life in Arizona

Hisey left Bend, Oregon after three years and moved to Arizona in 1996, settling in Sun City West, where over the years she has played golf up to three days a week. She plays with a women’s group out of Grandview Golf Course. There are seven golf courses in the immediate area.

“I’ve been very active in our golf group that I belong to,” said Hisey, a member of Sun City West recreation. “It’s really nice. We have a lot of golf right here in our community.

“I have lot of friends here. The golf club I belong to has a lot of social things. We play golf, and then we stay after golf and really have a good time. It’s not just going out and hitting a ball. It’s all the people you know, and play with different people all the time. It’s really quite interesting.”

Hisey had her handicap-index down to 16.0 at one time. She and a playing partner won the overall net state tournament title in Scotch play in 2014.

“I was a long ball hitter. I couldn’t putt very well,” she said. “I had a good partner. We played in all these tournaments. I could hit the ball and get it out there and she could hit the next shot and get it into where it was supposed to be.”

Hisey said she doesn’t play as much golf as she used to.

“Right now, I’m not playing very much. I kind of cut back now, because I’m 87 years old now," she said. "So I’m not as speedy as I was.”

Though she is honored to inducted, Hisey said she will not be able to attend the Hall of Fame ceremony next week.

“My traveling years are over,” she said.

More information

