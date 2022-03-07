Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Hubbard the pride of 1st graduating class

Dave Hubbard has been through numerous transitions in his life.

The precursor to his life was the 1973 Vintage High graduate’s mandatory move to the school for his senior year as part of Vintage’s first graduating class.

Hubbard had spent his first two years displaying his athletic prowess at crosstown rival Napa High. When Vintage opened, Hubbard was forced to move to the new school.

“The way they split the schools was insane. They went by zip code,” said Hubbard. “From an athletic standpoint, it was brutal. We went from being on top in everything (at Napa High) to the bottom (at Vintage). It was a very anti-climactic senior year.”

Hubbard, who was a 6-foot-7, 225-pound senior, still competed in football, basketball, and track and field well enough to land a spot in the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He will be one of 12 inductees honored in a ceremony April 22 at the Napa Elks Lodge. Festivities will begin at 5 p.m.

Hubbard’s athletic prowess went beyond the Napa Valley. He played college football at Brigham Young University and five years in the NFL, four with the New Orleans Saints and the last with the Denver Broncos.

Hubbard has lived in Marietta, Georgia for the past 33 years. When he grew up in Napa, as one of four kids, the community was a far different place than what most know it as today.

“When I tell people here in the Southeast that I grew up in Napa, they are immediately impressed as they are aware of Napa’s reputation in the wine industry,” Hubbard said. “They’re surprised, however, when I tell them that when I grew up in Napa, grapes were not the main crop. It was plums and walnuts, which I picked every summer for extra money. I loved growing up in Napa because it was, or at least seemed to be then, a small close-knit community that was near San Francisco but far enough away to feel like you lived way out in the country in a small town.”

Hubbard’s frame drew a long shadow but with money for college being uncertain, he focused his attention on being a three-sport athlete. By his senior campaign, Hubbard was offered full-ride scholarships to Arizona State, Nebraska, Oregon and BYU. He chose BYU not because he is Mormon, but because basketball teammate Stewart Walkenhorst went there.

Hubbard discovered his Hall of Fame status by way of a phone call from Vintage High Athletic Director Cam Neal.

“I had no idea, living all the way across the country, that they started a Hall of Fame program,” he said. “But I was very pleased.”

Hubbard’s family grew up on a ranch in Napa, where some of his early memories of athletics formed. He is the second youngest of five children, arriving after Eddie, Larry and Kathi and before Suzi. Eddie went to California-Berkeley on a full-ride scholarship for football, where he was a teammate of former Denver Broncos quarterback Craig Morton. Larry went to Sacramento State on a full-ride basketball scholarship.

“They matured athletically much earlier than I did,” Dave said. “I fully matured my sophomore years in college. I think a lot of it for me went on potential and what the coaches knew of my brothers. They helped me a lot in that sense because I came along a lot slower. I grew four inches during my sophomore year of high school. It was not easy because you have to grow into your body. I had difficulty putting on weight.”

The lanky Hubbard played on the freshman team at BYU and was given special instructions on how to improve. Physical gains eventually helped him become a starter in the Fiesta Bowl.

“I went to the strength and conditioning coach before I went back to Napa,” Hubbard said. “He gave me a spiral-bound notebook and said ‘Do everything it says to do in here.’ One was to get a job at the Napa Valley Health Club for the summer. I put on 50 pounds in three months and became two-tenths of a second faster in the 40-yard dash between my freshman and sophomore years.”

The transition to Vintage had been a mixed blessing for Hubbard. Being part of a class that pioneered the opening of the school had its pluses, such as being part of a group that laid the groundwork for future generations. From an athletic standpoint, however, Hubbard’s teams were swimming upstream. As a junior at Napa High, he had been part of a football team that entered the season finale unbeaten before losing to Ukiah. In basketball, Hubbard was on an Indians team that went 24-6 on the way to winning the Top of the Bay Classic — the farthest a team could go in those days.

As a senior at Vintage, Hubbard played for a football team that struggled in going 2-7. In basketball, he started at center on a team that finished 10-11.

“There were aspects that were exciting from the standpoint that it was smaller in numbers,” Hubbard said. “You felt closer to those that were there. You got to know different people because half of your friends were at the other school. They pushed the ‘first year of the new school’ motto, but it was strange. Some of the teachers you liked did not come over (from Napa High). There was also a sense of disappointment because it was your senior year and felt anticlimactic. It was different for us as seniors than in the years that followed.”

Hubbard majored in sociology and minored in child development and family relations at BYU, where he was an All-American in football. He played in a 16-6 loss to Oklahoma State in the 1974 Fiesta Bowl, ably blocking for a backup quarterback who kept the Cougars in the game after their starter was sidelined in the first quarter.

After an accomplished college career, Hubbard was drafted by the Saints and played left tackle for quarterback Archie Manning’s blindside, followed by a brief stint with the Denver Broncos.

During his NFL career, Hubbard also found a greater calling: he became a member of the Screen Actors Guild and had a one-time speaking role in a TV sitcom. After his NFL career, Hubbard took a deep dive into a career as a minister in becoming an associate pastor working primarily with high school and college students in the Bay Area.

He also coached football at both the high school and community college level, and frequently served as a chapel speaker for the San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s. During this stretch of time, Hubbard’s speaking ability put him in high demand at conferences and retreats throughout the West.

But Hubbard’s life took yet another turn shortly after his NFL career, when he went parachuting for the first time in Yolo County. During this adventure, his main chute never opened. Though his reserve chute opened, Hubbard was only about 200 feet off the ground at the time. He was milliseconds away from sustaining a fatal accident. The impact was so dramatic, however, that Hubbard suffered a serious back injury.

The near-fatality paved the way for Hubbard to make another difference in people’s lives. In 1989, he developed a unique method of exercise that puts no compression on the spine. It led to him developing a U.S. Patent that precipitated his move to Atlanta. From that point, Hubbard began traveling and giving lectures and presentations on a new formula for fitness. He also developed a presentation exclusively for churches called “Fit for the Master’s Use,” which is physical fitness from a biblical perspective.

Regardless of adventure, Hubbard traces his life lessons back to football.

“There is not a sport that comes even close to being more team-oriented than football,” Hubbard said. “There are so many moving parts involved. Each group is really different. If I’m walking through an airport, I can pass five different professional football players and never guess they were professional football players. In order for it to work, all of these groups need to work symbiotically. We may be different, but we are going for the same goal. What it takes to make it all work is exactly like it is in any business or organization. It’s no different than a school. You’ve got teachers, administrators and coaches. But for the school to be successful, all of these groups have to get along. The skill sets for how it works were taught best through the sport of football.”

Hubbard traced his life lessons at BYU to then-head coach Lavell Edwards and Hall of Fame coach Hank Stram, for whom he played in New Orleans.

“Hank Stram drafted me and we became great friends,” Hubbard said. “The quote from him that still resonates was, ‘Good, better, best. Never, ever rest until the good is better and the better is best.’”

Hubbard continued to do seminars at many large churches in greater Atlanta. But in 1992, he was approached by Trillium Health Products and Salon to feature his patented fitness program in infomercials and on QVC. Hubbard took a brief hiatus from speaking before getting involved in many entrepreneurial start-up companies from 2000 to 2006 involving new technology that helped medical practices transition from paper to digital records. In that span, new insights into the complexities of what it takes to turn an idea into a product, acquire sufficient funding, and develop a company. In 2007, Hubbard returned to his passion of speaking and in the process rebranded as America’s Fitness Coach and began doing presentations to companies and organizations, which he still presently does today.

In 2013, Hubbard was asked to join the staff at The Church of the Apostles in Atlanta as the pastor to the 20s and 30s ministry. In 2017, Hubbard moved over to the church’s worldwide media ministry, Leading the Way, to manage ministry relations.

Hubbard traces his many life journeys back to the camaraderie he experienced playing sports. Other than Napa, Marietta has been the longest Hubbard has lived in one place. He has also lived in New Orleans, Provo, Estes Park and Atlanta.

He has been married twice. His first marriage lasted 16 years and produced four kids, all of whom still lived in California. Hubbard then married Melinda, and they have two kids together and three grandchildren. Though he considers himself semi-retired, Hubbard continues to get great satisfaction out of making a difference in the lives of others.

“I probably don’t need to do any of that, but the track I am on now is teaching fitness and high school students,” Hubbard said. “Both of those are very rewarding. In teaching, you don’t make much money and it’s difficult, but I feel like that’s my contribution to everything that’s happened to me.”

When someone asks Hubbard if he enjoyed playing in the NFL, he’ll tell them not really.

“When I think of the good times, I think college, not pro. The reason is that in the pros, it is so intense (and) there are so many fluctuations with athletes coming in and out. People ask if I still root for the Saints. Wherever I move, that becomes my team. The (Atlanta) Falcons are my team. When I was in the Bay Area, the 49ers and Raiders were my teams.

“Five years after I left New Orleans, the only person I knew in the entire organization was the trainer, but that’s how much turnover takes place.”

On April 22, however, Hubbard will come full circle as his many life journeys lead him back home.