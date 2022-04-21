Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Natalie La Rochelle's induction not a stroke of luck

It’s a big weekend for Dr. Natalie La Rochelle.

On Friday, the former star swimmer who competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2004 and 2008 will be inducted into the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame during a dinner and ceremonies at the Napa Elks Lodge starting at 5 p.m. Her father, Dr. David La Rochelle, will be there to accept the award, as Natalie is unable to travel from her home on the East Coast and attend due to her pregnancy.

On Saturday will be a baby shower for Natalie, an orthodontist in Richmond, Virginia. She will be joined by her mom, Peggy La Rochelle, and her sisters, Flynn La Rochelle and Maggie La Rochelle.

The due date for her and husband Alex Stratton's first child is June 10.

“The late April flight to California worried me a little bit, so I can’t make it,” said La Rochelle, a 2005 Vintage graduate who swam for the Crushers and the Napa Valley Swim Team before going on to UC Berkeley and swimming on the women’s team all four years.

“It is such an enormous honor to be inducted into the Vintage Hall of Fame. When you start out swimming or participating in any sport, you never consider Hall of Fame as one of your goals. But it is a really wonderful feeling to be able to look back at what you contributed to the community and to be recognized for all of your hard work. Vintage will always hold a special place in my heart. I loved my time at Vintage.”

La Rochelle swam year-round for the NVST, starting when she was 7.

As one of the most accomplished and decorated athletes in Napa Valley history, she has left her mark in record books for both the NVST and Vintage.

“She was just a very demure, determined, solid young woman, and then her work ethic set a tone for the rest of the team,” said Liza Saunders, La Rochelle’s coach at Vintage. “The girls on the team, they could see how hard she worked.

“She’s just an incredible human being. When she went to Cal, jumping from high school in Napa to Cal Berkeley, that’s an incredible feat in itself. And she did well there.”

La Rochelle was nominated for the Hall of Fame by Saunders, a former Crushers co-athletic director who was Vintage’s swim coach from 1978-2019. Saunders retired as a teacher at the end of the 2010-11 school year from Redwood Middle School after a career spanning 33 years with the Napa Valley Unified School District and was inducted into the Vintage Hall of Fame in 2019.

La Rochelle said swimming provides a real sense of purpose.

“Swimming is definitely one of the more time consuming and structured sports that any young person can participate in,” she said. “There are specific goals and your life and training regimen is very structured for how to achieve those goals. I think that it really gave me a template for going to school, and then going to practice.

That day-in-and-day-out hard work allowed me to prove to myself that by coming up with a plan to achieve your goals, and working hard to improve yourself, that the outcomes will eventually come to you. It also taught me that while sometimes you may work hard, you might come up a little bit short of your final goal, but at least you can be proud of the work you put in, and that you gave it everything you had. I derived so much self-confidence as a young person from seeing my hard work pay off after spending all those hours at the pool.”

Year-round swimmer

La Rochelle trained and competed as a swimmer year-round in Napa and trained twice a day, before and after school.

She holds numerous individual and relay records for both Short Course Yards and Long Course Meters in different age divisions for the NVST. She was with the NVST from age 7 to 18 and swam all events.

She was named as a Scholastic All-American by USA Swimming in 2004 as a member of NVST.

At the time she graduated, La Rochelle held nine school records at Vintage.

She was MVP of the girls swimming team all four years (2002, 2003, 2004, 2005) and was girls team captain in 2005.

She is the school record-holder in five events at Vintage:

* 200-yard freestyle (1:52.09).

* 200-yard IM (2:06.83).

* 100-yard butterfly (57.45).

* 100-yard free (52.07).

* 100-yard backstroke (57.83).

La Rochelle won CIF Sac-Joaquin Section titles in the 200 freestyle (1:52.09) and 100 butterfly (58.21), broke a number of Monticello Empire League records and achieved three All-American consideration times and one All-American time in 2004.

She also swam the 200 back, 400 IM and 500 free for Vintage.

She was named as the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Swimmer of the Year for 2003-2004 and the Napa Valley Register Female Athlete of the Year for 2003-2004.

She was named All-Monticello Empire League all four years and earned All-American her senior year.

Academically, La Rochelle ranked No. 1 in her class and was class valedictorian at graduation, 2005.

“Her technique was just incredible. She had been swimming since she was a little girl and she just would glide through the water,” said Saunders.

“The hours that she put into the pool were just incredible. She always kept her grades up. I was very fortunate to have her on the team. I’ll tell you that the girls really rose to the occasion, the ones that swam relays with her. Those were great years.”

La Rochelle swam for NVST with her older sisters, Flynn and Maggie.

She greatly enjoyed all of her years on NVST and Vintage teams and the coaches who worked with her. Her coaches with NVST were Bill Voigt, Jack Ridley and Asher Green. Green is the NVST’s head coach.

“I think what motivated me to stick with it throughout all of the years was seeing the hard work pay off,” she said. “As you get older, you have new goals each year, depending on what level you’re at in competition. Just as a young person, it gave me such a sense of purpose. I really think that’s why I did it for so many years.”

Swimming for Cal

La Rochelle was a swimming scholarship recipient all four years at Cal (2005-2009). She swam primarily the 200 and 400 individual medleys, 200 breaststroke, 200 backstroke and 200 freestyle.

She swam on the Golden Bears' 2009 NCAA Division I national champion team.

La Rochelle was the recipient of the 2008 Coach’s Award for Cal women’s swimming and was named to the 2009 Pac-10 All-Academic first-team.

At the 2009 Pac-10 Championships, she finished eighth with a time of 2:17.54 in the B final (16th overall) of the 200-yard breaststroke. She clocked personal records in the 400-yard individual medley B final (4:15.12) and 200-IM C final (2:00.21, 19th overall).

Her 400 IM PR (4:15.12) ranked ninth on Cal’s all-time list at the time.

She swam a personal-best 2:02.77 in the 200 back at the 2008 Pac-10 Championships.

She was a member of Bear SAAC (Cal Student-Athlete Advisory Committee) and also earned Pac-10 All-Academic honors in 2007.

“I was certainly challenged as a student and as an athlete while there, and I’m happy that I was. I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way,” said La Rochelle. “I grew a lot as a person. I definitely matured more in college than any other time in my life. I had the opportunity to swim alongside some extremely talented people who went on to continue to compete at the Olympics. There were current Olympians and future Olympians that I was lucky enough to swim with. It was a lot of fun.”

La Rochelle graduated from Cal in 2009 with a degree in molecular and cell biology.

“Swimming at Cal provided me with a great opportunity to continue improving my skills, and also many opportunities outside of swimming. And that’s in regard to the education I received, the people I met along the way. And the people that I was able to connect with while at Berkeley,” she said.

“I was able to get into a dental school that I very much wanted to go to, at UCSF, and then continue on to do a residency in orthodontics after that. I think it all ties back to the opportunities I had at Cal, which have been incredibly beneficial in my life after swimming.”

Olympic Trials

La Rochelle swam the 200 IM at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2004 in Long Beach, finishing 27th in the country in 2:20.13, and in 2008 in Omaha, Nebraska.

“I reached the Olympic Trials when I was 16, and that was just a dream come trues. I am so proud of myself, looking back on it, that I was able to achieve that level of competition," she said. "At each Trials, I wished I had performed better, but it was the largest stage I'd ever competed on. I didn’t swim my best in 2004 or 2008.

"But now that I’ve had some years between then and now, I can really see that life is more about the journey and not the final destination. I’m just so proud of myself that I was a dedicated young person and was able to even get to Trials.”

Dental school

La Rochelle went to the UCSF School of Dentistry from 2011-2015. She received several awards there, including:

* Omicron Kappa Upsilon Dental Honor Society Inductee, 2015.

* Delta Dental Student Leadership Award, 2015.

* Pierre Fauchard Foundation Dental Scholarship, 2014.

* ADEA (American Dental Education Association) Preventive Dentistry Scholarship, 2014.

* Clint P. Ulrich Memorial Scholarship, 2013.

* Craig Memorial Scholarship, 2013.

* ADA (American Dental Association) Foundation Pre-Doctoral Dental Student Scholarship, 2013.

* ADEA/AADR (American Association for Dental Research) Academic Dental Careers Fellowship, 2013.

She moved to Richmond, Virginia for her orthodontic residency, at Virginia Commonwealth University. She graduated from residency in 2017.

She bought into a practice, Gardner & La Rochelle Orthodontics, in her and Stratton's hometown of Richmond.

