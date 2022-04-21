Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Paul Stornetta to be inducted Friday

Paul Stornetta will be one of 12 inductees into the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday at the Napa Elks Lodge.
Stornetta, who is being inducted in a special category, was 81 when he passed away in October 2010.
According to his obituary in the Napa Valley Register, he and his wife, Sonja, started the crab feed tradition at Vintage and later at Napa High, and he served as president of the Vintage Athletic Boosters for two years.
He very active in the community, also coaching Fly League and Babe Ruth baseball, serving as a board member and treasurer of youth football, was president of the Kiwanis Club of Yountville, and at different points was a member of Napa Elks Lodge 832, Napa Moose Lodge and Kiwanis Club of Napa.
Stornetta also raced cars for 35 years, hardtops at Vallejo Speedway and sprint cars at Calistoga Speedway and other Northern California tracks, and enjoyed fishing and abalone diving.
His many lifetime awards included Citizen of the Month, the Kiwanis Hixson Award, and the Key to the City of Napa presented by former Mayor Ed Henderson.
Lea Wallace Carvalho, who will be inducted into the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, was adopted from a crowded foster home and lost her parents just before and after she competed in the 800-meter semifinals at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials.
Vintage High senior Erik Kvidahl pitched one of his best games of the season, a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks, and Sam Gomez went 3 for 4 with five RBIs to lead the offensive charge as the Crushers rolled past Justin-Siena, 12-2, on Tuesday in a Vine Valley Athletic League game stopped after six innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Carol Hisey, whose Vintage High School girls tennis teams won 10 Monticello Empire League titles in her 21 years as a teacher, coach and athletic director from 1972 to 1993, will enter the Crushers' Athletic Hall of Fame on April 22.
The Napa High baseball team defeated visiting American Canyon 6-3 in an riveting Vine Valley Athletic League contest Friday, breaking open a close game with a four-run sixth inning keyed by Kaleb Matulich's two-run double and getting a five-hitter from pitcher Dylan Newman, who finished off the Wolves after allowing a two-run homer to Dayvon Lucas in the seventh.
Three-sport athlete Melissa Loban, a 1981 graduate who was the first female Crusher to qualify for the track and field state meet, will be one of 12 inducted into the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame on April 22.
Napa High senior Caity Newburn was recently appointed to the United States Military Academy to play softball for the Black Knights, after a soul searching junior year in which she withdrew a two-year verbal commitment to UCLA.