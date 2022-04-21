 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame

Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Paul Stornetta to be inducted Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Paul Stornetta

Paul Stornetta will be inducted posthumously into the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday at the Napa Elks Lodge.

 Submitted photo

Paul Stornetta will be one of 12 inductees into the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday at the Napa Elks Lodge.

Stornetta, who is being inducted in a special category, was 81 when he passed away in October 2010.

According to his obituary in the Napa Valley Register, he and his wife, Sonja, started the crab feed tradition at Vintage and later at Napa High, and he served as president of the Vintage Athletic Boosters for two years.

He very active in the community, also coaching Fly League and Babe Ruth baseball, serving as a board member and treasurer of youth football, was president of the Kiwanis Club of Yountville, and at different points was a member of Napa Elks Lodge 832, Napa Moose Lodge and Kiwanis Club of Napa.

Stornetta also raced cars for 35 years, hardtops at Vallejo Speedway and sprint cars at Calistoga Speedway and other Northern California tracks, and enjoyed fishing and abalone diving.

His many lifetime awards included Citizen of the Month, the Kiwanis Hixson Award, and the Key to the City of Napa presented by former Mayor Ed Henderson.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Napa Valley Prep Baseball: Grizzlies hold off Wolves in thriller, 6-3

Napa Valley Prep Baseball: Grizzlies hold off Wolves in thriller, 6-3

The Napa High baseball team defeated visiting American Canyon 6-3 in an riveting Vine Valley Athletic League contest Friday, breaking open a close game with a four-run sixth inning keyed by Kaleb Matulich's two-run double and getting a five-hitter from pitcher Dylan Newman, who finished off the Wolves after allowing a two-run homer to Dayvon Lucas in the seventh.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News