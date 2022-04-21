Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Paul Stornetta to be inducted Friday

Paul Stornetta will be one of 12 inductees into the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday at the Napa Elks Lodge.

Stornetta, who is being inducted in a special category, was 81 when he passed away in October 2010.

According to his obituary in the Napa Valley Register, he and his wife, Sonja, started the crab feed tradition at Vintage and later at Napa High, and he served as president of the Vintage Athletic Boosters for two years.

He very active in the community, also coaching Fly League and Babe Ruth baseball, serving as a board member and treasurer of youth football, was president of the Kiwanis Club of Yountville, and at different points was a member of Napa Elks Lodge 832, Napa Moose Lodge and Kiwanis Club of Napa.

Stornetta also raced cars for 35 years, hardtops at Vallejo Speedway and sprint cars at Calistoga Speedway and other Northern California tracks, and enjoyed fishing and abalone diving.

His many lifetime awards included Citizen of the Month, the Kiwanis Hixson Award, and the Key to the City of Napa presented by former Mayor Ed Henderson.