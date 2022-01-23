Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Porter will be forever remembered as Crusher

For Steve Porter, getting elected to the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame involved a handful of stars aligning and subplots.

The 1988 graduate, a guard on the 1986 football team that won the Crushers’ most recent section title, wasn’t allowed by his parents to play football until he was in high school.

Thanks to his mastery of the game in those four years, he will be one of 12 inductees into the hall this spring. The 2021 group includes those elected for the 2020 class whose ceremony was canceled because of the pandemic. The date and site of this year’s ceremony is yet to be determined, according to Vintage Athletic Director Cam Neal.

A mechanic at Opus One Winery these days, Porter was a vital cog in an engine of an offensive line that helped Vintage win a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title at the end of a 13-1 season.

Porter’s induction is personal for a couple of reasons.

He joins his wife, Kelly (Cuney) Porter, a 1988 graduate who was inducted with the 2014 class. He’s also joined in this induction class by teammate and lifelong friend Barry Forsythe, who graduated a year earlier.

“Cam came to my house and told me. I was shocked and I was honored,” Porter said. “It was something we talked about, and to go in with all of the incredible athletes at Vintage is a huge honor. I felt emotional when I heard the news. To go in with Barry is a dream come true. It’s something that he and I have talked about. We weren’t sure if we were ever going to get in because we were both linemen and I did not play any other sports at Vintage, whereas he did. We would joke around about it, so for it to happen is awesome.”

Porter was All-Napa County as both a junior and senior, and All-Monticello Empire League and Honorable Mention All-Sac-Joaquin Section as a senior. His parents — Ronald, who passed away in the spring of Steve’s seventh-grade year, and Rosalie — let him play only baseball, basketball and soccer until high school — and then it was all football.

“My mom and dad both felt that when you are younger, your bones are not developed and there is more chance for injury,” he explained. “They figured that by the time I was in high school they would allow me to play because I was more developed and older. That was their theory. Whether it’s right or wrong, I don’t know, but I had to do what they said.

“During the summer before I got to Vintage, I would hang out with guys like (Jari) Singletary and (Rod) Wieldraayer and various guys that we watched in Vintage games when we were younger. They were our heroes and they were successful. When you went to Vintage, you had to be successful or it was a letdown.”

Porter enjoyed competing and building relationships.

“I hated losing, even if I was playing checkers with my brothers,” he said of Vince and Chris. “Once I started playing and having success at it, a lot of my teams when I was younger won a lot. That made it even better. I enjoyed the high of competing, meeting friends and building relationships. I’m still friends with guys I played (baseball) with back in Napa Fly League.”

Once Porter had the chance to play football, he discovered how the sport mirrors life. The lessons he learned in football have translated into his adult life.

“With football or life, what you put in is what you put out,” he said. “The more you work, the more you get out of it. You build relationships with people and you work with them. You’ve got coaches that you build relationships with and I’m in touch with all of my coaches. It mirrors life 100%. The coaches are like parents and bosses and your teammates are your brothers. You get knocked down, but you get back up and go harder the next time.”

When he was just 13, Porter’s life took a detour when his father passed away from a heart attack at the age of 41. When he reached high school, his coaches, whether by design or not, took another role in his life that was similar to a father figure.

“They taught me that it’s about hard work, being a good teammate and not being afraid to fail,” he said. “They were always there for me when I had problems, whether it was in school or out of school. Coach (Mike) Koontz, Coach (Larry) Curtis, and coach (Bob) Tedesco are guys I’m still in contact with.”

Porter considers himself blessed to have played during what many consider the Golden Age of Crusher football. Vintage’s 1986 championship team still has a seat at the table with all-time greats within the Napa Valley, such as the 1980 Crushers and 2007 Napa Indians.

The 1986 season marked the third time in seven seasons that the Crushers reached the section title game. Porter helped the Crushers’ offense average 6.1 yards per play, 5.2 yards per rush, 8.8 yards per pass attempt, and 12.2 yards per point. Running back Steve Buccellato rushed for 1,630 yards and 26 touchdowns.

“I remember how close we all were,” Porter said. “A lot of times our practices were harder than our games. I went against guys like (Marc) Vanderschoot, (Barry) Forsythe, and (David) Ilsley. Those guys were beasts. We would go into a game and I’d line up from the guy across from me and say ‘This is easier than practice.’ We all hated to lose, whether it was going against each other in practice or game time. It’s rare to get a group of 60 guys with the same drive. It was incredible. We knew we were going to win, but we weren’t cocky. The teams we played in the playoffs were physical. It was the best time of my life.

“Building relationships while playing football was tremendous. There was a group of eight of us that went through Vintage together. We met in high school and are still friends now. We get together two or three times a year to go out and party. We bought a van together. It was built through football and school. I have other friends, too, but they are my family.”

Porter has also been active on the coaching front with the Napa Valley Nationals youth travel baseball team along with Vintage football, under head coaches Jim Costan, Dave Shipp, Kyle Hofmann and Dylan Leach.

“I’ve got to give a big shout-out to Dylan,” he said of Leach, the first Vintage alumnus to become a Crushers head coach. “He allows us to be part of the program even though we’re not coaching. He always makes us feel welcome. He has done a fantastic job in making the program legit since he has taken over. He’s very successful and has a lot of knowledge of football.”

After high school, Porter graduated from Wyotech, a diesel tech and auto mechanic training college, and Cuney from Sonoma State. They married in July 1993 and have three kids, daughter Riley and sons Ronnie and Blake. Riley and Ronnie have already graduated from Vintage, while Blake is 13 and slated to attend Vintage starting next year.

“Vintage has been part of my family,” Porter said.