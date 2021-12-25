Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame: State golf champion Wagner an inductee

Other than his opening tee shot, a cut 3-wood that landed about a yard into the right rough on the first hole, there’s not a whole lot that Carl Wagner can remember about his round on Sunday, June 22, 1980 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Playing that day for the Vintage High School boys golf team at the CIF State Championships, Wagner did all he could to quiet the nerves and emotions as he walked the famed Monterey Peninsula layout. A sophomore at the time, he did all he could to stay as laser-focused as he could on each and every shot, as he took on all of the challenges that came with each hole.

“I don’t remember anything after that, other than we won,” Wagner said in a recent telephone interview from his home in Dallas, Texas.

“I honestly don’t remember anything about the day itself outside of that first shot. I do recall that I didn’t play very exciting golf, but I didn’t make any big mistakes. I was obviously very nervous. I kind of just managed it around. I wasn’t as sharp as I wanted to be, but I managed to get around that course for the first time, without disaster.

“I think I even saw a picture at some point of me looking down that first fairway before teeing off. I do remember just being totally dialed in to what I was doing. It was all about the competition. It was all about competing and achieving the best that I could that day.”

Wagner’s round of 81 counted in the team scoring for Vintage, as the Crushers beat Mt. Carmel-Poway (San Diego County), 411-418, to win the state title. Vintage finished as the runner-up at the state finals in both 1978 and 1979.

Roger Gunn and Charles Purdey also fired 81s, Bert Buehler had an 83 and Mike Connerley had an 85 for Vintage, which was presented with a trophy late in the afternoon on that summer day. Vince Scott had a 93. Also on the Vintage team, which won a third straight Northern California title to advance to state, was Wade Woodward, the public address announcer at Vintage football games.

Coached by Dan Pinarretta, it’s one of the greatest teams in California high school history — a group of super-talented golfers who practiced and played together all the time as they were growing up in Napa.

“Just to be on any California state championship team is memorable,” said Wagner. “It’s a nice feather in your cap. I will say this: you never forget that you were on the California state championship team.”

The selection committee for the Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame has not forgotten about Wagner’s impact as a sophomore or the four years that he spent playing on the golf team for the Crushers. He also played basketball.

Wagner, a 1982 graduate who went on to play college golf at Stanford and then as a professional, is part of a 12-member Hall of Fame class that will be honored during a dinner and induction ceremonies next spring. It’s the eighth year of the Hall of Fame.

Wagner played on Monticello Empire League championship teams each of his four years at Vintage.

Also in the Class:

* Francis Aquino, Class of 1991.

* Barry Forsythe, Class of 1987.

* Carol Hisey, Coach.

* David Hubbard, Class of 1973.

* Natalie LaRochelle Stratton, Class of 2005.

* Missy Loban, Class of 1976.

* Anette Madsen Yazidi, Class of 1981.

* Steve Porter, Class of 1988.

* Paul Stornetta, Special Category.

* Lea Wallace Carvahlo, Class of 2006.

* Maika Watanabe, Class of 2003.

The mission of the Vintage Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation, according to the organization, is to recognize and honor the outstanding achievements of individual athletes, coaches and/or special individuals who have contributed to the development, success, tradition and integrity of VHS athletics.

Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach, or special/other.

The selection committee reviews the nominations and makes its recommendations to the board of directors. The board approves the recommendation.

“It’s nice to get the recognition,” said Wagner, 57. “It’s definitely a nice thing. I appreciate that Vintage has put this together in the last decade. I think it’s a good thing to keep the community involved. A lot of us have moved on. I’m pretty far away, being in Dallas, but family is still there.”

Wagner went through Vintage when the Crushers were a powerhouse in golf. They won CIF Sac-Joaquin Section titles five straight years – 1978 to 1982. They also won three consecutive NorCal titles – 1978 to 1980.

Wagner caddied for former President Gerald Ford during the Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic pro-am, part of the PGA Tour event, on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa in 1979. Ford played with Fuzzy Zoeller in the pro-am.

Getting started in golf

Wagner’s start in golf began when he found a junior set of clubs in his dad’s workshop area. His dad, Bob Wagner, played amateur and professional golf, playing two years on the PGA Tour. Bob Wagner, who passed away in 2000 at the age of 66, worked at Silverado as the top assistant golf professional under Craig Williamson and Jack Doss.

“I found a little set of golf clubs, green shafted, with these little leather-wrapped grips, back behind the workbench, in the back left corner by the storage shelves,” Wagner, who was 6 at the time, recalled. “I’m saying, ‘Hey, Dad, whose are these? What are these for?’ He was like, ‘Maybe you might use them one day or something.’

“So I started bugging him to take me out to the golf course. He was like, ‘You know, maybe one day. Maybe sometime.’ And then before long, maybe it was a year or two, he did have me out a couple of times, just to hit a couple of balls and maybe drive around in the cart.”

Carl joined his dad, going out to the course to push his dad’s push-cart, when pro players from around the Bay Area would play on Mondays at Silverado.

“I would push the cart for dad. And that was my introduction to how things worked around the golf course,” said Wagner.

He went on to caddie for golfers at Silverado, including Napa County Superior Court Judge Thomas Kongsgaard, Dr. Dwight Murray, Jr., and Bob Finn, on Saturdays.

It was Kongsgaard and Murray who always asked Wagner how he was doing with his classes in school, emphasizing the importance of working hard academically.

“They influenced me, to do a little better, in the classroom,” he recalled.

Wagner had his mind set on playing golf in college.

“Leading up to ninth grade, I said to my dad: ‘Do you think I’ll be good enough to play college golf?’ He thought about it for a moment. And he said, ‘I’m pretty sure you’ll be good enough golf-wise. I just don’t know if you’ll have the grades.’

“He didn’t say another word to me my entire young life, about scholastics. I went off to ninth grade and I just aced it. If I didn’t know something, I hung out outside the math teacher’s door until I knew how to do it. I wasn’t going to let anything stop me from being a college golfer and then a pro golfer because we had a big influence of professional golf, with Johnny Miller, Jim Wiechers, Rod Funseth, Mark Lye and Ron Cerrudo there at the club. And then having the (PGA Tour) tournament come through every year.”

Wagner learned about the game from his dad, both at home and at the course.

Wagner spent a lot of time playing golf with other juniors in town, college players and top-level amateurs in Napa.

“It was a healthy competitiveness,” he said. “We were all very good friends. We were also very competitive. We all wanted to beat each other. We were all well behaved about it.

“We were surrounded by just lots of good players, young guys, junior golfers that all were trying to get better and competing with each other.”

College years

Wagner signed a national letter-of-intent to play at Stanford on a scholarship.

He played at Stanford from 1982-1986. He graduated in 1986 with a degree in economics.

He was not on the traveling team to start his freshman season. But that changed when he stayed at Stanford over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays and worked on his game. He finished fifth at the Pac-10 Championships that season at The Los Angeles Country Club.

“I didn’t do very well in qualifying and I didn’t make the traveling team the first few events,” he said. “I came home for like two days, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and I went back to school where we had the driving range and the golf course, and I worked on shoring up some things in my swing.”

Wagner won the Reno Wolf Pack Classic at Edgewood in South Lake Tahoe during his college career.

He was the Stanford team’s Steele Award winner for lowest scoring average as a freshman (76.10).

He was team MVP, First Team All-Conference, and Academic All-American in 1986 by the Golf Coaches Association of America. He was selected to the Golf Coaches Association of America District 8 team.

Wagner was also offered a full scholarship by UCLA.

He played in the California State Amateur, held at Cypress Point Club and Pebble Beach Golf Links.

He also played in the U.S. Amateur at Montclair Country Club in New Jersey.

Playing as a pro

Wagner was 22 when he turned pro.

He spent 10 years playing as a pro. He played on the Asian Tour for two years.

He made eight attempts at getting his PGA Tour card, going to Q-School. He got to the national finals once, in 1986.

He lost in playoffs three times during Monday qualifying for PGA Tour events. He lost in two of those for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in qualifying at the Bayonet Course in Seaside.

He worked as a Tour rep for Aldila graphite shafts in the early ’90s and traveled to different PGA Tour events to try and Monday qualify.

He also did teaching at golf schools at Four Seasons Resort Aviara in San Diego.

Home in Dallas

Wagner works in banking.

Over the years, he has worked in the mortgage business and was also with 20th Century Fox.

He makes his home close to Bent Tree Country Club, where he is a member and plays golf 2 or 3 times each week.

Wagner has three sons: Jake Wagner, 30, Dan Wagner, 27; James Wagner, 18.

He also has a grandson, Mason Jordan Wagner, who turns 1 on Dec. 24.

Carl Wagner’s son, Bo Wagner, passed away in 2002 due to an illness. He was 6.

Carl’s mom, Carol Wagner, is a Napa resident.