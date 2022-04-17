Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Wallace Carvalho a Crusher of the odds

Track and field races and cross country races are similar yet different.

Both involve running with the correct form to have the fastest finishing times.

The differences are the terrain. Track and field is a mixture of both sprint and distance events on a flat-surfaced oval. Cross country is a distance event involving turns along with hilly terrain that involves running both uphill and downhill.

The irony with 2006 Vintage High graduate Lea Wallace Carvalho was that her stardom came in track and field. In a life sense, however, her path to success was more symbolic of cross country in that it had peaks and valleys.

She competed in each sport for three seasons for the Crushers. The 800 meters was her forte in track and field, but she also competed at a high level in the 400 meters and 4x400 meter relay. She was a three-time CIF state meet qualifier, placing sixth as a junior and eighth as a senior. She was a three-time Monticello Empire League champion and two-time CIF Sac-Joaquin Section champion. In cross country, she was All-MEL in 2004, reaching the SJS meet.

Wallace Carvalho will be one of 12 inducted into the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday at the Napa Elks Lodge, where festivities get under way at 5 p.m. The 2022 class is larger than usual because it includes those who were supposed to be inducted in 2021, but the ceremony was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other inductees are, in alphabetical order, Francis Aquino (Class of 1991), Barry Forsythe (1987), Carol Hisey (Coach), David Hubbard (1973), Natalie LaRochelle Stratton (2005), Melissa “Missy” Loban (1976), Anette Madsen Yazidi (1981), Steve Porter (1988), Paul Stornetta (Special Category), Carl Wagner (1982) and Maika Watanabe (2003).

Wallace Carvalho said she couldn’t believe it when Vintage Athletic Director Cam Neal called to tell her she had been selected.

“I was shocked, floored, humbled, and honored. I never thought that I would be inducted into the Hall of Fame,” she said. “It was never a part of my goals in life. I never felt like I was worthy of such a nomination for such a high honor.”

Wallace Carvalho’s overwhelming modesty aside, her resume at Vintage and beyond would suggest otherwise. She began her college career at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo before transferring to a school much closer to home, Sacramento State.

“I was just learning how to be a student-athlete at Cal Poly. I wasn’t doing well there,” she said. “I decided to move closer to home, and things went much better for me at Sac State. I was in a more comfortable environment where I could go back home and have the support of the people that had already been supporting me.”

Wallace Carvalho would be a four-time All-American and, in the Big Sky Conference, a three-time outdoor champion and two-time Indoor champion. The Big Sky website at one time had her ranked 11th on a list of its 25 greatest female athletes. She was the 2011 Co-Athlete of the Year for the West Region and advanced to the 800-meter semifinals in the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials at the University of Oregon.

Wallace Carvalho now lives in Modesto with husband Paulo and their 2-year-old daughter, Raquel, and seven-month-old son, Paulo Jr.

Wallace Carvalho’s journey makes her success more compelling. She was put into foster care by her biological mother, who had personal and health issues that compromised her daughter at birth.

After living with more than 50 other children in a foster care facility, she was adopted by Thomas and Barbara Wallace. Thomas died of congestive heart failure in 2012, and Barbara died of cancer in 2013.

“I’m so humbled that God has guided me through my life because I had nothing to do with that,” Wallace Carvalho said. “I never even thought I’d be a runner. My parents never knew I’d be a runner. They were putting bars on my legs to straighten them out.”

She played various sports, but soccer was her biggest passion before high school. However, she was most active as a ballet dancer with the Silverado Ballet Troupe at Silverado Ballet School. She performed as far away as Japan with the school, which has since closed.

Wallace Carvalho’s ballet adventures, however, came to a drastic end when she did not execute a perfect turnout, which in ballet terms is the outward rotation that can be achieved from the legs. For a ballet dancer, the ideal amount of turnout is 90 degrees from each leg.

“In trying to perfect it, I broke my hip,” she said. “I had major hip surgery where I had a pin inserted. That was my freshman year. I couldn’t dance and couldn’t hit the positions as I had before. I could have aspired to be a professional dancer, but that would have made it really difficult. I couldn’t extend my legs the way I could before.

“But I was still fast and was running at school. It made that transition easier because I was seeing my ceiling in dance, not knowing how that would go, versus everything being so linear in running; I didn’t have to turn my knees out in any kind of way.”

Whether it was her adopted parents, dance teachers, school teachers or peers, she remembers her support system fondly.

“I was so thankful for my parents and how they connected me to so many people in the Napa community, whether it was the dance teachers that trained me at a young age or my coaches and teaches,” she said. “The same teachers that came and cheered me on didn’t know if I would have the normal cognitive ability. It is just amazing that I’m on the receiving end of all of the blessings. I had a lot of people that saw something special in me that I didn’t see on my own.”

Wallace Carvalho said the conversation that changed the course of her life was with former Vintage cross country and track and field coach Dave Muela. Since her parents were 66 and 68, older than those of most high school seniors, her coaches played a vital role in conjunction with her parents.

“Dave would take me to and from practice or to a track competition,” she said. “He even bought me my first pair of running shoes. He was the one who told me that he thought I could do this. He told me that if you focus on being better every day, you can run in college. I didn’t even think of myself as someone that would be going to college. That small conversation changed my life because it put me in a direction that I never knew I was on.”

To further illustrate the impact of her parents, look no further than the 2012 Olympic Trials. At the time, Wallace Carvalho was a Nike athlete of the Austin Track Club. The race on the track was not her toughest opponent. During a routine workout a week before the Olympic Trials, she suffered a retinal hemorrhage that caused her to lose vision in her right eye. She was rushed to the hospital after passing out, suffering a seizure in the process.

Doctors allowed her to run in the Trials under strict medical supervision. However, the night before her semifinal race, her father passed away. Competing with a broken heart on the heels of a sleepless night, she finished fifth in her heat and failed to qualify for the finals. She had also qualified in the 1500 meters, but opted to withdraw.

"Knowing that it was what my dad wanted and that nothing could’ve made him happier or more proud was one of the few things that was comforting to me in that situation,” she said in a post-event interview. “I went and I ran and I didn't qualify for the final, but it's probably the race I'm proudest of most in my life. I've never left the track feeling like I couldn't have done anything differently. I just didn't have it. I just ran out of gas, but I knew he would have been really proud and that's all that really mattered.”

Wallace Carvalho continued to run professionally, but retired after the 2016 Olympic season as a result of a torn calf muscle. She now works as a mentor in the Student-Athlete Resource Center at Sacramento State, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in nutrition science.

“When student-athletes are struggling with academics or even in their personal lives, I am one of the people on staff that can help them sort through their problems,” she explained. “I feel I can shed a lot of light on a young student-athlete. Every day I’m working with students that remind me so much of myself when I was a freshman in college. I’ve made various mistakes and have been to all of the competitions. I believe I can be a great asset to them if they are willing to listen. We are all pretty stubborn. The hardest thing was to share advice and still watch them learn the hard way.”

Wallace Carvalho’s life has taken her many places, but she circles back to her Napa network.

“I want the people in the Napa community to know how thankful I am for them,” she said. “The ways they are important in my life, I could never say ‘thank you’ enough.”