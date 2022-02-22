Vintage High School Football: Davis signs with Division I Stetson of Florida

The COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t have come at a worse time for Diego Davis in March 2020.

The sophomore had sustained a broken leg late in his junior varsity football season the fall before and, after being shut in, couldn’t participate when the varsity squad had limited practices that summer.

“I had just scored my third touchdown in a game against Justin-Siena and my tibia snapped,” he recalled three years later, sitting in the Vintage cafeteria with fellow seniors Louie Canepa and Preston Gullum at a signing party, autographing a national letter of intent to attend Stetson University, a NCAA Division I program that plays in the Pioneer Football League.

“It was definitely difficult,” Davis said of the summer of 2020. “But Louie helped pull me out of a dark time and got me to start lifting and training again, got me really back in the pace of playing football again. There had been times during quarantine when I had the broken leg and didn’t think I was going to be playing football anymore. I was going to just finish high school out and be done. I lost a lot of passion for football.”

Three years later, he was named Vine Valley Athletic League Defensive Player of the Year after leading the second-place Crushers with 81 tackles, including 43 first hits, and had 2 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles. Davis also led run-dominated Vintage with 9 catches for 118 yards and 3 touchdowns, and was Vintage’s third-leading rusher with 581 yards, and second with 10 rushing touchdowns.

He grew up wanting to play for the University of Oregon, but at 6 feet, 215 pounds, felt he could get more playing time at a smaller D-1.

He also realized he liked warm weather over a rainy climate.

“The weather was one thing I really liked about it,” he said of his official visit in mid-January. “I was there for the whole weekend. They paid for me to come out to see if I liked the school and I really liked it there. I liked the coaches there, I liked the academics there, I really liked the campus overall. I had a lot of fun. I felt very welcomed by my teammates and coaches who were there. It’s very supportive out there.

“It wasn’t too big a school for me. I like that when I go to class I won’t have to sit in a big auditorium full of 500 people. It will be one-on-one, with only like 20 or 30 kids in a class. It will be very easy for me to be there and be successful in the classroom.”

Stetson was 4-7 this past season, losing its finale to University of San Diego. Davis said he’s excited that the Hatters will be playing Ivy League powers Princeton and Harvard this year.

Vintage head coach Dylan Leach, who has coached at Vintage and Napa High for 22 years, said during his speech at the ceremony that Davis certainly has the work ethic to be successful at the next level.

“Don’t know if I’ve had a harder worker in my tenure. I could come up with a handful if I think hard, but there’s not many that work harder than this kid,” Leach said. “Let’s be real and go back to his freshman year. The staff was like ‘Probably a guard.’ He made us not do that, by his work ethic and time he put in, the attendance records, and all the things he does in the weight room, his agility work, and all the things he did outside of school. Can’t say enough about him. That coach and that program are getting someone who is absolutely going to dominate there.

“Diego, I’m super proud of you.”

In nominating Davis for all-county recognition, Leach added "In my opinion, bar none, the best player in the region, let alone the VVAL last year, and was dominant on both sides of the ball. Vintage led the league in fewest points allowed and yards against and Diego was the major factor in those stats. Diego is a rare mix of football IQ, speed, quickness and toughness.

“When Diego hits an opposing player, it would be noticeable from every seat in the stadium. He hits differently. His punishment of opponents’ rushers was very evident and no rusher gained more than 76 yards against us in league play. In addition, his ability to cover and play the pass was unmatched. His 87-yard pick-six against Napa High is one of the best defense pass plays I have seen in years. We relied heavily on Diego on the offensive side of the ball as well. He led us in receiving and was a punishing running back who changed games with his power running style. Diego will be missed tremendously and we are looking forward to his college career.”

Davis plans to double-major in business administration and health sciences.

“I wanted to do kinesiology but that’s not a major there,” he said, “so I changed it up a little.”

Davis seemed a changed man last fall, a man among boys actually, with his speed and aggressiveness.

“I’ve always been competitive, always playing games, and just always been competitive and wanted to win. I watch a lot of college football, baseball, basketball, anything really,” he said, adding that he’ll be a middle linebacker at Stetson. “They want me calling plays. I’ve got defensive meetings already next week just to start learning the playbook.”

His mother, Melanie Troup, thanked the Vintage community, from coaches to teachers to moms, for helping her son reach his goals. Having gone along on her son's official visit, she very much liked Stetson herself.

"We're very thankful to Stetson," she said. "It's a great small school. When I left, I hugged everybody, I'm best friends with the coach's wife already ... He'll be 3,000 miles away and I've never felt more secure about leaving him. (Head coach Brian) Young had a catch phrase, that he as a boy with a ball and a dream. He was a defensive coordinator before becoming head coach, so he loved Diego."

