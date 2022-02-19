Vintage High School Football: Enlightened Canepa inks with New Mexico State

During three of his four years he’s been a Vintage High football player, Louie Canepa has had a dilemma that players with twice his experience wish they had.

That was how to decide which of the 30 or so NCAA Division I college programs he’d been in contact with would be the best fit.

An athletic, quick, 6-foot-3, 297-pound offensive lineman who started on the varsity the last three years, Canepa didn’t need to grow any more physically to go where he wanted to go, just mentally, Crushers head coach Dylan Leach said while speaking during a signing ceremony for Canepa and teammates Diego Davis and Preston Gullum in the Vintage cafeteria on Feb. 2.

That’s just what Canepa did between playing his most recent down, in a Big Game win over crosstown rival Napa High, until he signed with Division I New Mexico State three months later.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“The recruiting process is humbling, but it’s also very rewarding, and he stuck it through and he ended up in a great spot — a big-time college football school,” Leach said.

The coach noted that the Aggies, currently an independent program, will join Conference USA in fall 2023. Liberty, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston will join current members UTEP, Western Kentucky, Florida International, Middle Tennessee State and Louisiana Tech.

“Now we’re talking big-time college football,” Leach said. “It’s going to be great to watch him play. I can’t express how proud I am of him, the conversations that we’ve had, and I’m talking about his post-high school career. From that last game to where we are now, I see a growth in him that, if he continues on this path, the future for him is just amazing.”

Leach finished by turning to Canepa and saying, “Go do what you do and become the guy you always said you would be. I appreciate you.”

His mother, Jeannie Canepa, also spoke and said Louie and his older brother — former Vintage and Santa Rosa Junior College baseball and football standout Joe Canepa — got their “DNA” from their father, the late Chuck Canepa, who played a season of football for the University of Idaho.

March 15 will be the 10th anniversary of Chuck’s passing on March 15, 2012.

“I was 7 or 8. He had an instant heart attack and, out of nowhere,” Canepa said. “It was kinda crazy because he was a big runner — he liked to run a lot — and the doctor was telling us that if he hadn’t run, he would have died like eight years before that. So I wouldn’t have even been alive if he hadn’t run on a treadmill. It’s just crazy to think about.”

In lieu of flowers at his celebration of life, it was asked that donations be made to his sons’ college fund accounts.

Jeannie Canepa spoke about her younger son while holding a framed photo.

“I don’t like standing up here alone so I’m just going to put Chuck here next to me,” she said.

She recalled shooting video of his first football game, on Aug. 25, 2018 at Acalanes.

“I remember saying to myself, ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen with football, but wouldn’t it be fun to have (on video) his first play ever.”

She recalled how Leach and offensive line coach Dennis Raines came up to her after Canepa’s first few games and said “Jeannie, we’re going to get his college education paid for.”

The room fell silent for a solid six seconds as she composed herself. Someone in the audience exclaimed “Coach Raines!” and she continued with “You were right. Thank you. I know it hasn’t been easy. But we made it through and it’s as much an accomplishment for you (coaches), too. (Strength and conditioning coach Chris) Yepson, I know Louie put you through a lot.

“But there was something that happened (on Jan. 29 during his official visit) in Las Cruces, New Mexico that I’ve been waiting to happen for three years. I questioned his motives sometimes, saying ‘What do you mean you don’t want to go to San Diego State?’”

Canepa helped Vintage rush for 3,080 yards and 44 touchdowns during the Crushers' 6-3 season last fall. A 46-44 loss at Casa Grande in their Vine Valley Athletic League opener ended up keeping them from making the playoffs for a fifth straight season, not including a spring 2021 season in which playoffs were canceled due to the pandemic.

That league-only spring 2021 season saw Canepa amass 11 pancake blocks as Vintage go 6-0 and piled up 2,131 and 33 touchdowns rushing in the six games. As a sophomore, Canepa helped Vintage rush for 2,648 yards and 32 scores as the Crushers won a playoff game and finished 10-2 overall and 6-0 in the VVAL.

Canepa knew he would be an Aggie after talking with Jerry Kill, New Mexico State’s newly hired head coach. Kill had just come from being associate head coach at TCU, where the head coach was fired with four games left and Kill guided the Horned Frogs to a 2-2 finish.

Kill took over a New Mexico State program that went 2-10 last fall, one of its losses coming at eventual national runner-up Alabama. He was the head coach at five colleges between 1994 and 2014 — Div. II schools Saginaw Valley State and Emporia State, and D-I schools Southern Illinois, Northern Illinois and Minnesota. Kill, who has epilepsy, took a four-year break from coaching before returning to assist at Virginia Tech and TCU.

“Coach Kill, who is awesome, did one of his speeches,” Jeannie recalled, “and I watched Louie, sitting on a stool, go from slouching over to sitting up, sitting up, sitting up, and then I saw his eyes light up — and that’s what you want. Coach Kill and New Mexico State and those unbelievable coaches have lit him up.”

Canepa had never been to the state before that visit, but it didn’t matter.

“I was visiting a school in New York when Idaho State offered me. I was debating whether I should go to Idaho State or New Mexico State,” he recalled. “I was really on the fringe of going either way and Coach Kill actually called me. He said ‘Don’t you want to play with the best? Don’t you want to play against Alabama? Don’t you want to play against the best competition in the country?’ I want to play with the best, I want to be the best I can be, I want to be challenged, and that’s where I thought that could happen.”

He liked that Aggies offensive line coach Andrew Mitchell, who followed Kill from the TCU staff, was on the offseason or practice squads of three NFL teams.

“Coach Kill has put hundreds of people in the NFL,” Canepa said. “I really clicked with him. It really felt like he knew what he was talking about. It really felt like he could bring me to the next level. That hit home for me, honestly.

“It’s a whole new coaching staff, too. They fired the whole old coaching staff, and Coach Kill only hires people that he knows. Everybody’s kinda (coached) together so it’s a really tight-knit group. Coach Kill took pay cuts so they could pay some of the offensive line coaches. I think it’s really going to come together. I’m excited.”

Canepa said he looks forward “100%” to another four years as a student-athlete balancing athletics and academics.

“I’m looking forward to the free meals. They do breakfast and cater in lunch every day,” he said, smiling. “I’m excited to get started and work towards the next level. It’ll definitely be different because I’ll be with o-line guys all the time, not with everyone like in high school, but I’ll like it.”

Canepa plans to get a degree in finance or business and become a real estate agent if a professional football career doesn’t pan out.

“That’s my back-up plan,” he said.

Note: Vintage seniors Diego Davis and Preston Gullum also signed on Feb. 2 and will be featured in the coming days.