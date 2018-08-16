With its best start in 20 years, the first Big Game win in 12 seasons, and the most competitive playoff game in who knows how long, the Vintage football program’s message was loud and clear last year: We’re back.
Now it’s up to the 2018 squad to make sure they stay there – or do even better.
“That’s what it’s all about every year, right? You’ve got to show improvement,” said third-year head coach Dylan Leach, who guided the Crushers to a second-place, 3-1 Monticello Empire League record in 2017, their only blemish being a 24-21 loss at Wood. “Three points kept us from (opening the playoffs) at home and hanging a pennant in the gym.
“Every play matters. Every hand placement matters, every foot placement matters, every eye placement matters. Once the season’s here, everything’s got to be treated to the same degree.”
The Crushers graduated two leaders who were the heart and soul of last year’s 7-3 team, a third-year quarterback and a running back who as wrestlers knew how to play through injuries and compete to the final whistle.
But their new leaders are tough, too. Senior quarterback Michael Webber also wrestled after football season before finding out he could help the track and field team as a jumper, and senior offensive linemen Rhys Irwin and Nyllan Mosqueda play rugby in the spring.
Even though senior running back-linebacker Viliami Schaumkel doesn’t play another high school sport, and sophomore quarterback Jacob Aaron was the school’s No. 1 golfer in the spring, Leach said they’re as tough as anybody on the team.
“Besides (mixed martial arts), wrestling is the toughest sport in the world as far as having individual willpower and having to train for it. But I’m sure if Viliami decided to wrestle, he’d be the best wrestler, or if he decided to play baseball, he’d be the best baseball player,” Leach said. “And Aaron is the toughest golfer I know. We have now had three years of guys presenting that attitude, tough kids who understand what we’re about in the program.”
Then-seniors James Robert and Isaiah Garcia combined to carry the ball 60 percent of the time last year. Jesus Galvan, Troy Ghisletta, Pedja Zivkovic, Webber and Schaumkel saw the rock from time to time, but now make up a lethal committee of running backs and quarterbacks Leach will use in his dual role as offensive coordinator.
In offensive formations he describes as “pro sets with variations of veer option and a little bit of misdirection,” he plans to use Webber, Aaron and Ghisletta at quarterback possibly in the same games.
Schaumkel said the team looks forward to showing its new offensive firepower.
“We’ve been getting a lot more energy and we’re just getting more confidence in our team,” he said. “Our team is trying to improve from last year and go further in the playoffs. We thought we lost some key roles but after the next class came in, they actually filled in those spots and proved they can play at the next level,” he said.
Said Leach, the linebacker-running back: “Viliami’s one of those guys who will be one of the best at whatever he decides to do. He just so happens to really, really, really love this game,” Leach said. “More importantly, he loves the weight room and so he doesn’t shy away from any of that stuff. He also loves his hair.”
Also at running back are Drew Hatfield, Jesus Galvan, Josh Robert and Mauricio Castro. The wide receiver corps includes Caymus Barrett, Dayne Contreras, Cutler Low, Harrison Barrett and Logan Bartlett.
Irwin, a guard and defensive tackle, said last season’s success made the team hungry for more.
“I feel like it’s made us want to grind a lot more,” he said. “It just made us think we can actually go to playoffs, so it gives us a better mindset going to practice and work hard.
“Our team is a little bit more disciplined and we have more of a drive since last year, and we’re more of a serious team. Everyone wants to get that section championship and bring back more glory to Vintage.”
Castillo said the team really wants to win in the playoffs, which the program hasn’t done in 31 years.
“Hopefully we can have a better season this year,” he said. “We work hard, we practice hard, we hit the weight room hard, we watch the film hard, we have the tools, we have the coaching staff, so it’s up to the players if we want to put in 100 percent and I think we will. It was an amazing (season). It was different for the community to see Vintage on top, winning a couple of game. Now it’s time to do it again and win a couple more.“
Webber said there’s a good chance of enjoying a longer postseason.
“We’ve all been playing together so long, we just have a good relationship, and we just know how to play with each other. There’s not much fighting. We’re all getting along, so everything’s good,” said the quarterback-safety. “Everybody’s striving to keep our legacy up.”
Offensive line coaches Dennis Raines ad Andrew Hall have linemen with similar mindsets to those they coached at Napa High before coming to the Vintage staff.
“There’s not really a vocal leader in the group,” Raines said. “They just kind of like my lunch-pail kids. They just show up in their work boots and lunch pail and work. They’re really self-motivating and are a really fun group to work with so far. They’re tough. They’ve got a little mean spirit to them on the field. They’ve been fun, the last three or four months have been a blast.
“Me and Coach Hall coached down the street for a long time and tried to set a culture with the linemen where being a lineman was cool. We treated them special. When you put your hand on the ground, the only time the average fan notices you is if you do something wrong. So when me and Hall came over here, we tried to do the same thing, and they’ve really bought in.”
Kyle Archer, the co-defensive coordinator with Preston Garcia and also the special teams coordinator, said Eddie Gonzalez will handle place-kicking duties as well as punt.
“He had a great summer, putting the ball through the uprights,” Archer said. “We’re kinda punting by committee, but I’d say Eddie G.’s our guy. He drives the ball long, high, pretty much everything you want from a punter. He’s a tiny guy but with a big leg. We have a really good communication with each other. He has zero fear. He isn’t afraid of getting run into or anything like that. He’s a tough kid. He’ll hang in there and get that ball off for us.”
The other coaches are Larry Villanueva, who handles scout coordination, Bob Rosenstiel, who guides the wide receivers and perimeter blocking, and Lenny Dinov, who oversees linebackers and running backs.
The Crushers open Friday at Wood, which has three Napa High grads on its staff in Jorge Ruiz-Chavez, Kirk Anderson and James McLellan. More importantly, it will be the Wildcats’ first-ever football game in their new stadium in Vacaville.
“It won’t matter where it is. I’m just excited to play a football game,” Leach said. “It’s great to go play in a brand-new venue. But I don’t care who we play and where at, it’s just about getting to play and coach this beautiful game of football.”
Though overshadowed by Napa High and Vacaville High’s battles for the MEL title over the years, Wood and Vintage had an intense rivalry themselves. Most of the games over the last 10 years have been close, and one has rarely beaten the other two years in a row.
“It’s going to be a crazy environment, but we’re aware of that. We’ve been telling our kids that Week 1 is really going to set the tone for this season,” Archer said.
“They’re a team that beat us last year and we have a lot of kids returning and so we want to go out and redeem ourselves and start off the season the right way, but we know it’s going to be a tough one. We’re just two programs that kinda match up well and always find a way to give everyone a good game. Two years ago, we beat them on pretty much the last play, and last year they made some plays and we didn’t and they got us by three points. So it’s time to go out there and do it again.”